What did Byrne mean when he said sorry no money left.
What did Byrne mean when he said sorry no money left.
So how much money will the Torys be leaving ?
How come Cameron said we can't leave this debt for our G/children to pay off too justify austerity back in 2010 yet the debts ballooned, Tripled. weird that. 10yrs of austerity and we've spent far more even before Covid and Ukraine came along.
What's our credit rating like now, wasn't it Triple AAA under Labour, dropped to AA 2 years after the Torys took over and warned it might drop again after Liz Truss budget. the world thinks we cant be trusted with money since the Torys took over.




It was a Tory attack line in 2015, that if Labour won the election the UKs credit rating would fall, the Tories won the election and lo and behold the UK rating was downgraded.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:25:59 pm
It was a Tory attack line in 2015, that if Labour won the election the UKs credit rating would fall, the Tories won the election and lo and behold the UK rating was downgraded.
Ooops, Yeah, I knew our credit rating dropped in 2016 as well. so UK credit rating dropped to AA 6 yrs after the Torys took over. you wonder how they get away with it, Labour would be getting slaughtered by the media if they had the Torys track record on the economy.
Can you imagine it. Torys face world crash out of their control which destroyed economies all over the world. Labour get in, Triple our debt while bringing nothing but painful cuts, world losses confidence in UKs handling of the economy and drops our credit rating from AAA to AA. 6 yrs later they threaten to drop our rating again.
With two and a half weeks to go - I can't help but feel we're in a bit of a holding pattern waiting for something or someone to say or initiate something that could change the polls - the public's mind seems to have shifted due to the Footy starting.

From a media point of view, pretty unsurprising that the Tory friendly papers seem to putting their energies towards the footy.

It does make me think whether Sunak called it now purely because with the Euros being on - he thought the press and public's gaze would turn away from him and the Tories' record and then hope any feelgood vibe from that would rebound on him.

Went up home to see Mum and my sister yesterday - both Brexiteers - not sure who they're voting for - but they both made it clear it won't be the Tories - Mum have the biggest hint she'd vote Lib Dems - as for my sister - wouldn't shock me if she voted Reform as she's a former card-carrying Tory - but to hear them both be quite blunt about their disdain for the Tories was quite the thing.
Reform releases their manifesto today, it'll be wildly un-costed - so expect a bit of chat about that.
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:11:33 am
Reform releases their manifesto today, it'll be wildly un-costed - so expect a bit of chat about that.
It will make batshit uncosted and unplanned commitments that would collapse the economy. As you say, not a single issue will be challenged
Bit out of the loop here, but did Bill Cash not mention the vaccination roll out.
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:11:33 am
Reform releases their manifesto today, it'll be wildly un-costed - so expect a bit of chat about that.

Remember its not a manifesto. It's a 'Contract'....
