I think their aim is to drag the parties that can hold power towards them. How effective they are, and whether each of their ideas are left or right is a different question.



If the idea is to put pressure on Labour similar to the Brexit party on the Torys then they are kidding themselves, you might actually be right on the Greens thinking they can put pressure on Labour, many disgruntled left wing ex Labour supporters left to support the Greens and they will still believe they can drag Labour over to the left.We will have to see how the country views the Greens in the future.