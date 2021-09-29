« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 168 169 170 171 172 [173] 174   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - CLACTON  (Read 142045 times)

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,816
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6880 on: Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm »
Just watching Reporting Scotland and they did a piece on the Scottish Family Party releasing their manifesto. They are a very socially conservative far right party, that got a combined less than 500 votes in the 2019 election and 0.6% nationally in the last Holyrood election, and unlike Reform they haven't had any sort of increase in the polls.

Why the fuck do they get any sort of publicity on the news?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,794
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6881 on: Yesterday at 07:34:09 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:31:17 pm
Just watching Reporting Scotland and they did a piece on the Scottish Family Party releasing their manifesto. They are a very socially conservative far right party, that got a combined less than 500 votes in the 2019 election and 0.6% nationally in the last Holyrood election, and unlike Reform they haven't had any sort of increase in the polls.

Why the fuck do they get any sort of publicity on the news?

Know your enemy.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bcnsean

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6882 on: Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:27:21 pm
https://inews.co.uk/opinion/not-politics-turning-people-off-starmer-sunak-3114007

The lack of respect for the work Starmer has done, in hopefully not only overturning a massive Tory majority but also getting one of his own, is ridiculous. It does my head in that it's so often dismissed as irrelevant, when everyone would have predicted at least ten more years for the Tories in 2019.
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,806
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6883 on: Yesterday at 07:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:45:10 pm
5th, 14 years.

How does that make this an exceptional election?

1951-63 - 13 years of the Tories.
1979-1997 - 18 years of the Tories.
1997-2010 - 13 years of Labour.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6884 on: Yesterday at 07:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Bcnsean on Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm
The lack of respect for the work Starmer has done, in hopefully not only overturning a massive Tory majority but also getting one of his own, is ridiculous. It does my head in that it's so often dismissed as irrelevant, when everyone would have predicted at least ten more years for the Tories in 2019.

He's called all the big strategic issues correctly in terms of destroying the Tories. He's pushed a politically middle of the road agenda, fiscal tightness, largely stayed out of culture wars, quite conservative on immigration and foreign policy, got rid of the very hard left and combines that with good choices for key positions. It actually shows him to be a competent guy who will make the correct big calls as PM, something the country has desperately needed. I don't think it matters he's not going to inspire or entertain in any way, most people are sick of that crap anyway.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6885 on: Yesterday at 08:07:57 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:26:44 pm
Gary Neville ffs  :D
Gary Neville, what?  ???
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,569
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6886 on: Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:07:57 pm
Gary Neville, what?  ???

He's in one of Labour's party political broadcasts.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,136
  • IFWT
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6887 on: Yesterday at 08:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:07:57 pm
Gary Neville, what?  ???

He was appearing on the Labour Party Politial Broadcast earlier.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6888 on: Yesterday at 08:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Bcnsean on Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm
The lack of respect for the work Starmer has done, in hopefully not only overturning a massive Tory majority but also getting one of his own, is ridiculous. It does my head in that it's so often dismissed as irrelevant, when everyone would have predicted at least ten more years for the Tories in 2019.
But can't Starmer be more exciting, like, I dunno, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson!? That's what the British want (and probably deserve).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:11:39 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,591
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6889 on: Yesterday at 08:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm
He's in one of Labour's party political broadcasts.

Probably selling the benefits of regeneration of areas, particularly Manchester. Wonder why.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6890 on: Yesterday at 08:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm
He's in one of Labour's party political broadcasts.
Cheers...
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:09:13 pm
He was appearing on the Labour Party Politial Broadcast earlier.
... and cheers.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6891 on: Yesterday at 08:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 07:26:44 pm
Gary Neville ffs  :D
what's he done now?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6892 on: Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm
He's in one of Labour's party political broadcasts.

I thought it was pretty good. Not negative and nasty, just a positive and concise summary of what hes done and what hell do.
Logged

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,136
  • IFWT
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6893 on: Yesterday at 08:20:26 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:19:06 pm
what's he done now?

In the Labour Party Political Broadcast earlier.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,569
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6894 on: Yesterday at 08:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 08:19:30 pm
I thought it was pretty good. Not negative and nasty, just a positive and concise summary of what hes done and what hell do.

Didn't watch it. I changed the channel to BBC One to watch the football and saw him on there so changed it back immediately. He's a cock who doesn't really care about that and is just doing it to further his own aims.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6895 on: Yesterday at 08:22:44 pm »
Quote from: Bcnsean on Yesterday at 07:34:46 pm
The lack of respect for the work Starmer has done, in hopefully not only overturning a massive Tory majority but also getting one of his own, is ridiculous. It does my head in that it's so often dismissed as irrelevant, when everyone would have predicted at least ten more years for the Tories in 2019.
I didn't expect the Tories to win a majority in 2024 back in 2019 but I certainly didn't expect a Labour one either, best that we could have hoped for was Labour largest party
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6896 on: Yesterday at 08:23:48 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 07:44:19 pm
How does that make this an exceptional election?

