UK General Election - CLACTON

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:10:58 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 09:53:08 am
Yep, some pretty whacky stuff even for them. I never did understand their unbending commitment to ending nuclear power, even at the expense of providing reliable alternative power sources.

I suspect it's moonshot territory.  I am broadly pro-nuclear, but it seems to be getting more and more expensive, and we just don't know what to do with spent fuel.  I'm sure there isn't 'that' much of it, but if we keep on the path of more and more nuclear it's going to be a real problem.  Also, isn't Russia the source of most of the fuel?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:15:12 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:10:58 am
I suspect it's moonshot territory.  I am broadly pro-nuclear, but it seems to be getting more and more expensive, and we just don't know what to do with spent fuel.  I'm sure there isn't 'that' much of it, but if we keep on the path of more and more nuclear it's going to be a real problem.  Also, isn't Russia the source of most of the fuel?

I always viewed it as a short-to-medium term solution until other alternative energy sources and battery storage became cheap and reliable enough to fill the void.

Apparently Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia are the worlds biggest exporters of uranium.
