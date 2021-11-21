« previous next »
UK General Election - CLACTON

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6280 on: Today at 07:36:55 pm
And, with just one change of word, what a message for Labour...
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6281 on: Today at 07:46:40 pm
Good questions from Nick Robinson here.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6282 on: Today at 07:49:04 pm
What a load of shite from Starmer.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6283 on: Today at 07:56:20 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:04 pm
What a load of shite from Starmer.

You don't like him, we got it the first time
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6284 on: Today at 07:58:55 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:52:39 pm
I can't agree Red that's not to say I know all the answers.
Fact is not every Tory party voter who fell for Boris bullshit is a idiot or dumb, that just doesn't add up. 10s milllions can't be stupid,  I know your not saying that am just talking about all the reasons why people fall for populist propaganda and arguments that should insult their intelligence. theres something about politics that makes people judge differently from how they think and judge in their normal way of life, ive compared this Tory party to Cowboy builders in the past to make this point and I think it's still a good example today to understand this attitude, if those same people gave someone a job on repairing their home and they make everything worse due to incompetency and basically ripping you off knocked on your door 5 yra later pointing out problems telling you they could fix all those problems for you then you would tell them to piss off and slam the door on them yet people don't think like that when it comes to politics, they sit down and listen to what they say and give them the job if they like what they hear.
 this only happens in politics and not in normal life. the question is why?
It's not all down to people not having enough time to sit and listen and judge on the facts but that must come into, only picking up a bit they don't like or like
.
Ive actually heard people say the Torys give woman and minorities aspiration as they promote them to high places which makes woman and minorities aspire in life, it's boll. for many reason and some of those reasons might not go down well but thing is some woman might vote Tory believing these things while knowing nothing much more about politics.

A lot of people looked for a common denominator to understand the similarities of Brexit voters, all sorts of reasons which  I thought missed the obvious, one look at the first 10 rows of a kipper rally gave us the answer, Miserable negative attitude always made them look at things negatively, they looked at the EU negatively, they look at Labour negatively, 
they never have a good word for anyone who wants to improve lives, they are all a waste of space to them.

I think a lot of people are impressed by what they see as nasty tough spiteful speeches as they believe these people understand the problem, they assume they will sort the problems out as they will take no messing. fact is you can hear people talking like this down the Pub any Friday night but that doesn't mean they are capable of actually solving the problem.

I could write a long post of what happened with Patel and Braverman who made the immigrants coming in off the boats far worse but the point is why did people like what they said, they both spoke with authority, no nonsense confident arrogant voices,
Patel and Bravermans response to getting ripped apart by Yvette Cooper was to shake their heads arrogantly and sneer, seems it impresses people, the actual facts proving how incompetent they were never entered their way of thinking.

Ive only touched on why people fall for political bull, but I think it all comes down
 to not having the Tools to challenge what politicians tell you, this country would be far better off if everyone debated their opinions online in forums like this as the gullible would be destroyed and hopefully change their opinions. am not even hinting we should argue for this, it's absurd, point is the gullible aren't prepared to have their opinion challaenged in a calm debate online when people have time to consider and challenge those opinions. I can only see education at schools giving people the Tools they need to form opinions on politics. that means someone making a bulls,, argument and people challenging them in a calm debate.
Interesting that the only people who oppose this with a passion is the right, Why they oppose is obvious, they don't want to see people with the tools to challenge them. they want Goldfish who will nod along with what they say.

I agree with a lot of what you say mate. I did say that plenty of voters aren't dumb. And of course, there are a myriad of reasons as to why people vote the way that they do.

I was just pointing out that any number of people are too busy and too tired holding their lives together to really engage with politics as others. That makes them ripe for TikTok politics. You're right that this is engagement that needs to be taught in schools - these are critical thinking skills we're talking about. But sometimes even the best intentioned will want to switch off from the world after a long week in work.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6285 on: Today at 07:59:38 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:56:20 pm
You don't like him, we got it the first time


He is ordinary, but its not that I dont like him but that Corbyn answer is a fucking joke. The way he answers it, its devoid of any political nous, passion or anything. Its just crap and grey.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6286 on: Today at 08:02:19 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:38 pm
He is ordinary, but its not that I dont like him but that Corbyn answer is a fucking joke. The way he answers it, its devoid of any political nous, passion or anything. Its just crap and grey.

