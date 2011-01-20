« previous next »
UK General Election - CLACTON

killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:16:14 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:09:57 am
It's a university city.

Edit: and Labour currently hold the constituency with Rosie Duffield.

Yep, i know. I dont like Duffield. Of course id want the Lib Dems to take it but think they havent been close.
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:19:30 am
What have you got against Duffield?
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:22:50 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:19:30 am
What have you got against Duffield?
She knows what a woman is.
Sangria

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:26:00 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:16:14 am
Yep, i know. I dont like Duffield. Of course id want the Lib Dems to take it but think they havent been close.

Other than Duffield, the last time the Tories didn't hold Canterbury was when it had 2 MPs, and Gladstone became PM for the first time.
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:26:11 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:19:30 am
What have you got against Duffield?

She is a twat.
Red-Soldier

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:35:16 am
On to the Taking Back our Streets section, of the Labour Manifesto.  There really hasn't been much in it, so far.  Lots of words and vague sentences.

Creating quite a few frameworks and groups.
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:36:57 am
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:26:00 am
Other than Duffield, the last time the Tories didn't hold Canterbury was when it had 2 MPs, and Gladstone became PM for the first time.

Yep it was a safe seat for them until the last couple of elections.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:44:29 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 10:22:50 am
She knows what a woman is.

Its certainly a claim she makes often enough.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 10:46:33 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:33:27 am
He could completely change the world and you'd think he was a dickhead.

Look. Corbyn has gone and he was a fucking disaster. Let's just see what can be done.

You're like a malfunctioning Robot.
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 11:02:22 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:46:33 am
You're like a malfunctioning Robot.
But he's our malfunctioning robot.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 11:05:16 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:02:22 am
But he's our malfunctioning robot.


 ;D  He is that. 
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 11:42:09 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:44:06 am
I dont mind if the Tories get Canterbury.
why?
Wabaloolah

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 11:44:15 am
I'm guessing it's her views on safe spaces for women
Yorkykopite

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 11:47:59 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:44:29 am
Its certainly a claim she makes often enough.

Apparently it's being contested.
killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 12:25:01 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:44:15 am
I'm guessing it's her views on safe spaces for women

Its not her views as i actually agree with a lot of them. But the way she has carried out the debate and how she is still demanding Starmer apologises to her is laughable. If the Tories were in any way an electoral force, she would have defected.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 02:34:13 pm
 Frottage got away with murder campaigning to leave the EU, the reason was down to how clueless our MPs were when it came to understanding how the EU works.
His MO is all about coming out with stats and attacks etc nobody had the answers too at that time so people assume he must be telling the truth as nobody's disputed what he claimed.

He's doing the same now . we know some of his arguments already, Labour MPs have to be ready to call them out his lies and propaganda.

Have something like ready and waiting,  it's like this dependents argument he makes. it looks bullshit to me. he's arguing we need to build a new house every 2 minutes which is impossible,  sounds to me like he's arguing they all want to live in a home of their own,  hang on, back up, he's always calling them dependents who come in and join their family who are already here.  they would be coming in and living with their family in their home if they were dependents.

Post


Farrukh
@implausibleblog
Nigel Frottage, "We have to provide a new home every two minutes to deal with migration"

Naga Munchetty, "Where did you get that?"

Frottage, "A migrant a minute comes to Britain"

Munchetty, "How many are you saying come to Britain?"

Frottage, "2.5 million.. One in thirty on the streets of Britain have come in the last two years"

Munchetty, "That accounts for people coming in, not people who have left"

Frottage, "Half of those are dependants"

Munchetty, "Where did you get that from?"

Frottage, "52% who come are dependants"

Munchetty, "So in the future they could work?"

Frottage, "This is making us poorer.. We're in a population explosion, we can't cope, it's making us poor and our living standards are declining"

When you blame migrants for 14 years of Conservative party austerity and underfunding 🤷‍♂️
.https://x.com/implausibleblog/status/1801563122781597715

« Last Edit: Today at 02:36:14 pm by oldfordie »
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 02:40:02 pm
The Tories really need to give up going after Labour and turn all their dirty rotten tricks onto Deform and Frottage. But they're not smart enough.
Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 02:48:10 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:40:02 pm
The Tories really need to give up going after Labour and turn all their dirty rotten tricks onto Deform and Frottage. But they're not smart enough.
Time to let Braverman out of the cage.
oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Today at 02:53:19 pm
 Love it. :)



Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?
