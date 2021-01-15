What makes you think they give a shit about delivering on their 'promises'. Even if they were neck and neck with labour right now, they'd dismiss the IFS as lefties, or snowflakes, or communists or the establishment and urge us to get out and vote to retain our culture.



The thought of them caring about delivering their promises has never crossed my mind. sounds a bit naïve to me. am saying what most people understand, Reform has the luxury of being able to promise these policys now as they know they will never be in power with the responsibility to deliver them.I was really concerned we might be heading the same way as the US and the Republicans. am certain the Torys thought they could copy the US as well.it's a interesting question, we live in a right wing country but we don't live in la la land right wing country full of people who support the likes of Frottage etc etc.The Torys have been throwing this s,, at Labour for the last few yrs but it's not been working.Back to the point I was making. Reform wouldn't be able to deliver those fantasy policys, the party is full of untalented cranks who would bring chaos, we can get rid of them under FPTP. we would never be rid of them under PR. we only have to look at our MEP elections to see what would happen. Frottage and UKIP were always certain to win many seats under PR, Frottage always failed under FPTP.