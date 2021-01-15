« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - CLACTON  (Read 136329 times)

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,458
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6640 on: Today at 10:10:58 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:53:08 am
Yep, some pretty whacky stuff even for them. I never did understand their unbending commitment to ending nuclear power, even at the expense of providing reliable alternative power sources.

I suspect it's moonshot territory.  I am broadly pro-nuclear, but it seems to be getting more and more expensive, and we just don't know what to do with spent fuel.  I'm sure there isn't 'that' much of it, but if we keep on the path of more and more nuclear it's going to be a real problem.  Also, isn't Russia the source of most of the fuel?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,775
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6641 on: Today at 10:15:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:10:58 am
I suspect it's moonshot territory.  I am broadly pro-nuclear, but it seems to be getting more and more expensive, and we just don't know what to do with spent fuel.  I'm sure there isn't 'that' much of it, but if we keep on the path of more and more nuclear it's going to be a real problem.  Also, isn't Russia the source of most of the fuel?

I always viewed it as a short-to-medium term solution until other alternative energy sources and battery storage (maybe even one day Nuclear Fusion) became cheap and reliable enough to fill the void.

Apparently Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia are the worlds biggest exporters of uranium.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6642 on: Today at 10:19:01 am »
On the other side, the Greens are the only party who seek to implement a wealth tax to claw money from the parasitic-class and seriously invest in public services, so they get my vote.

Redistributionist policy (via investment in public services) is the most important issue to me at these elections. The super-wealthy are a cancer on society and we - the majority - need to claw back their obscene and ill-gotten fortunes.

The Greens have by far the most progressive manifesto.

I don't agree with all their policies - but disagree with far fewer than I do with the manifestos of all the other parties.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,652
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6643 on: Today at 10:21:58 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:19:01 am
On the other side, the Greens are the only party who seek to implement a wealth tax to claw money from the parasitic-class and seriously invest in public services, so they get my vote.

Redistributionist policy (via investment in public services) is the most important issue to me at these elections. The super-wealthy are a cancer on society and we - the majority - need to claw back their obscene and ill-gotten fortunes.

The Greens have by far the most progressive manifesto.

I don't agree with all their policies - but disagree with far fewer than I do with the manifestos of all the other parties.
as expected ;)

remember you made clear last time that the entryism of a bunch of bigots to a political party- which brought shame (at least to most decent people) - made no odds to you
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6644 on: Today at 10:22:56 am »
I don't oppose nuclear power - but when all costs (including decommissioning) are factored in, it isn't financially viable without state subsidy.

I don't have a problem with that - but I do when that subsidy goes into the pockets of shareholders & senior execs of private companies, due to a guaranteed profit for the private company.

So I do oppose nuclear power unless it's delivered by state-owned entities.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,212
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6645 on: Today at 10:31:01 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:57:21 am
That argument works, up until the (not entirely unrealistic) scenario in which he takes over the Conservative Party (possibly through some Reform/Tory merger) to become the official opposition. As we have seen with the Trump takeover of the Republicans. Then with FPTP we may find him and the rest of far right impossible to get rid of.
He would likely lose some of his fans and supporters if he went to the Tories, don't think it's necessarily a situation that would benefit him not them
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 511
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6646 on: Today at 10:41:36 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:19:01 am
On the other side, the Greens are the only party who seek to implement a wealth tax to claw money from the parasitic-class and seriously invest in public services, so they get my vote.


Neither of which are entirely realistic and possible according to the IFS. The wealth tax would claw back nowhere near the amount the Greens are saying and they'd have to borrow up £80bn per year to even get close to what they say they want to invest. It would completely devastate the whole economy and country and set us back decades. Its nowhere near progressive at all, it lives in a fantasy land where there are no negatives whatsoever. Its entirely unserious.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,776
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6647 on: Today at 10:44:25 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:41:36 am
Neither of which are entirely realistic and possible according to the IFS. The wealth tax would claw back nowhere near the amount the Greens are saying and they'd have to borrow up £80bn per year to even get close to what they say they want to invest. It would completely devastate the whole economy and country and set us back decades. Its nowhere near progressive at all, it lives in a fantasy land where there are no negatives whatsoever. Its entirely unserious.

