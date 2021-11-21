« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - CLACTON  (Read 132919 times)

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6440 on: Yesterday at 11:25:59 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:12:45 pm
What did Byrne mean when he said sorry no money left.
So how much money will the Torys be leaving ?
How come Cameron said we can't leave this debt for our G/children to pay off too justify austerity back in 2010 yet the debts ballooned, Tripled. weird that. 10yrs of austerity and we've spent far more even before Covid and Ukraine came along.
What's our credit rating like now, wasn't it Triple AAA under Labour, dropped to AA 2 years after the Torys took over and warned it might drop again after Liz Truss budget. the world thinks we cant be trusted with money since the Torys took over.




It was a Tory attack line in 2015, that if Labour won the election the UKs credit rating would fall, the Tories won the election and lo and behold the UK rating was downgraded.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6441 on: Yesterday at 11:38:07 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:25:59 pm
It was a Tory attack line in 2015, that if Labour won the election the UKs credit rating would fall, the Tories won the election and lo and behold the UK rating was downgraded.
Ooops, Yeah, I knew our credit rating dropped in 2016 as well. so UK credit rating dropped to AA 6 yrs after the Torys took over. you wonder how they get away with it, Labour would be getting slaughtered by the media if they had the Torys track record on the economy.
Can you imagine it. Torys face world crash out of their control which destroyed economies all over the world. Labour get in, Triple our debt while bringing nothing but painful cuts, world losses confidence in UKs handling of the economy and drops our credit rating from AAA to AA. 6 yrs later they threaten to drop our rating again.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6442 on: Today at 07:10:13 am »
With two and a half weeks to go - I can't help but feel we're in a bit of a holding pattern waiting for something or someone to say or initiate something that could change the polls - the public's mind seems to have shifted due to the Footy starting.

From a media point of view, pretty unsurprising that the Tory friendly papers seem to putting their energies towards the footy.

It does make me think whether Sunak called it now purely because with the Euros being on - he thought the press and public's gaze would turn away from him and the Tories' record and then hope any feelgood vibe from that would rebound on him.

Went up home to see Mum and my sister yesterday - both Brexiteers - not sure who they're voting for - but they both made it clear it won't be the Tories - Mum have the biggest hint she'd vote Lib Dems - as for my sister - wouldn't shock me if she voted Reform as she's a former card-carrying Tory - but to hear them both be quite blunt about their disdain for the Tories was quite the thing.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6443 on: Today at 07:11:33 am »
Reform releases their manifesto today, it'll be wildly un-costed - so expect a bit of chat about that.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6444 on: Today at 07:24:34 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:11:33 am
Reform releases their manifesto today, it'll be wildly un-costed - so expect a bit of chat about that.
It will make batshit uncosted and unplanned commitments that would collapse the economy. As you say, not a single issue will be challenged
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6445 on: Today at 07:37:04 am »
Bit out of the loop here, but did Bill Cash not mention the vaccination roll out.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 08:11:20 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:11:33 am
Reform releases their manifesto today, it'll be wildly un-costed - so expect a bit of chat about that.

Remember its not a manifesto. It's a 'Contract'....
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 09:00:47 am »

Virtually every Tory on the radio this morning banging on about taxes. Not just the £2,000 tax lie but tax rises they say are hidden in the Labour manifesto. These attacks used to be incredibly effective but it seems people just arent listening to the Tories anymore. Its interesting that they have virtually nothing positive to say about their own policies despite their manifesto launch being just last week.

Ive always expected the polls to narrow and maybe it will still happen but my sense is that voters that peel off are more likely to go to the Libdems, Reform or the Greens.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 09:04:04 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:00:47 am
Virtually every Tory on the radio this morning banging on about taxes. Not just the £2,000 tax lie but tax rises they say are hidden in the Labour manifesto. These attacks used to be incredibly effective but it seems people just arent listening to the Tories anymore. Its interesting that they have virtually nothing positive to say about their own policies despite their manifesto launch being just last week.

