Author Topic: UK General Election  (Read 144811 times)

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7040 on: Today at 09:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 07:41:36 pm
I've said it before, but it's worth repeating. The combined Deform/Tory vote in most polls is only slightly below - sometimes on par with - Labour support. That really bothers me.

For all the anger at the Tories and all the support for Labour in the polls, that sort of right wing mindset is still very much alive and well in the country.

Compare it to 1983, where the combined vote of Labour, the SDP and Liberal Alliance came in at 53%. That's a very broad swathe of far left to slightly centre right. Now, we're looking at around 35-39% of right to far right - and many don't consider Labour to be all that left any more either.

It's not something to worry about in this election, but it's something to be aware of.
If you wanna play that game you can just as easily add the labour, lib dem and green percentages. Their is a clear progressive majority in the country.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7041 on: Today at 09:07:44 pm »
In other news...

Quote
BBC responds to legal threat over Tory election date betting allegations story, saying publication 'clearly in public interest'

The BBC has responded to the statement put out earlier tonight by Laura Saunders, the Tory candidate being investigated by the Gambling Commission over an election date betting allegation. She said she was considering suing the BBC over the story, which it broke. In response, a BBC spokesperson said:

We are confident in our journalism. As Laura Saunders is a candidate standing for election, it is clearly in the public interest to report allegations made against her.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7042 on: Today at 09:10:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:05:05 pm
My main concern is that these extreme views are being normalised. Eventually, this Deform/Tory split will heal. The party that comes out of it could embody the very worst of the British mindset. And we know how gullible the electorate are.

That Reform group will split to Tory more than anyone however you will get a chunk to Labour and even Lib Dems. Others will go to Plaid in Wales and SNP in Scotland and a bigish chunk will not vote
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7043 on: Today at 09:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:05:05 pm
My main concern is that these extreme views are being normalised. Eventually, this Deform/Tory split will heal. The party that comes out of it could embody the very worst of the British mindset. And we know how gullible the electorate are.

Maybe but this isnt a new thing. Tories and UKIP managed close to 50% of the vote back in 2015 and then the Lib Dems, who were closer to the Tories, managed 7 or 8%.

I am actually surprised that off the back of a recession, austerity, Covid, cost of living crisis and record immigration figures, as well as focus on more cultural divisive issues than at the time, that the right wing isnt even higher in the polls.

For some reason the younger cohort, and by young i mean top of the age range of millennials and younger, havent moved very much to the right despite the huge challenges such as housing compared to their like in Europe.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7044 on: Today at 09:13:18 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:05:06 pm
If you wanna play that game you can just as easily add the labour, lib dem and green percentages. Their is a clear progressive majority in the country.

My main point was that if Deform had not stood in this election, would the polls be closer, despite all the damage the Tories had done? Where would that support be going right now?

I've said it before - Somehow, the Tories are allowed to inflict serious wounds on the country; recessions, scandals, corruption, sleaze, Brexit, and the people vote them back in. The country enjoyed a decade of growth and stability under the Labour, but the moment the global financial crisis hit, almost the entire population threw its toys out the pram and kicked them out of office.

Sangria put it better than I did - the right is better at mobilising hate and can easily capitalise on any disgruntlement with Labour. All it takes is for Labour to make one or two mistakes, whereas the Tories are allowed to make dozens.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7045 on: Today at 09:14:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:05:05 pm
My main concern is that these extreme views are being normalised. Eventually, this Deform/Tory split will heal. The party that comes out of it could embody the very worst of the British mindset. And we know how gullible the electorate are.

The right are fucked when their vote is split though (in FPTP).

The non-right vote has always been splintered. The Tories success in large part comes to having the right to themselves. Bar real fringe like BNP.  Frottage has been the fly in the ointment.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7046 on: Today at 09:16:04 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:13:18 pm
My main point was that if Deform had not stood in this election, would the polls be closer, despite all the damage the Tories had done? Where would that support be going right now?

I've said it before - Somehow, the Tories are allowed to inflict serious wounds on the country; recessions, scandals, corruption, sleaze, Brexit, and the people vote them back in. The country enjoyed a decade of growth and stability under the Labour, but the moment the global financial crisis his, the entire population threw its toys out the pram and kicked hem out of office.

Sangria put it better than I did - the right is better at mobilising hate and can easily capitalise on any disgruntlement with Labour. All it takes is for Labour to make one or two mistakes, whereas the Tories are allowed to make dozens.

People/the right still go on about the bloody 70s 50 years later as yo why you shouldn't vote Labour and anti-union rhetoric (even though half tge decade the Tories were in).

A Labour government this bad could never have lasted 14 years
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7047 on: Today at 09:24:35 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:05:06 pm
If you wanna play that game you can just as easily add the labour, lib dem and green percentages. Their is a clear progressive majority in the country.
And some of those are getting votes as a protest that Labour aren't left enough.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7048 on: Today at 09:25:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:16:04 pm
People/the right still go on about the bloody 70s 50 years later as yo why you shouldn't vote Labour and anti-union rhetoric (even though half tge decade the Tories were in).

A Labour government this bad could never have lasted 14 years

A Labour government this bad wouldn't have lasted three years, never mind 14.

I'm always reminded of how the Liverpool loop line was built between 1972-77, despite the horrid state of the economy at the time. Both Conservative and Labour governments of that period seemingly recognised the importance of infrastructure projects and investment.

