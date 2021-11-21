It was a Tory attack line in 2015, that if Labour won the election the UKs credit rating would fall, the Tories won the election and lo and behold
the UK rating was downgraded.
Ooops, Yeah, I knew our credit rating dropped in 2016 as well. so UK credit rating dropped to AA 6 yrs after the Torys took over. you wonder how they get away with it, Labour would be getting slaughtered by the media if they had the Torys track record on the economy.
Can you imagine it. Torys face world crash out of their control which destroyed economies all over the world. Labour get in, Triple our debt while bringing nothing but painful cuts, world losses confidence in UKs handling of the economy and drops our credit rating from AAA to AA. 6 yrs later they threaten to drop our rating again.