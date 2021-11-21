« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - CLACTON  (Read 137369 times)

Offline gazzalfc

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6680 on: Today at 01:56:49 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:44:52 pm
There's about 700,000 18 year olds each year in the UK. A scheme whereby each one is say given £50 in vouchers for registering to vote after turning 18 would cost £35 mil per year.

Payments aren't the answer. But getting yourself on the electoral roll improves your credit rating. That should be communicated better. Especially if you are trying to encourage more young people to buy houses.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6681 on: Today at 02:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:35:10 pm
Every single person should be registered to vote, you shouldn't have to apply for it, it should be automatic when you turn 18. The Tories don't want the young to vote though as the vast majority don't vote for them
I do like the aim of your point but am not certain how it would work, when you register to vote your also proving your entitled to vote in your constituency aren't you. just being registered to vote won't entitle you to vote anywhere.
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online koptommy93

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6682 on: Today at 02:08:55 pm »
Turnout is going to be very low, might help the tories hang on to a few seats
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6683 on: Today at 02:24:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:55:24 pm
there's no need to incentivise it, they should just be eligible, why should they have to register for something that is their right

Had a little look at this and it seems it would be a challenging endeavour. Just think some kind of little incentive for 18 year olds to register would go down well with them and could increase engagement.

I'm not against automatic registration but when I read about needing new IT systems for government you are usually talking about billions rather than millions.

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cdp-2016-0131/
Offline filopastry

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6684 on: Today at 02:25:13 pm »
To be honest, if people aren't going to bother to vote there is a fair chance that they won't bother to vote even if they are automatically registered!

I'm one of those weirdos who votes in everything!
Online reddebs

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6685 on: Today at 02:33:53 pm »
I thought the registering to vote  is the thing you get every year from the council. 

A letter addressed to the householder named on the council tax bill to name every resident aged 17 and over with the threat of a £1000 fine for failing to complete it and return it by a certain date 🤷

That's all we've ever done to get our voting cards.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6686 on: Today at 02:37:56 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:33:53 pm
I thought the registering to vote  is the thing you get every year from the council. 

A letter addressed to the householder named on the council tax bill to name every resident aged 17 and over with the threat of a £1000 fine for failing to complete it and return it by a certain date 🤷

That's all we've ever done to get our boring cards.
Yep, previous years details are already filled in so only have to sign to say the people listed still live at that address. but I always return the form, imagine you wouldn't be registered to vote if you just bin it.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6687 on: Today at 02:38:27 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:25:13 pm
To be honest, if people aren't going to bother to vote there is a fair chance that they won't bother to vote even if they are automatically registered!

I'm one of those weirdos who votes in everything!

The BBC sent reporters to Manchester today, looked like Gorton, voter apathy was very high.

Nothing will change etc etc
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6688 on: Today at 02:40:00 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:33:53 pm
I thought the registering to vote  is the thing you get every year from the council. 

A letter addressed to the householder named on the council tax bill to name every resident aged 17 and over with the threat of a £1000 fine for failing to complete it and return it by a certain date 🤷

That's all we've ever done to get our voting cards.

Yep, we registered our daughter when she was 17 so that she'd have a vote as soon as she was 18.

I suspect there are a lot of parents who can't be bothered or whose children are even less bothered.

Not sure how they do it in Australia where voting is compulsory.
Online reddebs

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6689 on: Today at 02:42:04 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:37:56 pm
Yep, previous years details are already filled in so only have to sign to say the people listed still live at that address. but I always return the form, imagine you wouldn't be registered to vote if you just bin it.

I think we've done ours online now for years.  Who the hell posts stuff these days 😂
Online reddebs

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6690 on: Today at 02:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:40:00 pm
Yep, we registered our daughter when she was 17 so that she'd have a vote as soon as she was 18.

I suspect there are a lot of parents who can't be bothered or whose children are even less bothered.

Not sure how they do it in Australia where voting is compulsory.

Same here when my kids were still living at home, plus as something new else posted it's the start of each young persons credit file.

I guess there's plenty out there living on life's edge that don't want to be so traceable. 
Offline filopastry

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6691 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:38:27 pm
The BBC sent reporters to Manchester today, looked like Gorton, voter apathy was very high.

Nothing will change etc etc

I wouldn't expect high turnout this time around either, lower than 19 certainly when Brexit was a motivating factor
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6692 on: Today at 02:50:13 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:42:04 pm
I think we've done ours online now for years.  Who the hell posts stuff these days 😂
:)
Offline Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6693 on: Today at 02:55:15 pm »
I expect turnout to be lower in Labour safe seats, but higher where voters are looking to oust Tories.
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6694 on: Today at 02:59:41 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:38:27 pm
The BBC sent reporters to Manchester today, looked like Gorton, voter apathy was very high.

