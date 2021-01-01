« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - CLACTON  (Read 136883 times)

gazzalfc

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6680 on: Today at 01:56:49 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 01:44:52 pm
There's about 700,000 18 year olds each year in the UK. A scheme whereby each one is say given £50 in vouchers for registering to vote after turning 18 would cost £35 mil per year.

Payments aren't the answer. But getting yourself on the electoral roll improves your credit rating. That should be communicated better. Especially if you are trying to encourage more young people to buy houses.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6681 on: Today at 02:00:45 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:35:10 pm
Every single person should be registered to vote, you shouldn't have to apply for it, it should be automatic when you turn 18. The Tories don't want the young to vote though as the vast majority don't vote for them
I do like the aim of your point but am not certain how it would work, when you register to vote your also proving your entitled to vote in your constituency aren't you. just being registered to vote won't entitle you to vote anywhere.
koptommy93

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6682 on: Today at 02:08:55 pm
Turnout is going to be very low, might help the tories hang on to a few seats
Bobsackamano

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6683 on: Today at 02:24:07 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:55:24 pm
there's no need to incentivise it, they should just be eligible, why should they have to register for something that is their right

Had a little look at this and it seems it would be a challenging endeavour. Just think some kind of little incentive for 18 year olds to register would go down well with them and could increase engagement.

I'm not against automatic registration but when I read about needing new IT systems for government you are usually talking about billions rather than millions.

https://commonslibrary.parliament.uk/research-briefings/cdp-2016-0131/
filopastry

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6684 on: Today at 02:25:13 pm
To be honest, if people aren't going to bother to vote there is a fair chance that they won't bother to vote even if they are automatically registered!

I'm one of those weirdos who votes in everything!
reddebs

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6685 on: Today at 02:33:53 pm
I thought the registering to vote  is the thing you get every year from the council. 

A letter addressed to the householder named on the council tax bill to name every resident aged 17 and over with the threat of a £1000 fine for failing to complete it and return it by a certain date 🤷

That's all we've ever done to get our voting cards.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6686 on: Today at 02:37:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:33:53 pm
I thought the registering to vote  is the thing you get every year from the council. 

A letter addressed to the householder named on the council tax bill to name every resident aged 17 and over with the threat of a £1000 fine for failing to complete it and return it by a certain date 🤷

That's all we've ever done to get our boring cards.
Yep, previous years details are already filled in so only have to sign to say the people listed still live at that address. but I always return the form, imagine you wouldn't be registered to vote if you just bin it.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6687 on: Today at 02:38:27 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:25:13 pm
To be honest, if people aren't going to bother to vote there is a fair chance that they won't bother to vote even if they are automatically registered!

I'm one of those weirdos who votes in everything!

The BBC sent reporters to Manchester today, looked like Gorton, voter apathy was very high.

Nothing will change etc etc
Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6688 on: Today at 02:40:00 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:33:53 pm
I thought the registering to vote  is the thing you get every year from the council. 

A letter addressed to the householder named on the council tax bill to name every resident aged 17 and over with the threat of a £1000 fine for failing to complete it and return it by a certain date 🤷

That's all we've ever done to get our voting cards.

Yep, we registered our daughter when she was 17 so that she'd have a vote as soon as she was 18.

I suspect there are a lot of parents who can't be bothered or whose children are even less bothered.

Not sure how they do it in Australia where voting is compulsory.
reddebs

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6689 on: Today at 02:42:04 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:37:56 pm
Yep, previous years details are already filled in so only have to sign to say the people listed still live at that address. but I always return the form, imagine you wouldn't be registered to vote if you just bin it.

I think we've done ours online now for years.  Who the hell posts stuff these days 😂
reddebs

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6690 on: Today at 02:46:26 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:40:00 pm
Yep, we registered our daughter when she was 17 so that she'd have a vote as soon as she was 18.

I suspect there are a lot of parents who can't be bothered or whose children are even less bothered.

Not sure how they do it in Australia where voting is compulsory.

Same here when my kids were still living at home, plus as something new else posted it's the start of each young persons credit file.

I guess there's plenty out there living on life's edge that don't want to be so traceable. 
filopastry

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6691 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:38:27 pm
The BBC sent reporters to Manchester today, looked like Gorton, voter apathy was very high.

Nothing will change etc etc

I wouldn't expect high turnout this time around either, lower than 19 certainly when Brexit was a motivating factor
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6692 on: Today at 02:50:13 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:42:04 pm
I think we've done ours online now for years.  Who the hell posts stuff these days 😂
:)
