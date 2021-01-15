« previous next »
UK General Election - CLACTON

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6760 on: Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm
I'm now worried the tories are playing the long game. If they exist after this election, they know Labour can't raise taxes without getting pasted for it at the next election.  Which makes it hard to make significant improvements. Usal caveats about not throwing money at mates and organising things better.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6761 on: Yesterday at 11:13:16 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 07:23:26 pm
Some of the individual seat projections in these MRPs are off and are best read by looking at the overall numbers.

I dont see Lee Anderson winning in Ashfield. The right wing vote will be split across Tory and Reform with Labour unifying the centrist and progressive vote.

On the flip side, no way does Labour win in Montgomery in mid Wales. They have no history there whereas the Libdems held it recently with Lembit Opik and Alex Carlyle.
Labour have a history in Clwyd South though, which is now part of the new constituency of Montgomery and Glyndwr.

 It's formerly a Labour stronghold and you would anticipate Clwyd South turning back red, I think Labour are more likely to win that than the Lib Dems who have a very low base in Wales at the moment
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6762 on: Yesterday at 11:14:18 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm
I'm now worried the tories are playing the long game. If they exist after this election, they know Labour can't raise taxes without getting pasted for it at the next election.  Which makes it hard to make significant improvements. Usal caveats about not throwing money at mates and organising things better.

It depends on if they raised taxes (other than the ones they have said they will), and if they do which ones they raise. If they decide they are going to tax oil companies, bankers or banks or the super rich the Tories will criticise because thats their job but it wont necessarily be unpopular. If they decided they were going to charge VAT on baby food for example it would be deeply unpopular.

And dont underestimate the importance of your caveats, it makes a huge difference having grown ups in charge, some stability in the cabinet with some consistency in policy rather then what weve had over the last few years of a new minister every few months with their own priorities, you wouldnt change senior managers that regularly in other walk of life or business because it inevitably leads to failure.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6763 on: Yesterday at 11:39:08 pm
Going back to the previous posts about Reform and social media, I havent had anything from them, but I have from the Workers Party strangely.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6764 on: Today at 12:37:30 am
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:55:56 pm
I'm now worried the tories are playing the long game. If they exist after this election, they know Labour can't raise taxes without getting pasted for it at the next election.  Which makes it hard to make significant improvements. Usal caveats about not throwing money at mates and organising things better.

Labour just need to do the same thing the Tories are still fucking doing after 14 years in power, blame the mess the previous government left for them and unlike then it will actually be true and not down to a global recession.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6765 on: Today at 12:42:00 am
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:13:16 pm
Labour have a history in Clwyd South though, which is now part of the new constituency of Montgomery and Glyndwr.

 It's formerly a Labour stronghold and you would anticipate Clwyd South turning back red, I think Labour are more likely to win that than the Lib Dems who have a very low base in Wales at the moment

There's a similar situation in Southport, it has only ever been a tory or libdem seat, but due to the ongoing downturn the libdems are somehow still getting from the coalition days, labour has managed to turn it from a libdem seat to a safe tory seat in the last few elections, but there's hope that labour should manage to nab it this time with how far the polls have the tory vote dropping.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6766 on: Today at 07:04:15 am
Inflation at 2%, so expect Tories to wax lyrical on that today.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6767 on: Today at 07:09:14 am
632,863 Registered to vote in the last 24 hours, a record..
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6768 on: Today at 07:13:36 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:14 am
632,863 Registered to vote in the last 24 hours, a record..

The Tories wont like that
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6769 on: Today at 07:16:26 am
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:04:15 am
Inflation at 2%, so expect Tories to wax lyrical on that today.

Hopefully we see a fall in interest rates off that , which frees up some money for the government.
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6770 on: Today at 07:18:24 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:09:14 am
632,863 Registered to vote in the last 24 hours, a record..

Depends who they are. People who care about looking after everyday people, or George Cross carrying clowns wanting only their people.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6771 on: Today at 07:21:22 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:18:24 am
Depends who they are. People who care about looking after everyday people, or George Cross carrying clowns wanting only their people.

Usually its young people who dont vote, so Im seeing it as a positive sign, there was a big targeted campaign for 18-24s to register.

The coffin dodger pension caring Tory over 65s will already be registered!
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6772 on: Today at 07:25:09 am
I wonder if the Mail or express might actually back Farrage?  Hurrah for the black shirts all over again?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