Ive always expected the polls to narrow and maybe it will still happen but my sense is that voters that peel off are more likely to go to the Libdems, Reform or the Greens.

Its impossible to argue coherently on tax when their administration has seen taxes at their highest in 70+ years, which impacts all voters. 
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 09:04:31 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 07:37:04 am
Bit out of the loop here, but did Bill Cash not mention the vaccination roll out.

No, I dont think he did surprisingly
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6450 on: Today at 09:15:52 am »
It's Kemi Badenoch's lucky day!

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cw880334dgyo
Reform UK candidate resigns over 'unacceptable' blog posts

Reform UKs parliamentary candidate in Kemi Badenochs constituency has resigned from the party after it emerged he previously urged people to vote for the BNP.

Grant StClair-Armstrong, who is standing in North West Essex, also used a blog to post jokes using racial slurs and made a joke about female hormones, according to the Times, external.

He told BBC News he had never supported the BNP and bitterly regretted the comments.

Mr StClair-Armstrong will still appear on the ballot paper as the Reform UK candidate because the deadline for nominations has passed. But if he is elected he would stand as an independent.

The Times reported that, in 2010, the candidate had written: I could weep now, every time I pick up a British newspaper and read the latest about the state of the UK. No doubt, Enoch Powell would be doing the same if he was alive. My solution  vote BNP!

Mr StClair-Armstrong told BBC News he posted the comment some time between 2004 and 2007 and he was an angry man at the time.

I have never supported the BNP. I think they are a disgusting organisation, he said.

Asked whether he had chosen to resign, he said the party had forced him to.

Maybe I've missed something but Reform UK are the new branding of the BNP/UKIP/Brexit party, are they not?  I expect if they told anyone that previously voted BNP to stay at home on 4th July that they'd lose a reasonable share of their voter base.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6451 on: Today at 09:51:37 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:00:47 am
Virtually every Tory on the radio this morning banging on about taxes. Not just the £2,000 tax lie but tax rises they say are hidden in the Labour manifesto. These attacks used to be incredibly effective but it seems people just arent listening to the Tories anymore. Its interesting that they have virtually nothing positive to say about their own policies despite their manifesto launch being just last week.

Ive always expected the polls to narrow and maybe it will still happen but my sense is that voters that peel off are more likely to go to the Libdems, Reform or the Greens.

It's all they have. Make up bs about Labour taxes. I'm surprised they haven't said if you play Starmer's words backwards there's a subliminal "tax tax tax" message hidden in there.

Isn't it great when you can just throw out blind claims without a shred of proof?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6452 on: Today at 10:07:07 am »
Good article on NHS spending:

How much spending on the NHS have the major parties committed to in their election manifestos?

Quote
To help inform the debate around the imminent general election, this explainer looks at the manifesto commitments that have been made on NHS spending by each of the main parties. How do they stack up, and what would it mean in practice for the NHS budget in coming years if their commitments were enacted?

With election manifestos from the three largest parties in England now published, the electorate, not unreasonably, would like to know how the parties compare on funding the NHS.

Sadly, none of the parties have thus far chosen to be transparent on this matter. Instead, each has published costings documents alongside their manifestos purporting to set out planned "extra" funding for health and social care by 2028/29, but without any information on the baseline spending level this extra would come on top of.

To help inform the election debate, we have tried to fill this void with some informed assumptions to allow like-for-like comparisons.

Our core assumption is that all three parties accept as their baseline that total spending by the Department of Health and Social Care will increase by at least a real terms 0.8% each year between 2024/25 and 2028/29. That figure stems from the Office for Budget Responsibilitys base case for the next Parliament which assumes day-to-day spending across all government departments increases by a real terms 1% each year, while capital spending (on longer-term investments such as buildings and equipment) is frozen in cash terms. Applied to the DHSC, that assumption results in real terms annual increases of 0.8%, and forms the funding baseline, on top of which we can compare each partys pledged extra.

It is worth noting that without this assumption, the extra spending by 2028/29 pledged by each of the three largest parties would be insufficient to allow NHS spending to keep up with inflation. We have discounted that as a possibility, because it is both implausible and also at odds with the explicit statement in at least one manifesto (the Conservatives) that funding will increase at above-inflation levels.

