I was just checking out my local candidates, as I've not heard a peep from any of them yet, not even a brochure through the door.



Anyway, our Reform candidate is local lad who I've hated since I was about 18. Complained about my sister's house to the council and shouted drunken abuse at her family on numerous occasions. Hope he gets fuck all votes.



I have great interest in the Globalist Billionaires conspiring to degrade our culture, heritage, way of life and freedoms. I have spent much of the last 3 years researching links between the so called pandemic, vaccine problems, and the WEF agenda they call The Great Reset.

I have to confess I've made no effort to research mine. Your post prompted me to make the minimal effort and at least see who they are.The Tory is a sitting MP from a neighbouring seat that was abolished for this GE. Labour candidate is a councillor in a different county but apparently his uncle used to live here (). The Reform UK candidate is a crank - he even has this nonsense on his profile on the Reform UK website:According to YouGov it's going to be close between Labour and the Tories so I'll be voting for the Labour candidate. Were it a walkover as it has been ever since we moved here though then I'd probably be voting for the Rejoin EU candidate just because of his party's name