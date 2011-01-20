Frottage got away with murder campaigning to leave the EU, the reason was down to how clueless our MPs were when it came to understanding how the EU works.His MO is all about coming out with stats and attacks etc nobody had the answers too at that time so people assume he must be telling the truth as nobody's disputed what he claimed.He's doing the same now . we know some of his arguments already, Labour MPs have to be ready to call them out his lies and propaganda.Have something like ready and waiting, it's like this dependents argument he makes. it looks bullshit to me. he's arguing we need to build a new house every 2 minutes which is impossible, sounds to me like he's arguing they all want to live in a home of their own, hang on, back up, he's always calling them dependents who come in and join their family who are already here. they would be coming in and living with their family in their home if they were dependents.PostFarrukh@implausibleblogNigel Frottage, "We have to provide a new home every two minutes to deal with migration"Naga Munchetty, "Where did you get that?"Frottage, "A migrant a minute comes to Britain"Munchetty, "How many are you saying come to Britain?"Frottage, "2.5 million.. One in thirty on the streets of Britain have come in the last two years"Munchetty, "That accounts for people coming in, not people who have left"Frottage, "Half of those are dependants"Munchetty, "Where did you get that from?"Frottage, "52% who come are dependants"Munchetty, "So in the future they could work?"Frottage, "This is making us poorer.. We're in a population explosion, we can't cope, it's making us poor and our living standards are declining"When you blame migrants for 14 years of Conservative party austerity and underfunding 🤷‍♂️