Nothing will change etc etc
I used to stop at my girl friends relatives in Gorton in the 70s, some really nice people but some terrible doff the cap attitudes, remember a widow talking about her husband working in a mill in awful working conditions, air full of dust and shit, it went to his chest and he died young, I was expecting her to call the company bas.. for forcing their workers to work under those conditions, nope, she actually said, shame but somebody had to do it didn't they meaning somebody had to the job, everyone in room agreed with her, I kept my mouth shut as my opinion wouldn't have gone down well, probably seen as one of those left wing agitators.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6695 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:08:55 pm
Turnout is going to be very low, might help the tories hang on to a few seats

Vote share for both Labour and Tories, is predicted to be the lowest, since 1945.
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6696 on: Today at 03:51:14 pm »
Focaldata poll

NEW: Labour's lead climbs to campaign high.

Labour: 43% (+1)
Conservative: 21% (-3)
Reform UK: 16% (+1)
Liberal Democrats: 10% (+1)
Green: 5% (-)

Fieldwork conducted 1417 June
2,604 respondents (GB)
Offline thaddeus

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6697 on: Today at 03:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:28:18 pm
Vote share for both Labour and Tories, is predicted to be the lowest, since 1945.
Labour will comfortably top the 29% vote share they had in 2010, the 30.4% in 2015 and the 32.2% in 2019.

I expect overall turnout will be low though.  It's probable that Labour will get less votes than the 12.9m they got in 2017.
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6698 on: Today at 03:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:28:18 pm
Vote share for both Labour and Tories, is predicted to be the lowest, since 1945.

Guess there is a vibe that they are all the same and that none of them will do anything for 'me'.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6699 on: Today at 04:04:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:52:21 pm
Guess there is a vibe that they are all the same and that none of them will do anything for 'me'.

The Tory vote is down, thats whats dragging the Tory + Labour total down.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6700 on: Today at 04:05:59 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:42:04 pm
I think we've done ours online now for years.  Who the hell posts stuff these days 😂

People who live near post boxes ;)
Offline Musketeer Gripweed

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6701 on: Today at 04:23:51 pm »
I was just checking out my local candidates, as I've not heard a peep from any of them yet, not even a brochure through the door.

Anyway, our Reform candidate is local lad who I've hated since I was about 18. Complained about my sister's house to the council and shouted drunken abuse at her family on numerous occasions. Hope he gets fuck all votes. ;D
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6702 on: Today at 04:27:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:04:58 pm
The Tory vote is down, thats whats dragging the Tory + Labour total down.
exactly, it's not rocket science. If the Tory vote is around 20% and the Labour vote low 40s, it's going to be a lower combined total than 32% Labour and 44% Tory.

They are making a thing as if it's both parties that are taking a hammering rather than the one
Online TepidT2O

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6703 on: Today at 04:29:47 pm »
Its incredible. We started nearly a month ago waiting for the Tory vote to revert back to its 30% base level.

Now were watching it flat line towards 20%.

Lets see if the voting works out the same way
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6704 on: Today at 04:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 03:51:14 pm
Focaldata poll

NEW: Labour's lead climbs to campaign high.

Labour: 43% (+1)
Conservative: 21% (-3)
Reform UK: 16% (+1)
Liberal Democrats: 10% (+1)
Green: 5% (-)

Fieldwork conducted 1417 June
2,604 respondents (GB)
I'd be happy with that on 4th July. It looks like the Tory vote has bottomed out and is unlikely to go below 18% seen by some recent polls.

It's mad that there are still around a fifth of the electorate that think these c*nts deserve another crack at it
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6705 on: Today at 04:32:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:29:47 pm
Its incredible. We started nearly a month ago waiting for the Tory vote to revert back to its 30% base level.

Now were watching it flat line towards 20%.

Lets see if the voting works out the same way
I want to fast forward to 4th July, it seems to be really dragging by!
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6706 on: Today at 04:35:39 pm »
I agree that it's wild that there has been relatively little movement in the lead, it's been around 20% for the 4 weeks of the campaign so far.

Labour at 40%, Tories around 20%, some fluctuations depending on the polling company and their methodology but the lead is remarkably consistent
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6707 on: Today at 04:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 04:23:51 pm
Anyway, our Reform candidate is local lad who I've hated since I was about 18. Complained about my sister's house to the council and shouted drunken abuse at her family on numerous occasions. Hope he gets fuck all votes. ;D


I'm so hoping one of these Blackshirt wankers knocks at my house.

Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6708 on: Today at 04:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:31:21 pm
I'd be happy with that on 4th July. It looks like the Tory vote has bottomed out and is unlikely to go below 18% seen by some recent polls.

It's mad that there are still around a fifth of the electorate that think these c*nts deserve another crack at it

Yes, I've been so conditioned by past failures that it feels too good to be true.  I do think that Starmer's strategy of being the calm, stable and boring adult in the room that isn't throwing dirt everywhere, is actually paying off. Back in 2019, I couldn't imagine another Labour government before 2028/29.  The turnaround is unprecedented.

