This is what happens when you throw too much life at people. Between work, education, worry for the future, worry for tomorrow, making ends meet, shortages, the environment, queues, poor services etc - how many people can devote more than 30 seconds at a time to politics, beyond soundbites?



Plenty of people aren't dumb. They're just distracted and exhausted because life has turned into a never ending battle.



I can't agree Red that's not to say I know all the answers.Fact is not every Tory party voter who fell for Boris bullshit is a idiot or dumb, that just doesn't add up. 10s milllions can't be stupid, I know your not saying that am just talking about all the reasons why people fall for populist propaganda and arguments that should insult their intelligence. theres something about politics that makes people judge differently from how they think and judge in their normal way of life, ive compared this Tory party to Cowboy builders in the past to make this point and I think it's still a good example today to understand this attitude, if those same people gave someone a job on repairing their home and they make everything worse due to incompetency and basically ripping you off knocked on your door 5 yra later pointing out problems telling you they could fix all those problems for you then you would tell them to piss off and slam the door on them yet people don't think like that when it comes to politics, they sit down and listen to what they say and give them the job if they like what they hear.this only happens in politics and not in normal life. the question is why?It's not all down to people not having enough time to sit and listen and judge on the facts but that must come into, only picking up a bit they don't like or likeIve actually heard people say the Torys give woman and minorities aspiration as they promote them to high places which makes woman and minorities aspire in life, it's boll. for many reason and some of those reasons might not go down well but thing is some woman might vote Tory believing these things while knowing nothing much more about politics.A lot of people looked for a common denominator to understand the similarities of Brexit voters, all sorts of reasons which I thought missed the obvious, one look at the first 10 rows of a kipper rally gave us the answer, Miserable negative attitude always made them look at things negatively, they looked at the EU negatively, they look at Labour negatively,they never have a good word for anyone who wants to improve lives, they are all a waste of space to them.I think a lot of people are impressed by what they see as nasty tough spiteful speeches as they believe these people understand the problem, they assume they will sort the problems out as they will take no messing. fact is you can hear people talking like this down the Pub any Friday night but that doesn't mean they are capable of actually solving the problem.I could write a long post of what happened with Patel and Braverman who made the immigrants coming in off the boats far worse but the point is why did people like what they said, they both spoke with authority, no nonsense confident arrogant voices,Patel and Bravermans response to getting ripped apart by Yvette Cooper was to shake their heads arrogantly and sneer, seems it impresses people, the actual facts proving how incompetent they were never entered their way of thinking.Ive only touched on why people fall for political bull, but I think it all comes downto not having the Tools to challenge what politicians tell you, this country would be far better off if everyone debated their opinions online in forums like this as the gullible would be destroyed and hopefully change their opinions. am not even hinting we should argue for this, it's absurd, point is the gullible aren't prepared to have their opinion challaenged in a calm debate online when people have time to consider and challenge those opinions. I can only see education at schools giving people the Tools they need to form opinions on politics. that means someone making a bulls,, argument and people challenging them in a calm debate.Interesting that the only people who oppose this with a passion is the right, Why they oppose is obvious, they don't want to see people with the tools to challenge them. they want Goldfish who will nod along with what they say.