1951-63 - 13 years of the Tories.
1979-1997 - 18 years of the Tories.
1997-2010 - 13 years of Labour.
to turn over an 80 seat majority into what is looking like a their own landslide is exceptional is it not?
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6897 on: Yesterday at 08:25:29 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Yesterday at 08:09:13 pm
He was appearing on the Labour Party Politial Broadcast earlier.
ah right, as a paid up party member with a high profile I'm not entirely surprised
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,868
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6898 on: Yesterday at 08:26:16 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 07:27:21 pm
https://inews.co.uk/opinion/not-politics-turning-people-off-starmer-sunak-3114007


Kate McCann, formerly of the Telegraph, Sxn, and Murdochs News UK.  No idea of her political leanings (if any ) but recall her fainting while hosting a debate between Truss and Sunak in the Tory leadership scrap a few yrs back.

Logged

Offline Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,794
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6899 on: Yesterday at 09:01:28 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 08:25:29 pm
ah right, as a paid up party member with a high profile I'm not entirely surprised

Don't advertise that again just in case it puts people off voting Labour.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,524
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6900 on: Yesterday at 09:09:19 pm »
Expert economists back Labours plan to end economic stagnation in UK

Nobel prize winners and former Bank of England officials believe Rachel Reeves and Keir Starmer can bring about desperately needed change

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/19/labour-plan-end-economic-stagnation-uk-economists

Sunak protection officer arrested over alleged bets on timing of election

Officer arrested on Monday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, say Metropolitan police

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/article/2024/jun/19/sunak-protection-officer-arrested-over-alleged-bets-on-timing-of-election
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6901 on: Yesterday at 09:16:17 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 09:01:28 pm
Don't advertise that again just in case it puts people off voting Labour.
good point 😬
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6902 on: Yesterday at 09:21:17 pm »
Given who they are doing their polls for (GB News) I'm not sure how serious people polling are but they currently have

Lab - 35%
Ref - 24%
Con - 15%
Lib - 12%
Grn - 8%

Their polls are usually all over the place but this seems a massive outlier
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6903 on: Yesterday at 09:22:52 pm »
Predictably that poll has Reform on 51 seats when loaded into EC
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,448
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6904 on: Yesterday at 09:27:43 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:21:17 pm
Given who they are doing their polls for (GB News) I'm not sure how serious people polling are but they currently have

Lab - 35%
Ref - 24%
Con - 15%
Lib - 12%
Grn - 8%

Their polls are usually all over the place but this seems a massive outlier

Definite massive outlier, according to a poster on another forum.

People Polling is run by Matthew Goodwin, an academic known for his right wing views.

The website isnt very professional, and only seems to exist so he can publish polls that reflect his world view. Primarily for GB News.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,005
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6905 on: Yesterday at 09:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 09:21:17 pm
Given who they are doing their polls for (GB News) I'm not sure how serious people polling are but they currently have

Lab - 35%
Ref - 24%
Con - 15%
Lib - 12%
Grn - 8%

Their polls are usually all over the place but this seems a massive outlier

PeoplePolling are seemingly a bit shit:
https://pollingreport.uk/articles/the-greens-arent-on-13-heres-one-reason-the-polling-might-be-wrong
Logged
:D

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6906 on: Yesterday at 09:38:54 pm »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,524
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6907 on: Yesterday at 09:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 09:27:43 pm
Definite massive outlier, according to a poster on another forum.

People Polling is run by Matthew Goodwin, an academic known for his right wing views.

The website isnt very professional, and only seems to exist so he can publish polls that reflect his world view. Primarily for GB News.

Then it's not an outlier. It's biased, skewed, not representative and unreliable. In other words, it's fake.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,591
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6908 on: Yesterday at 10:24:10 pm »
Goodwin is a right wing, biased c*nt. He probably asked people in his survey who is fine with immigration and then disregarded the views of people who said yes.
Logged

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,648
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6909 on: Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm »

Tory press in despair with tomorrows headlines. Telegraph going with Tory Wipeout with a very red looking map of GB.

Go get your shinebox.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,524
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6910 on: Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
Tory press in despair with tomorrows headlines. Telegraph going with Tory Wipeout with a very red looking map of GB.

Go get your shinebox.

Is it despair? Seems to me they could happily bury a poll like that on page 5 without the need of a graphic if they want to.

Maybe I'm reaching, but it looks as though some sections of the press are actually pushing for this wipeout narrative to happen. Maybe they're playing a long game and hoping Reform step in to fill the void. Or maybe the short term news cycle of Tory disaster is good for sales. Either way, they're leading with it for a reason.