While D-Day didn't cause another drop in Tory support, I do believe that it has killed off their chances of a real recovery.

The one note of caution for the future is that it is now clear that fewer and fewer people are moored to a particular party and that the reverse could happen to Labour in future if they perform poorly and lose people's trust.
Offline thaddeus

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6709 on: Today at 04:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 04:23:51 pm
I was just checking out my local candidates, as I've not heard a peep from any of them yet, not even a brochure through the door.

Anyway, our Reform candidate is local lad who I've hated since I was about 18. Complained about my sister's house to the council and shouted drunken abuse at her family on numerous occasions. Hope he gets fuck all votes. ;D
I have to confess I've made no effort to research mine.  Your post prompted me to make the minimal effort and at least see who they are.

The Tory is a sitting MP from a neighbouring seat that was abolished for this GE.  Labour candidate is a councillor in a different county but apparently his uncle used to live here (::)).  The Reform UK candidate is a crank - he even has this nonsense on his profile on the Reform UK website:

Quote from: https://www.reformparty.uk/melton-and-syston-constituency
I have great interest in the Globalist Billionaires conspiring to degrade our culture, heritage, way of life and freedoms. I have spent much of the last 3 years researching links between the so called pandemic, vaccine problems, and the WEF agenda they call The Great Reset.

According to YouGov it's going to be close between Labour and the Tories so I'll be voting for the Labour candidate.  Were it a walkover as it has been ever since we moved here though then I'd probably be voting for the Rejoin EU candidate just because of his party's name  :wave
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6710 on: Today at 04:50:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:37:41 am
The scars can heal up pretty well, Mrs WLRs had a C section for both Miss WLR (emergency C section) and Mstr WLR (planned C section) and they are hardly visible now.
I think it's you that needs the incision.
Offline PaulF

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6711 on: Today at 04:54:25 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 04:23:51 pm
I was just checking out my local candidates, as I've not heard a peep from any of them yet, not even a brochure through the door.

Anyway, our Reform candidate is local lad who I've hated since I was about 18. Complained about my sister's house to the council and shouted drunken abuse at her family on numerous occasions. Hope he gets fuck all votes. ;D

Whats so offensive about your sister's house that it generates a complaint to the council?
Offline JP!

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6712 on: Today at 04:58:01 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 04:54:25 pm
Whats so offensive about your sister's house that it generates a complaint to the council?

It has ROMANE AUNT DOMUS painted on the side of it
Online reddebs

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6713 on: Today at 05:08:32 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:05:59 pm
People who live near post boxes ;)

I guess but then how do you know what you've posted actually arrives? 
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6714 on: Today at 05:10:54 pm »
First Ipsos Mori MRP projection

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/18/labour-landslide-projected-tory-seats-conservatives-general-election

Labour is heading for a landslide win in the election, according to a new projection, but more than 100 Conservative-held seats appear to be on a knife-edge with the results in the hands of millions of undecided or swing voters.

In its first MRP model of the 2024 general election, Ipsos estimated Labour could win 453 seats and the Conservatives 115, giving Keir Starmers party a majority of 256 and inflicting the Tories worst ever defeat.

The Liberal Democrats could win 38 seats and the Scottish National party 15, three for the Greens and three for Reform UK. According to the projection, Nigel Frottage is on track to overturn a huge Tory majority to win in Clacton while Jeremy Corbyn, standing as an independent, is predicted to lose to Labour in Islington North.

Labour has an implied vote share of 43%, with Rishi Sunaks Tories on 25%, Reform UK on 12%, the Lib Dems on 10%, the Greens on 6%, the SNP on 3% and Plaid Cymru on 1%.
Online Hazell

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6715 on: Today at 05:39:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:41:09 pm
I think I hate Ben Habib more than Nigel Frottage

No idea who he was until last night. What a bell. Glad that Victoria Derbyshire was her usual brilliant self with him.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6716 on: Today at 05:42:34 pm »
Reform propaganda is all over Social media
Online smicer07

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6717 on: Today at 05:45:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:42:34 pm
Reform propaganda is all over Social media

Seems like Frottage has paid for the bots again.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6718 on: Today at 05:48:44 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:45:56 pm
Seems like Frottage has paid for the bots again.

Seriously he must have. Ive just seen a clip where some dick head makes a twat of himself on the JO'B call in show and you look at the comments and its all Reform weird shit
Online smicer07

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6719 on: Today at 05:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 05:48:44 pm
Seriously he must have. Ive just seen a clip where some dick head makes a twat of himself on the JO'B call in show and you look at the comments and its all Reform weird shit

It was the same with Brexit. I wonder who the common denominator is...