Applying the listed extra spending pledged by each party to a real terms base case for total health spending annual growth of 0.8% would result in the next four years being the tightest in NHS history under the Conservative and Labour pledges  tighter even than the coalition governments austerity period, which saw funding grow by just 1.4% real terms a year between 2010/11 and 2014/15.

The Liberal Democrats pledge on health spending would take real terms annual increases marginally higher than the austerity low point, with average increases of 1.5%, while the Conservatives would offer annual increases of 0.9%, and Labour would offer 1.1% per year.

Our chart below illustrates what these annual percentage increases would look like if applied to the NHS England day-to-day spending budget, setting each partys pledge alongside actual spending levels since 2013/14.

Our chart here is consistent with our previously published 10-year NHS finances tracker and also sets out the OBRs estimate of the funding trajectory needed in order to fully fund the NHSs Long Term Workforce Plan. Although each of the three parties have implied they will support that Plan, it is clear that the funding thus far committed falls very far short of it.

As illustrated by the chart, the frugal spending commitments follow three years in which NHS Englands spending has either been cut in real terms, or held close to flat. This means that, if any of the three parties pledges were implemented, the period 2022/23 to 2028/29 would see the tightest and most sustained NHS funding squeeze in recorded history (going back to 1979/80), resulting in annual real terms increases of just 0.4% under the Conservative pledges, 0.5% under the Labour pledges and 0.7% under the Liberal Democrat pledges: all below the most recent rate of population growth, even before adjusting for the increased health care need of an ageing population.

It is important to note that when comparing spending pledges on a like-for-like basis, we have excluded the £3.7bn in spending pledges made by the Liberal Democrats to support adult social care, which is normally funded from outside the NHS budget. Although improvements in adult social care have the ability to ease pressures on the NHS, the Liberal Democrat plan currently focuses on a pledge to fund free personal care. There is no good evidence that such a policy would ease pressures in the NHS and, in so far as it replaces current private household spending on social care with publicly funded spending, it is unclear what tangible net change in the volume of social care received it would have. As a point of note, however, including the Liberal Democrat pledge earmarked for social care would increase their real terms increase to 1.9% a year.

None of these pledges are plausible. Politicians  ever keen on the squaring of circles, particularly when it comes to polarised demands to both minimise taxation but improve public spending  will likely argue the £2023bn gap this leaves with the Workforce Plan funding requirement can be filled with higher levels of productivity. With NHS productivity growth averaging around 1% a year in the decade-and-a-half before the pandemic, such magical thinking would require productivity to increase to three-to-four times that rate, over a sustained period, and result in cash savings, rather than being based on increasing the level and quality of care for patients  ­something which can also increase productivity, but not in a way that necessarily fills funding black holes.

Whichever party  or combination of parties  takes over government on July 5, they will need to set out more credible funding plans if they want the NHS to be able to retain its existing levels of service, let alone extend and improve it.

https://www.nuffieldtrust.org.uk/resource/how-much-spending-on-the-nhs-have-the-major-parties-committed-to-in-their-election-manifestos


Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6453 on: Today at 10:08:29 am »
Labour now saying they won't reevaluate council tax bands. Change...
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6454 on: Today at 10:08:42 am »
So Nige wants to be a "candidate" for PM by 2029. So, he's either anticipating a merger with the Tories or a Labour blowout that leads to some kind of coalition government.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6455 on: Today at 10:17:21 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:08:42 am
So Nige wants to be a "candidate" for PM by 2029. So, he's either anticipating a merger with the Tories or a Labour blowout that leads to some kind of coalition government.

Couldnt be any better candidate for Labour to face. Probably second to Liz Truss again, maybe.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6456 on: Today at 10:30:25 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:51:37 am
It's all they have. Make up bs about Labour taxes. I'm surprised they haven't said if you play Starmer's words backwards there's a subliminal "tax tax tax" message hidden in there.

