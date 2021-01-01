« previous next »
Its an Ashcroft poll for the Daily Mail so take it with a pinch of c*nt.

Latest Ashcroft poll

Labour 43% (=)
Con 18% (-3)
Reform 18% (+3)
LD 9% (+2)
Green 7% (=)
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:08:07 am
Survation have polled Clacton, looks like it'll be 8th time lucky for Frottage.

REF 42% (new)
CON 27% (-45)
LAB 24% (+8)
GRE 5% (+2)
LD 2% (-4)
OTH 1% (-2)

F/w 11th - 13th June. Changes vs. Notional 2019 result

https://www.survation.com/Frottage-set-to-win-clacton/

Doesn't help that Labour have put up a candidate in a 95% white constituency who says 'white man tears' are his favourite drink ::)

I'd be very happy for the Tories to win this one if it came to it. One of the Tories or Labour should stand aside and take the loss, bigger picture.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:00:29 am
I'd be very happy for the Tories to win this one if it came to it. One of the Tories or Labour should stand aside and take the loss, bigger picture.
I would be actively campaigning for the Conservatives if I lived round there. Labour taking up 20 odd percent of the vote isn't helping anyone.
I see Galloway's manifesto has 'exit NATO' as one of the pledges....quelle surprise
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm
Two points - 1, V Derbyshire is really good. 2, the SNP are shit scared of Labour stealing their clothes - all every SNP representative does for weeks now, is attack Labour, rather than the real enemy. Politics eh?

Labour are their main enemy in Scotland though. And if they don't get 29 out of the 57 Scottish seats their independence policy is basically dead in the water for another generation.
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm
PeoplePolling are seemingly a bit shit:
https://pollingreport.uk/articles/the-greens-arent-on-13-heres-one-reason-the-polling-might-be-wrong

They're also allegedly tagging along with Frottage on his battle bus.
