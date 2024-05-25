« previous next »
UK General Election - CLACTON

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:11:40 am
He already has. Last night in the debate.
Did he say that. I had it  on but must have missed that part. I can't see myself following all the debates and vox pops etc for another 3 weeks. ive already found out what I need to know,  I did think all the polls showed the country had finally turned a corner and seen the Torys for what they are. am begining to think I was wrong. people are pissed off with these Torys but they aren't put off for life which would have been the gamechanger. we really are our own worst enemy. no difference between the Torys and Labour with a majority more supportive of the right, this was a opportunity to change the country for decades to come but I think it may have been blown.
It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 10:51:00 am
Younger than Brad Pitt no less!

Looks like he was born 45. Fucker doesn't seem to age.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Personally I think it's very bad form for a polling company to change their methodology mid-election. I mean, sure, they didn't pick the date, and perhaps the change was in the pipeline and couldn't be delayed. But it still offers no small amount of confusion to voters.

I think that's right. Voters are influenced by trends after all.

We might see this more clearly if several polls show Reform a point or two ahead of the Tories. I won't say there'll be a stampede to the Far Right, but they might start drawing votes off from Labour and the Lib Dems as well as the Tories.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 11:11:04 am
I don't disagree with your point, but you won't win anyone over by calling them stupid, even if they are.

Of course. I'm not trying to win them over though. The gift of shysters like Trump and Frottage is that they make dumb people feel smart and validated. But there's no excuse for ignorance in this day and age. These shysters are the lazy thinker's option.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:27:36 am
Did he say that. I had it  on but must have missed that part. I can't see myself following all the debates and vox pops etc for another 3 weeks. ive already found out what I need to know,  I did think all the polls showed the country had finally turned a corner and seen the Torys for what they are. am begining to think I was wrong. people are pissed off with these Torys but they aren't put off for life which would have been the gamechanger. we really are our own worst enemy. no difference between the Torys and Labour with a majority more supportive of the right, this was a opportunity to change the country for decades to come but I think it may have been blown.

Agreed, this does seem to be one of those cyclical periods in which the old orthodoxy's and ways of thinking are crumbling before our eyes, and are ripe to be replaced with news way of thinking that could likely dominate for the next 30/40 years, regardless of which governments are in power.

The problem is this void for new ideas is being filled by the far right, both here and abroad, even if those ideas are often vacuous.