Isn't it great when you can just throw out blind claims without a shred of proof?
It's all they've ever done, it's their MO to scare voters. they did the same to Kinnock in the final couple of weeks before election, how Labour will spend spend spend, inflation will rocket, interest rates will rocket. people won't be able to pay their mortgagee and default. it worked a treat, Torys stole that election in the last 2 weeks. I remember arguing with a work m8 back in 92 then telling him the same. the Torys are conning you, they are trying to scare you into not voting Labour. the Torys always try to make voters believe Labour will bring nothing bu doom.
 Somethings happening behind the scenes though, all the right wing media news paper headlines today are attacking Labour over high taxes and bringing nothing but doom. I think the Torys have been pleading with them for help.
The older Torys are behind this, how it's always worked and it will work now as long as they keep hammering it.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6457 on: Today at 10:33:43 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:08:29 am
Labour now saying they won't reevaluate council tax bands. Change...
Hmmm - doesn't mean to say that they aren't popping a couple of mansion tax bands on top, just not reevaluating the existing ones, with the upshot that many people in middle band houses struggling with the cost of living will be reassured.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6458 on: Today at 10:42:53 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:15:52 am
It's Kemi Badenoch's lucky day!

Maybe I've missed something but Reform UK are the new branding of the BNP/UKIP/Brexit party, are they not?  I expect if they told anyone that previously voted BNP to stay at home on 4th July that they'd lose a reasonable share of their voter base.

No. I think the bnp are more outright racist. Ukip were more xenophobic / anti immigration. Fine fine lines. But I think the bnp never gathered the mass appeal that ukip did.  I think if you weed them out. It's a thousand or so at most.
That said, ukip reform have become 'accapteable' and may well embolden those that would have steered clear of bnp.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6459 on: Today at 10:51:38 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:30:25 am
It's all they've ever done, it's their MO to scare voters. they did the same to Kinnock in the final couple of weeks before election, how Labour will spend spend spend, inflation will rocket, interest rates will rocket. people won't be able to pay their mortgagee and default. it worked a treat, Torys stole that election in the last 2 weeks. I remember arguing with a work m8 back in 92 then telling him the same. the Torys are conning you, they are trying to scare you into not voting Labour. the Torys always try to make voters believe Labour will bring nothing bu doom.
 Somethings happening behind the scenes though, all the right wing media news paper headlines today are attacking Labour over high taxes and bringing nothing but doom. I think the Torys have been pleading with them for help.
The older Torys are behind this, how it's always worked and it will work now as long as they keep hammering it.

I don't think it will do much this time. But Labour really need to respond and hammer the point home that the tax burden is already historically high.

I think the Tories are trying to spook Labour into committing to tax cuts that can't be delivered. Taxes for ordinary people can't really go any higher.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6460 on: Today at 11:11:15 am »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:08:29 am
Labour now saying they won't reevaluate council tax bands. Change...
they are already currently being revaluated in Wales, the commitment is just for England, I don't recall them ever saying they would be revaluating it in England though unless you have a link that says they were.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6461 on: Today at 11:18:10 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:42:53 am
No. I think the bnp are more outright racist. Ukip were more xenophobic / anti immigration. Fine fine lines. But I think the bnp never gathered the mass appeal that ukip did.  I think if you weed them out. It's a thousand or so at most.
That said, ukip reform have become 'accapteable' and may well embolden those that would have steered clear of bnp.
Maybe you're right and I'm unfairly labelling many of the Reform UK voters.

The BNP picked up over half a million votes in 2010 though before Frottage took charge of UKIP and raised their profile ahead of the 2015 election.  The BNP was largely non-existent by 2015 (they picked up a few thousand votes) so presumably those 500k+ voters went somewhere.  Hopefully they simply saw the error of their ways  ;D
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6462 on: Today at 11:43:12 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 10:30:25 am
It's all they've ever done, it's their MO to scare voters. they did the same to Kinnock in the final couple of weeks before election, how Labour will spend spend spend, inflation will rocket, interest rates will rocket. people won't be able to pay their mortgagee and default. it worked a treat, Torys stole that election in the last 2 weeks. I remember arguing with a work m8 back in 92 then telling him the same. the Torys are conning you, they are trying to scare you into not voting Labour. the Torys always try to make voters believe Labour will bring nothing bu doom.
 Somethings happening behind the scenes though, all the right wing media news paper headlines today are attacking Labour over high taxes and bringing nothing but doom. I think the Torys have been pleading with them for help.
The older Torys are behind this, how it's always worked and it will work now as long as they keep hammering it.

