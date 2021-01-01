There's about 700,000 18 year olds each year in the UK. A scheme whereby each one is say given £50 in vouchers for registering to vote after turning 18 would cost £35 mil per year.
Every single person should be registered to vote, you shouldn't have to apply for it, it should be automatic when you turn 18. The Tories don't want the young to vote though as the vast majority don't vote for them
there's no need to incentivise it, they should just be eligible, why should they have to register for something that is their right
I thought the registering to vote is the thing you get every year from the council. A letter addressed to the householder named on the council tax bill to name every resident aged 17 and over with the threat of a £1000 fine for failing to complete it and return it by a certain date 🤷That's all we've ever done to get our boring cards.
To be honest, if people aren't going to bother to vote there is a fair chance that they won't bother to vote even if they are automatically registered!I'm one of those weirdos who votes in everything!
Yep, previous years details are already filled in so only have to sign to say the people listed still live at that address. but I always return the form, imagine you wouldn't be registered to vote if you just bin it.
Yep, we registered our daughter when she was 17 so that she'd have a vote as soon as she was 18.I suspect there are a lot of parents who can't be bothered or whose children are even less bothered.Not sure how they do it in Australia where voting is compulsory.
The BBC sent reporters to Manchester today, looked like Gorton, voter apathy was very high.Nothing will change etc etc
I think we've done ours online now for years. Who the hell posts stuff these days 😂
