It's all they have. Make up bs about Labour taxes. I'm surprised they haven't said if you play Starmer's words backwards there's a subliminal "tax tax tax" message hidden in there.
Isn't it great when you can just throw out blind claims without a shred of proof?
It's all they've ever done, it's their MO to scare voters. they did the same to Kinnock in the final couple of weeks before election, how Labour will spend spend spend, inflation will rocket, interest rates will rocket. people won't be able to pay their mortgagee and default. it worked a treat, Torys stole that election in the last 2 weeks. I remember arguing with a work m8 back in 92 then telling him the same. the Torys are conning you, they are trying to scare you into not voting Labour. the Torys always try to make voters believe Labour will bring nothing bu doom.
Somethings happening behind the scenes though, all the right wing media news paper headlines today are attacking Labour over high taxes and bringing nothing but doom. I think the Torys have been pleading with them for help.
The older Torys are behind this, how it's always worked and it will work now as long as they keep hammering it.