Just like the people who vote for them then.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,963
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6648 on: Today at 10:47:51 am »
To be brutally honest Labour are the only party who even seem to have tried to put together a vaguely feasible manifesto together (I say that having not seen the LibDem one in detail, though!)

Which is kind of what you would expect as they are the only people likely to ever be held to account on a manifesto, and theirs has some challenges as well.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6649 on: Today at 10:48:07 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:57:21 am
That argument works, up until the (not entirely unrealistic) scenario in which he takes over the Conservative Party (possibly through some Reform/Tory merger) to become the official opposition. As we have seen with the Trump takeover of the Republicans. Then with FPTP we may find him and the rest of far right impossible to get rid of.
Frottage and Reform can only make these Manifesto promises now because they will never have to deliver them as they won't gain power at this election.
It would be a completely different story if he did win power with Reform or Reform/Tory party. he would have to deliver his promises, no chance. it wouldn't be impossible to get rid of him under FPTP. it would definitely be impossible to finish off Frottage as a MP and other Reform MPs under PR though.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6650 on: Today at 10:52:39 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 10:47:51 am
To be brutally honest Labour are the only party who even seem to have tried to put together a vaguely feasible manifesto together (I say that having not seen the LibDem one in detail, though!)

Which is kind of what you would expect as they are the only people likely to ever be held to account on a manifesto, and theirs has some challenges as well.


But it will change none of the economic fundamentals that have the UK in a death spiral, due principally to too great a proportion of the wealth generated by everyone's endeavours being syphoned off by a super-wealthy financial elite who own the capital & land/real estate

It's 'feasible' in the way of 'we'll change next to nothing, just try to make it slightly less painful'



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,458
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6651 on: Today at 11:04:24 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:22:56 am
I don't oppose nuclear power - but when all costs (including decommissioning) are factored in, it isn't financially viable without state subsidy.

I don't have a problem with that - but I do when that subsidy goes into the pockets of shareholders & senior execs of private companies, due to a guaranteed profit for the private company.

So I do oppose nuclear power unless it's delivered by state-owned entities.



Private companies responsible for cleaning up nuclear mess.  I can see the headlines now.....
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,120
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6652 on: Today at 11:05:31 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:48:07 am
Frottage and Reform can only make these Manifesto promises now because they will never have to deliver them as they won't gain power at this election.
It would be a completely different story if he did win power with Reform or Reform/Tory party. he would have to deliver his promises, no chance. it wouldn't be impossible to get rid of him under FPTP. it would definitely be impossible to finish off Frottage as a MP and other Reform MPs under PR though.
Didn't Trump make loads of empty promises though that he subsequently couldn't keep like "Build the Wall"?  It doesn't seem to have bothered his supporters all that much, maybe because even his half-delivered promises are at least signalling their virtues.  A $15bn, 47 mile stretch of wall across a near 2000 mile border that smugglers were cutting holes in with power tools seems like the kind of thing that would ruin a legacy, not make one.

If Frottage did somehow come to power he'd get a few photo ops of him standing on a navy vessel that was blocking the route of a £20 dinghy.  That would likely sustain a lot of his supporters for many years.

I personally don't see him sticking with it though.  He seems to enjoy a campaign period so Brexit and a GE are ideal for him.  Five years of campaigning in opposition - whether as a Tory or Reform UK MP - with hardly anybody listening doesn't seem like his thing at all.

