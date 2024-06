Basically the man in charge has had to quit.





Itís beyond belief



Quote

Although the campaign is being overseen in Conservative party headquarters by an experienced elections strategist, Isaac Levido, Tory candidates are concerned Sunakís own advisers and allies appear to be in the ascendancy when it comes to decision-making.



Conservative sources described ďa rupture that has not healedĒ between Levido and some Sunak aides after it became public knowledge that the campaign chief had not been in favour of a summer election.



Levido has his own team of professional campaigners alongside the team of Sunakites who have now taken up office in CCHQ. Those on Sunakís team include his chief of staff, Liam Booth-Smith, who was in favour of an early election, Rupert Yorke, who is organising personnel, and Nerissa Chesterfield, the prime ministerís communications chief.



Alongside them is the policy adviser James Nation, who is holding the pen on the Conservative manifesto, and is blamed by some MPs for the surprise nature of the national service announcement with no pitch-rolling.

I recall this article I posted awhile back:The article doesn't say where this Tony Lee chap fits in. The Guardian describes him as the "party's director of campaigns" but we don't know if he's one of the professional campaigners who supposedly know what they're doing, or one of Sunak's buddies who is just apparently pottering about. But given his wife was dumb enough to bet on the election date, I'd say the latter.