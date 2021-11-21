« previous next »
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Its an Ashcroft poll for the Daily Mail so take it with a pinch of c*nt.

Latest Ashcroft poll

Labour 43% (=)
Con 18% (-3)
Reform 18% (+3)
LD 9% (+2)
Green 7% (=)
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:08:07 am
Survation have polled Clacton, looks like it'll be 8th time lucky for Frottage.

REF 42% (new)
CON 27% (-45)
LAB 24% (+8)
GRE 5% (+2)
LD 2% (-4)
OTH 1% (-2)

F/w 11th - 13th June. Changes vs. Notional 2019 result

https://www.survation.com/Frottage-set-to-win-clacton/

Doesn't help that Labour have put up a candidate in a 95% white constituency who says 'white man tears' are his favourite drink ::)

I'd be very happy for the Tories to win this one if it came to it. One of the Tories or Labour should stand aside and take the loss, bigger picture.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:00:29 am
I'd be very happy for the Tories to win this one if it came to it. One of the Tories or Labour should stand aside and take the loss, bigger picture.
I would be actively campaigning for the Conservatives if I lived round there. Labour taking up 20 odd percent of the vote isn't helping anyone.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
I see Galloway's manifesto has 'exit NATO' as one of the pledges....quelle surprise
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm
Two points - 1, V Derbyshire is really good. 2, the SNP are shit scared of Labour stealing their clothes - all every SNP representative does for weeks now, is attack Labour, rather than the real enemy. Politics eh?

Labour are their main enemy in Scotland though. And if they don't get 29 out of the 57 Scottish seats their independence policy is basically dead in the water for another generation.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm
PeoplePolling are seemingly a bit shit:
https://pollingreport.uk/articles/the-greens-arent-on-13-heres-one-reason-the-polling-might-be-wrong

They're also allegedly tagging along with Frottage on his battle bus.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm
Two points - 1, V Derbyshire is really good. 2, the SNP are shit scared of Labour stealing their clothes - all every SNP representative does for weeks now, is attack Labour, rather than the real enemy. Politics eh?

What you probably don't see is over the years Scottish Labour spending all their time attacking the SNP instread of the Tories, but that's not going to be visible to you in the national press. It's politics, parties going after their direct and biggest rivals for the best political gain.
Re: UK General Election
Two weeks to go.

I have to admit, I'm surprised that the election has not gone down into the sewer in regards to the dirtiness of the campaign up to this point.

It's almost like the Tories and their surrogates have given up.
Re: UK General Election
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 08:19:33 am
Two weeks to go.

I have to admit, I'm surprised that the election has not gone down into the sewer in regards to the dirtiness of the campaign up to this point.

It's almost like the Tories and their surrogates have given up.

2 weeks is still plenty of time to get into the gutter.
Re: UK General Election
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 08:19:33 am
Two weeks to go.

I have to admit, I'm surprised that the election has not gone down into the sewer in regards to the dirtiness of the campaign up to this point.

It's almost like the Tories and their surrogates have given up.

The twitter campaigns, from the Torys especially, have been petty and childish. Trying too hard to be part of the banter era.
Re: UK General Election
Second Tory to have bet on when the election was going to happen is the wife of a Tory Campaign manager.

They just cant help themselves can they, the snout is always in the trough.
Re: UK General Election
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:06:26 am
Second Tory to have bet on when the election was going to happen is the wife of a Tory Campaign manager.

They just cant help themselves can they, the snout is always in the trough.

How thick do you need to be?! Ivan Toney woukd have thought twice about placing that one.
Re: UK General Election
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:00:29 am
I'd be very happy for the Tories to win this one if it came to it. One of the Tories or Labour should stand aside and take the loss, bigger picture.

No way.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 07:40:15 am
I would be actively campaigning for the Conservatives if I lived round there. Labour taking up 20 odd percent of the vote isn't helping anyone.
That 24% voting Labour are likely the died-in-the-wool supporters, similar to the 20% nationally that still intend to vote Tory irrespective of everything that's gone on in front of their eyes.  Labour won't withdraw their candidate and, even if they did, the majority of those voters would very likely not vote Tory but instead just stay at home.

The Tories losing 45% of the vote share is incredible (and pretty much mirrors the 42% of vote share forecast for Reform UK).  Sunak and his loyal band of frontbenchers going out and parroting silly attack lines on Labour does feel like it's them missing the point somewhat.  Reform UK could be an existential threat to the Tories but they seem scared of going after them.
Re: UK General Election
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:06:26 am
Second Tory to have bet on when the election was going to happen is the wife of a Tory Campaign manager.

They just cant help themselves can they, the snout is always in the trough.
It's really insightful into these people.  She probably made a few hundred quid that they could have comfortably gone without but seemingly couldn't help herself.

I'm all for the betting companies getting a bloody nose from time to time but these insiders are incredibly dumb not to have realised that they would be spotted.
Re: UK General Election
Re: UK General Election
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:11:57 am
It's really insightful into these people.  She probably made a few hundred quid that they could have comfortably gone without but seemingly couldn't help herself.

I'm all for the betting companies getting a bloody nose from time to time but these insiders are incredibly dumb not to have realised that they would be spotted.

I don't really get what the Tories are trying to do either.

I was listening to a podcast earlier which said that the average worker pays £2k less tax than they did in 2010 and the top 1% share of the tax burden has risen from 21% to 29%. It feel like these are good messages to get out there but all they keep on saying is they are going to cut taxes with no context.

I don't really get Labour backing themselves into a corner on taxes either. All very odd - especially when you have multiple Labour candidates in interviews slamming Tories for having too high taxes.
Re: UK General Election
I think people have just tuned out these messaging aka lies.

They've had enough and can see for themselves the state the country is in.

However that does not mean Labour can take things for granted as they need to keep pushing back on these lies and keep pushing the narrative that they are not complacent.

Re: UK General Election
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:15:58 am

I don't really get Labour backing themselves into a corner on taxes either. All very odd - especially when you have multiple Labour candidates in interviews slamming Tories for having too high taxes.

No matter what state the economy is in and who it has been caused by Labour will always get the rough end of the stick from the press and the people in this country when it comes to finances.
Re: UK General Election
Lots of polling out there that much though people want to see better services they also don't want to pay more taxes, we're a very confused country
Re: UK General Election
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:15:58 am
I don't really get what the Tories are trying to do either.

I was listening to a podcast earlier which said that the average worker pays £2k less tax than they did in 2010 and the top 1% share of the tax burden has risen from 21% to 29%. It feel like these are good messages to get out there but all they keep on saying is they are going to cut taxes with no context.

I don't really get Labour backing themselves into a corner on taxes either. All very odd - especially when you have multiple Labour candidates in interviews slamming Tories for having too high taxes.

One of the few good things the Tories have done is increase the amount you can earn without paying any tax from £6k to £12k (although freeing the tax band negates the benefits obviously) but its still a good story for them and I dont think theyve mentioned it once, they seem fixated on the NI cuts.
