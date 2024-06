The Reform bots are everywhere, and not even trying to look human. Really depressing that it probably works in fooling some people that there's a huge movement with tons of momentum.



And although there are plenty of new accounts with names like dave0258ROCHDALE and UK flag/Reform logo avatars, I've noticed a few that are fully presenting as Americans on their actual profiles - so we get to enjoy the same thing again, from the same bot farm, for the US election once ours is done.