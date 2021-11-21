I would be actively campaigning for the Conservatives if I lived round there. Labour taking up 20 odd percent of the vote isn't helping anyone.



That 24% voting Labour are likely the died-in-the-wool supporters, similar to the 20% nationally that still intend to vote Tory irrespective of everything that's gone on in front of their eyes. Labour won't withdraw their candidate and, even if they did, the majority of those voters would very likely not vote Tory but instead just stay at home.The Tories losing 45% of the vote share is incredible (and pretty much mirrors the 42% of vote share forecast for Reform UK). Sunak and his loyal band of frontbenchers going out and parroting silly attack lines on Labour does feel like it's them missing the point somewhat. Reform UK could be an existential threat to the Tories but they seem scared of going after them.