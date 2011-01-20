« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - CLACTON  (Read 129866 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 06:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 06:47:21 pm
Savanta poll has the lead growing.

🌹Lab 46 (+2)
🌳Con 21 (-4)
➡️Reform 13 (+3)
🔶LD 11 (+2)
🌍Green 5 (+1)
🎗️SNP 2 (-1)
⬜️Other 3 (-1)

2,045 UK adults, 12-14 June


Tories wont even qualify for Europe at this rate 😁
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,924
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 06:51:27 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 04:20:47 pm


I disagree with your overall point.  As has been stated previously, there will always be fanatics and people that lean towards the far-right, and the grifters/idealogues, to lead them. However, they are a small demographic.

If the masses are happy and content, they, generally, will not be susceptible to the populist agenda.  Simple answers to complex questions.

Look at post WW1 Germany.  The Nazis didn't rise to power, in a content and stable country. Of course, once it pasts a certain stage, it may become fashionable/trendy, to follow them, too.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:54:59 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 07:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:51:27 pm
I disagree with your overall point.  As has been stated previously, there will always be fanatics and people that lean towards the far-right, and the grifters/idealogues, to lead them. However, they are a small demographic.

If the masses are happy and content, they, generally, will not be susceptible to the populist agenda.  Simple answers to complex questions.

Look at post WW1 Germany.  The Nazis didn't rise to power, in a content and stable country. 

Used to think the poor German economy then was because of ww1 reparations, then watched a very good and current series on Netflix about the Nazis rise and fall.  Economy had recovered post ww1 and was pretty strong, but then collapsed again because of the global impacts of the wall street crash in 1929
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,956
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 07:03:08 pm »
Nice to see that Savanta poll after a few showing a little slippage recently.

Postal votes are out now in some areas so the election proper has started
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,454
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 07:10:09 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:49:29 pm
Tories wont even qualify for Europe at this rate 😁

#ifithadnthavebeenfordeformboogreyshitehandballfuckfarrage
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,624
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6365 on: Yesterday at 07:12:17 pm »

New Survation MRP too. Dont think Reform win 7 to be honest.


New MRP polling by Survation for Best for Britain predicts the Conservatives could win just 72 seats. Labour is projected to win a landslide of 456 seats, with a majority of 262. The Liberal Democrats are set for 56 seats, Reform UK 7 and Greens 1. Conservatives are set to lose seats in every region while Labour gains everywhere. All seven of Reform UK's gains were won by the Tories in 2019. Conservatives have no "safe" seats, with majorities of less than 2 per cent in 19 of 72 constituencies. Cabinet ministers Jeremy C*nt and Penny Mordaunt would lose seats. Rishi Sunak, Suella Braverman, Liz Truss and Dame Priti Patel would keen theirs
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,454
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 07:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:51:27 pm
I disagree with your overall point.  As has been stated previously, there will always be fanatics and people that lean towards the far-right, and the grifters/idealogues, to lead them. However, they are a small demographic.

If the masses are happy and content, they, generally, will not be susceptible to the populist agenda.  Simple answers to complex questions.

Look at post WW1 Germany.  The Nazis didn't rise to power, in a content and stable country. Of course, once it pasts a certain stage, it may become fashionable/trendy, to follow them, too.

Almost as if Frottage knew Brexit would make the country a hotbed of discontent that he and his sponsors could then exploit with a populist agenda...

As horrible as 2019 was, it was probably a blessing in disguise for Labour. Deform could have already destroyed the Tories and would already be eating into what support the Labour government had left.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 07:24:15 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:01:34 pm
Used to think the poor German economy then was because of ww1 reparations, then watched a very good and current series on Netflix about the Nazis rise and fall.  Economy had recovered post ww1 and was pretty strong, but then collapsed again because of the global impacts of the wall street crash in 1929

A pre-Nazi German government had also been elected on the promise of doing whatever was possible to render the Versailles treaty moot, including breaking the economy so reparations were not feasible. Now that might not be why the economy was broken in the event, but it shows how far they were willing to go to rebel against a treaty which they regarded as unfair. One clause of which they disliked above all others: the insistence that Germany lost WWI. The Allies did it right the second time round, occupying the country and making it utterly inarguable that Germany lost. No stabs in the back when the enemy are sitting on top of you regularly punching you in the face.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,624
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6368 on: Yesterday at 07:48:24 pm »
And another

