With two and a half weeks to go - I can't help but feel we're in a bit of a holding pattern waiting for something or someone to say or initiate something that could change the polls - the public's mind seems to have shifted due to the Footy starting.



From a media point of view, pretty unsurprising that the Tory friendly papers seem to putting their energies towards the footy.



It does make me think whether Sunak called it now purely because with the Euros being on - he thought the press and public's gaze would turn away from him and the Tories' record and then hope any feelgood vibe from that would rebound on him.



Went up home to see Mum and my sister yesterday - both Brexiteers - not sure who they're voting for - but they both made it clear it won't be the Tories - Mum have the biggest hint she'd vote Lib Dems - as for my sister - wouldn't shock me if she voted Reform as she's a former card-carrying Tory - but to hear them both be quite blunt about their disdain for the Tories was quite the thing.