Also I think there's only been one poll that had the combined Tory and Reform vote as being more than the Labour vote.  If Frottage were to become the new figurehead of the Tories then he'd certainly lose some of his voter base from Reform and probably some of the remaining Tory voter base.  The two polls yesterday had Labour 11 points (Deltapoll) and 7 points (Redfield and Wilton) ahead of the combined centre-right/right vote.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,458
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6653 on: Today at 11:06:03 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:48:07 am
Frottage and Reform can only make these Manifesto promises now because they will never have to deliver them as they won't gain power at this election.
It would be a completely different story if he did win power with Reform or Reform/Tory party. he would have to deliver his promises, no chance. it wouldn't be impossible to get rid of him under FPTP. it would definitely be impossible to finish off Frottage as a MP and other Reform MPs under PR though.
What makes you think they give a shit about delivering on their 'promises'.  Even if they were neck and neck with labour right now, they'd dismiss the IFS as lefties, or snowflakes, or communists or the establishment and urge us to get out and vote to retain our culture.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,417
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6654 on: Today at 11:37:41 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:37:05 am
I think they thought the money would be better spent on increasing patient breast size through hypnotherapy - and who likes scars anyway!?

https://www.reddit.com/r/LabourUK/comments/149tihr/deputy_leader_of_the_greens_is_a_hypnotherapist/

Fruit loops, the lot of them. (Not totally fair of me that, but the party is a joke.)

To answer your question, the answer might be found here:

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/jun/07/women-birth-green-party-natural-c-sections-too-posh-to-push

The scars can heal up pretty well, Mrs WLRs had a C section for both Miss WLR (emergency C section) and Mstr WLR (planned C section) and they are hardly visible now.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,533
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6655 on: Today at 11:39:13 am »
These ridiculous manifestos from the Greens and Reform are like the christmas presents my very well to do mate as a child got while the rest of us got bugger all sometimes. I'd go 'why can't I have that' with my parents tetchily telling me cos we're fuckin skint.

I don't know why anybody takes them seriously, they poison the political debate in their own way.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,070
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6656 on: Today at 11:40:47 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 11:39:13 am
These ridiculous manifestos from the Greens and Reform are like the christmas presents my very well to do mate as a child got while the rest of us got bugger all sometimes. I'd go 'why can't I have that' with my parents tetchily telling me cos we're fuckin skint.

I don't know why anybody takes them seriously, they poison the political debate in their own way.


At the very least, they've brought the topic of a wealth tax into discussion.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6657 on: Today at 11:42:45 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:06:03 am
What makes you think they give a shit about delivering on their 'promises'.  Even if they were neck and neck with labour right now, they'd dismiss the IFS as lefties, or snowflakes, or communists or the establishment and urge us to get out and vote to retain our culture.
The thought of them caring about delivering their promises has never crossed my mind. sounds a bit naïve to me. am saying what most people understand, Reform has the luxury of being able to promise these policys now as they know they will never be in power with the responsibility to deliver them.

I was really concerned we might be heading the same way as the US and the Republicans. am certain the Torys thought they could copy the US as well.
it's a interesting question, we live in a right wing country but we don't live in la la land right wing country full of people who support the likes of Frottage etc etc.
The Torys have been throwing this s,, at Labour for the last few yrs but it's not been working.
Back to the point I was making. Reform wouldn't be able to deliver those fantasy policys, the party is full of untalented cranks who would bring chaos, we can get rid of them under FPTP. we would never be rid of them under PR. we only have to look at our MEP elections to see what would happen. Frottage and UKIP were always certain to win many seats under PR, Frottage always failed under FPTP.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:25 am by oldfordie »
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,963
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6658 on: Today at 11:45:09 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:40:47 am

At the very least, they've brought the topic of a wealth tax into discussion.



I mean people haven't struggled to bring a wealth tax into the discussion, its been around a long time, getting the details of it right in a way that will generate significant amount of tax revenue and not kill your tax base or lose you a significant amount of votes is a lot tougher
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 162 163 164 165 166 [167]   Go Up
« previous next »
 