📊 Labour lead at 24pts
Westminster voting intention

LAB: 43% (-1)
CON: 19% (-1)
REF: 16% (+1)
LDEM: 11% (+1)
GRN: 6% (-)

via
@techneUK
, 12 - 13 Jun
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,347
  • Truthiness
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 07:51:37 pm »
@survation
NEW: First MRP Since Farages return.

Labour on course for 262 seat majority.

LAB 456
CON 72
LD 56
SNP 37
RFM 7
PC 2
GRN 1

42,269 interviews conducted online and on the phone
Fwk 31 May - 13 June
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,157
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6370 on: Yesterday at 07:55:11 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:51:37 pm
@survation
NEW: First MRP Since Farages return.

Labour on course for 262 seat majority.

LAB 456
CON 72
LD 56
SNP 37
RFM 7
PC 2
GRN 1

42,269 interviews conducted online and on the phone
Fwk 31 May - 13 June
72! Make it happen
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,816
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6371 on: Yesterday at 09:49:11 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 07:24:15 pm
A pre-Nazi German government had also been elected on the promise of doing whatever was possible to render the Versailles treaty moot, including breaking the economy so reparations were not feasible. Now that might not be why the economy was broken in the event, but it shows how far they were willing to go to rebel against a treaty which they regarded as unfair. One clause of which they disliked above all others: the insistence that Germany lost WWI. The Allies did it right the second time round, occupying the country and making it utterly inarguable that Germany lost. No stabs in the back when the enemy are sitting on top of you regularly punching you in the face.

And Von Papen and Hildenburg effectively handed power to Hitler.  Not to take the thread off topic, but just speaks to the fact that extremists/populists can exploit situations and a political vacuum to grab power.  The like of Frottage is never gonna be elected PM as Reform leader, but more likely (arguably) to do so via the Tory party.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,454
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6372 on: Yesterday at 10:16:36 pm »
Interesting that the latest Electoral Calculus poll shows the Tories "best case" winning 80 seats. That's slightly up on the 75 seats from their previous poll. Not that either result would be great for the Tories of course.

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/prediction_main.html
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmarn

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,624
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6373 on: Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm »

Opinium for the Observer. Tories going nowhere. The underlying figure was 44-21 before they adjusted for dont knows.

- Labour 40% (-2)
· Conservatives 23% (-1)
· Lib Dems 12% (+2)
· SNP 2% (-1)
· Greens 7% (n/c)
· Reform 14% (+2)

Fieldwork: 12 - 14 June.

Tory rags barely covering the race anymore.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,228
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6374 on: Yesterday at 11:20:30 pm »
Sorry if this is a stupid question but if the above were to happen, who would be in opposition?
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,429
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6375 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 11:20:30 pm
Sorry if this is a stupid question but if the above were to happen, who would be in opposition?

On the Electoral Calculus figures above it would still be the Tories on 80 seats compared with the Lib Dems on 63 - it wouldn't take much for that to switch, though...

Reform on 1
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,514
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6376 on: Today at 07:18:42 am »
Its amazing how disproportionate the reporting is around private schools considering the amount of people that will negatively be hit by Labours proposals, to the extent where schools will close and people wont be able to afford it.

As was said by one of the Mirror editors, the press and media consists of tonnes of people who send their kids to private school and thats why there seems to be non-stop reporting over this. Its a classic example of vested interests.

Even in todays Times they have a London school which they have specifically chosen simply because it has kids from a diverse background, so they can push the sympathy card under the heading they are not Eton. Of course this non-Eton charity case offers after school lessons in stockbroking.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,514
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6377 on: Today at 07:30:25 am »
Mark Harper doing the media round again. Its funny to see how few Tory MPs Sunak has to call on and are willing to come forward. Some are doing the odd interview here and there for him but he only has a few that do the whole shift.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 155 156 157 158 159 [160]   Go Up
« previous next »
 