Definitely an orchestrated push by the Tory papers though interesting that the Tines and Scum have not. I would bet good money on the Scum endorsing Labour and the Times not endorsing either. People will have their own views about that but it will dominate the headlines when or if it happens.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6463 on: Today at 11:56:32 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 11:43:12 am
Definitely an orchestrated push by the Tory papers though interesting that the Tines and Scum have not. I would bet good money on the Scum endorsing Labour and the Times not endorsing either. People will have their own views about that but it will dominate the headlines when or if it happens.
I thought the Times had already said it was endorsing Labour, the Sun will follow with lukewarm endorsement
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6464 on: Today at 11:58:01 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:51:38 am
I don't think it will do much this time. But Labour really need to respond and hammer the point home that the tax burden is already historically high.

I think the Tories are trying to spook Labour into committing to tax cuts that can't be delivered. Taxes for ordinary people can't really go any higher.
People have stopped listening your right but somebody should be arguing this as the voters will learn from it. it's the Torys MO, they've done it every election, don't vote Labour they will bring nothing but doom. expect it at every election, I expect it to happen at every election.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6465 on: Today at 12:17:30 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:18:10 am
Maybe you're right and I'm unfairly labelling many of the Reform UK voters.

The BNP picked up over half a million votes in 2010 though before Frottage took charge of UKIP and raised their profile ahead of the 2015 election.  The BNP was largely non-existent by 2015 (they picked up a few thousand votes) so presumably those 500k+ voters went somewhere.  Hopefully they simply saw the error of their ways  ;D

Yikes, didn't know it was that many.
Guess it was the protest party for a bit.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6466 on: Today at 12:39:09 pm »
Some absolute Tory plantpot on 5 Live just now calling Naga Munchetty a left wing agitator. Sir Phillip Davies apparently.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6467 on: Today at 12:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:51:38 am
I don't think it will do much this time. But Labour really need to respond and hammer the point home that the tax burden is already historically high.

I think the Tories are trying to spook Labour into committing to tax cuts that can't be delivered. Taxes for ordinary people can't really go any higher.

Yes.  But, how will public services, improve, if taxes don't remain high, or go even higher.  Borrow, perhaps.....? 

The low tax, better public services rhetoric, is pure horsehit!
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6468 on: Today at 12:45:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:39:09 pm
Some absolute Tory plantpot on 5 Live just now calling Naga Munchetty a left wing agitator. Sir Phillip Davies apparently.

What was her reply. She's a pretty smart cookie and I expect she had a professional put down.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6469 on: Today at 12:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:44:56 pm
Yes.  But, how will public services, improve, if taxes don't remain high, or go even higher.  Borrow, perhaps.....? 

The low tax, better public services rhetoric, is pure horsehit!

Grow the economy/magic money tree.

--edit-- also government debt is massive, so reductions in interest rates will free up a fair bit  of cash.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6470 on: Today at 12:51:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:39:09 pm
Some absolute Tory plantpot on 5 Live just now calling Naga Munchetty a left wing agitator. Sir Phillip Davies apparently.
Esther McVeys husband I assume. they both went missing for weeks after attacking Raynor over a £1.500 so called tax bill, hammered over their nice little earner claiming subsidies for a mortgage off the tax payer for house near the HOC they then rented out to move into a nice tax payers subsidized Flat. £1.500 was peanuts compared to what they were raking in, something like £750k at the last count.
Good news is he gone at the next election, Labour 1/6 to win his seat.
Looks like Esthers going as well, Labour 4/7 to win her seat.
Good old days are over