EDIT: that said, the Telegraph homepage is delightful. ;D
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:43 pm by Red Beret »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6911 on: Yesterday at 10:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm
Is it despair? Seems to me they could happily bury a poll like that on page 5 without the need of a graphic if they want to.

Maybe I'm reaching, but it looks as though some sections of the press are actually pushing for this wipeout narrative to happen. Maybe they're playing a long game and hoping Reform step in to fill the void. Or maybe the short term news cycle of Tory disaster is good for sales. Either way, they're leading with it for a reason.
it might be to scare any potential Reform.voters in their readership to vote Tory due to the threat of a Labour super-majority. It's essentially what the Tories have now done with their election campaign so no.surprise it's what their mouthpieces are now doing
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,246
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6912 on: Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm »
Wes Streeting on fire on Newsnight
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,005
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6913 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 10:47:39 pm
Tory press in despair with tomorrows headlines. Telegraph going with Tory Wipeout with a very red looking map of GB.

Go get your shinebox.

The Tory rags do this every election regardless.

Newsquest own a lot of the local papers in the UK, every election without fail you see a ton of copy-and-paste stories about 'Labour set to take xx' despite it being an outside chance at best. It's a simple scare tactic.

Granted, this is at a national level and there's a ton of truth behind it. But the end game here is to motivate every last Tory voter to get out and vote.
Logged
:D

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6914 on: Yesterday at 11:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm
Wes Streeting on fire on Newsnight
Thanks, only caught the end, nice to hear him identify the problems and give the solutions, wtf is Caulfield banging on about, "Care in the community for NHS Patients." ive heard some bullshit arguments but that beats the lot, she chose those words and am certain she knows the link to Thatcher. had nothing to do with giving a answer more about inciting a argument about Thatcher.
Patients were waiting in corridors when Labour were in power so just as bad under Labour, that needs fact checking, only time I remember any problems when we had flu going around in winter for a few weeks, afaik rest of the year was fine.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6915 on: Yesterday at 11:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm
The Tory rags do this every election regardless.

Newsquest own a lot of the local papers in the UK, every election without fail you see a ton of copy-and-paste stories about 'Labour set to take xx' despite it being an outside chance at best. It's a simple scare tactic.

Granted, this is at a national level and there's a ton of truth behind it. But the end game here is to motivate every last Tory voter to get out and vote.
The scare tactics are about scaring voters into not voting Labour, that includes people who intend to vote Labour. they scare them into not voting Labour.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:35:12 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,950
  • Red since '64
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6916 on: Yesterday at 11:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:00:07 pm
Wes Streeting on fire on Newsnight

Two points - 1, V Derbyshire is really good. 2, the SNP are shit scared of Labour stealing their clothes - all every SNP representative does for weeks now, is attack Labour, rather than the real enemy. Politics eh?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,433
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6917 on: Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:28:31 pm
Thanks, only caught the end, nice to hear him identify the problems and give the solutions, wtf is Caulfield banging on about, "Care in the community for NHS Patients." ive heard some bullshit arguments but that beats the lot, she chose those words and am certain she knows the link to Thatcher. had nothing to do with giving a answer more about inciting a argument about Thatcher.
Patients were waiting in corridors when Labour were in power so just as bad under Labour, that needs fact checking, only time I remember any problems when we had flu going around in winter for a few weeks, afaik rest of the year was fine.

There was 2 million people on waiting lists when Labour left office, it was 4 million just before the pandemic, its now 7 million. The Tories constantly refer to the once in a generation pandemic as if e everything was fine before it and no one, not even Labour politicians correct them.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,850
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6918 on: Yesterday at 11:48:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:34:59 pm
There was 2 million people on waiting lists when Labour left office, it was 4 million just before the pandemic, its now 7 million. The Tories constantly refer to the once in a generation pandemic as if e everything was fine before it and no one, not even Labour politicians correct them.
True, I only caught the end and watching it on Iplayer now but the problem they were discussing was patients on Trolleys in hospital corridors, Caufeild was arguing it was just as bad when Labour were in power which doesn't even add up for a few reasons, I do remember we did have a problem some winters for a few weeks when a flu hit but otherwise everything was fine, no patients were in corridors throughout the rest of the year.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,119
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6919 on: Today at 12:08:07 am »
Survation have polled Clacton, looks like it'll be 8th time lucky for Frottage.

REF 42% (new)
CON 27% (-45)
LAB 24% (+8)
GRE 5% (+2)
LD 2% (-4)
OTH 1% (-2)

F/w 11th - 13th June. Changes vs. Notional 2019 result

https://www.survation.com/Frottage-set-to-win-clacton/

Doesn't help that Labour have put up a candidate in a 95% white constituency who says 'white man tears' are his favourite drink ::)
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Pages: 1 ... 168 169 170 171 172 [173] 174   Go Up
« previous next »
 