He's crap and grey because he's trying to win an election. And to be honest after 14 years of absolute jokers, crap and grey sounds pretty good.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6287 on: Today at 08:04:17 pm
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:02:19 pm
He's crap and grey because he's trying to win an election. And to be honest after 14 years of absolute jokers, crap and grey sounds pretty good.

I said Corbyn and his agenda was great but i said those things because I knew he wasnt going to win. How can anyone look at that answer and not shudder. It was bad the first time, its even worse him saying the same thing again.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6288 on: Today at 08:07:44 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:49:04 pm
What a load of shite from Starmer.

Thought he was pretty good and Robinson knows his stuff too.  Made Sunak look the fool last week, albeit thats a low bar. 

The danger from here until election day for Starmer is dropping something silly to feed the opposition and every time he avoids that, brings him a day closer to PM
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6289 on: Today at 08:09:09 pm
I'll take steady but inspiring would be great.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6290 on: Today at 08:09:35 pm
Robinson didn't pull any punches but I thought Starmer dealt with it well and came across as sincere - the Corbyn answer does seem needlessly contrived but I don't think it really resonates with the public.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6291 on: Today at 08:11:27 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 08:09:35 pm
Robinson didn't pull any punches but I thought Starmer dealt with it well and came across as sincere - the Corbyn answer does seem needlessly contrived but I don't think it really resonates with the public.

Yeah he will need to live with the Corbyn question. Fronting it up until forgotten.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6292 on: Today at 08:17:47 pm
The fact that Corbyn still is a fucking question bores the socks off me. It's like John Major in 1993 pointing out the failures of the Callaghan government.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6293 on: Today at 08:20:47 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:07:44 pm
Thought he was pretty good and Robinson knows his stuff too.  Made Sunak look the fool last week, albeit thats a low bar. 

The danger from here until election day for Starmer is dropping something silly to feed the opposition and every time he avoids that, brings him a day closer to PM

Think its safe to say he will become PM now.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6294 on: Today at 08:25:42 pm
Are the Chancellors going to get quizzed?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6295 on: Today at 08:25:58 pm
Quote
Tory party CEO is director at cancer care firm benefiting from NHS waiting lists

Stephen Massey has taken on role at GenesisCare, which reports increased demand as a result of NHS backlogs

The Conservative partys chief executive has taken on a senior role at a private cancer care firm that said in its annual report it had benefited from soaring NHS waiting times.

Stephen Massey was appointed CEO of the party in November 2022, months after he donated £25,000 of his personal wealth to support Rishi Sunaks first, and unsuccessful, bid to become Tory leader.

The financier, who has given the Conservatives £343,000, was made a director of GenesisCare in February this year. It runs 14 diagnosis and treatment centres, and is a leading provider of private cancer care in the UK.

GenesisCares most recent annual results, covering the year to June 2023, reveal revenues of £122m, up 20% on 2022 with operating profits totalling more than £7.5m.

Full Article - https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/jun/14/tory-party-ceo-stephen-massey-cancer-care-firm-genesiscare-nhs-waiting-lists
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6296 on: Today at 08:38:29 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 04:39:41 pm
:lmao so clearly made up that its laughable.

Interestingly though, my school has a debate club, plays sport against other schools and has a student at the European youth parliament.


And more drugs at state schools? Do me a favour, private schools are rife with drugs

Have you got a beginners guide to debating? It's something I e generally been interested in but have never found a decent source.

And yes I'm ready for the replies about doing en mass.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6297 on: Today at 08:39:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:25:42 pm
Are the Chancellors going to get quizzed?
Hunt is far too busy trying to hang into his seat
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Reply #6298 on: Today at 08:39:56 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:17:47 pm
The fact that Corbyn still is a fucking question bores the socks off me. It's like John Major in 1993 pointing out the failures of the Callaghan government.

Yet Sunak never gets asked about the many failures and shortcomings of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson
