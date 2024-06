This election is all about Deform consolidating their position and forcing the Tories to do a deal. The Tories are notorious for short term thinking; a low seat return will see them panic, when the smart thing would be to wait Deform out.



Tice can't prop them up financially indefinitely. They need to leverage their influence before it starts to wane.



What makes you so sure that once they win a few seats, Frottage continues to be on our screens 24/7 that the money wonít start flowing into Reform from other like minded people to Tice, thereís plenty of ex Tory donors floating around, the groups that support Tufton Street think tanks, fossil fuel lobbyists and the like who would do well out of an investment in Reform.And the Tories are pretty skint themselves, and will be even more so when they are out of government and the donations donít result in contracts and peerages and the like for the donors.