I just don't know if we would see that kind of vision again. The Tories seemingly couldn't wait to pull the plug on the Northern branch of HS2, and there's little hope Labour will reverse the decision.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7049 on: Today at 09:27:11 pm »
Starmer coming across well I wish Bruce would stop interrupting him
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7050 on: Today at 09:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:27:11 pm
Starmer coming across well I wish Bruce would stop interrupting him

I wish people would stop asking him about Jeremy Fucking Corbyn. :butt
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7051 on: Today at 09:29:36 pm »
Yeah thought he was pretty good there. Apart from the Corbyn question but I don't know myself what the best answer to that is,
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7052 on: Today at 09:29:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:28:24 pm
I wish people would stop asking him about Jeremy Fucking Corbyn. :butt

I wish he and his team would have come back with a proper response though, its not difficult.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7053 on: Today at 09:30:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:28:24 pm
I wish people would stop asking him about Jeremy Fucking Corbyn. :butt

"He won't answer the question". Because he doesn't want to give clear gotcha baits easy headlines.  If that's the best they've got it's desperate.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7054 on: Today at 09:30:40 pm »
I remember this you CVNT.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/p9bbBYcwFOk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/p9bbBYcwFOk</a>
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7055 on: Today at 09:31:05 pm »
The Corbyn question isn't relevant, I don't know why it keeps getting asked. It's a nonsense
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7056 on: Today at 09:31:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:51 pm
I wish he and his team would have come back with a proper response though, its not difficult.

Should have just said, hed have been better than Johnson, Truss and Sunak

He started at one point and Bruce interrupted him.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7057 on: Today at 09:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:27:11 pm
Starmer coming across well I wish Bruce would stop interrupting him

Was expecting that from Bruce. 

1st two questions to Sunak regarding the embarrassment of having multiple Tory PMs and the betting scandal
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7058 on: Today at 09:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:31:05 pm
The Corbyn question isn't relevant, I don't know why it keeps getting asked. It's a nonsense

You can say that and believe it yourself, but it's going to get asked, so he has to come up with a better answer.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7059 on: Today at 09:34:39 pm »

Sunak looks like hes going to cry. Theyve not even mentioned D-Day yet.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7060 on: Today at 09:35:21 pm »
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7061 on: Today at 09:36:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:51 pm
I wish he and his team would have come back with a proper response though, its not difficult.

A stuffed toy wouldve been a better Prime Minister than Johnson
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7062 on: Today at 09:37:10 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:31:43 pm
Should have just said, hed have been better than Johnson, Truss and Sunak

He started at one point and Bruce interrupted him.

He could have said he disagreed with some of the policies but that he felt that Johnson would be disastrous for the country and that he could influence Corbyn if they won power, also that it would have given him the opportunity to do what he wants to do which is make this country much better.

For me his answer is a direct illustration of how advisors, focus groups and media have kicked the shit out of conviction and passion from politics.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7063 on: Today at 09:38:03 pm »
Ha ha a Brexit question for Sunak
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 09:38:19 pm »
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7065 on: Today at 09:41:24 pm »

Tetchy now. This is dreadful.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7066 on: Today at 09:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:13:18 pm
My main point was that if Deform had not stood in this election, would the polls be closer, despite all the damage the Tories had done? Where would that support be going right now?

I've said it before - Somehow, the Tories are allowed to inflict serious wounds on the country; recessions, scandals, corruption, sleaze, Brexit, and the people vote them back in. The country enjoyed a decade of growth and stability under the Labour, but the moment the global financial crisis hit, almost the entire population threw its toys out the pram and kicked them out of office.

Sangria put it better than I did - the right is better at mobilising hate and can easily capitalise on any disgruntlement with Labour. All it takes is for Labour to make one or two mistakes, whereas the Tories are allowed to make dozens.
Politics of grievance and division is always easier. The right play on easy mode because they don't have to offer solutions but can instead just point fingers. It's shit but that's how it easy, especially with so much of the media on their side. 
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7067 on: Today at 09:42:43 pm »
Can someone hit him with a shovel and then bury him please. His face is fucking irritating.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7068 on: Today at 09:42:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:37:10 pm
He could have said he disagreed with some of the policies but that he felt that Johnson would be disastrous for the country and that he could influence Corbyn if they won power, also that it would have given him the opportunity to do what he wants to do which is make this country much better.

For me his answer is a direct illustration of how advisors, focus groups and media have kicked the shit out of conviction and passion from politics.

Problem is Starmer/that wing of the party have chosen to make Corbyn a real pariah and put that era behind them. He won't say a good word about him but cant deny what he said in an election campaign 5 years ago.

It's bad optics but if it's the worst attack line then they have got much.

Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7069 on: Today at 09:43:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:37:10 pm
He could have said he disagreed with some of the policies but that he felt that Johnson would be disastrous for the country and that he could influence Corbyn if they won power, also that it would have given him the opportunity to do what he wants to do which is make this country much better.

For me his answer is a direct illustration of how advisors, focus groups and media have kicked the shit out of conviction and passion from politics.

I think any answer that sheds any positive on Corbyn will be misquoted , out of context, and plastered all over the media.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7070 on: Today at 09:43:10 pm »
Sunak just lying here.  Still insisting NHS waiting lists have come down when they havent. 
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7071 on: Today at 09:43:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:42:43 pm
Can someone hit him with a shovel and then bury him please. His face is fucking irritating.

I thought Frottage wasn't there?
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 09:45:18 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 09:43:50 pm
I thought Frottage wasn't there?

Id prefer Frottage to be exposed to a nerve agent and disintegrate. Sunak I am less hostile to, a simple assault that incapacitates him will suffice.
Re: UK General Election
« Reply #7073 on: Today at 09:45:22 pm »
I thought it was the traitorous junior doctors that were to blame.
