UK General Election - CLACTON

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:00:08 pm
The SNP are in a fight with Labour in this election. It's absolute entitlement (maybe pathetic?) to expect them not to fight with Labour.

I agree with that. It could be an existential fight for them too. The last thing they want is a Labour government that restores the strength of the British economy and the health of British society.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:00:08 pm
The SNP are in a fight with Labour in this election. It's absolute entitlement (maybe pathetic?) to expect them not to fight with Labour.

Well, talking of totally expected🤭😀
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:49:18 pm
surely it's up to Labour who they send, say she's ill or something, hopefully there won't be many watching this as she's not coming across well. I feel sorry for her and I hate that c*nt Mordant more by the day.

Etchingham is an awful moderator. I didn't see the first debate between Starmer and Sunak and I'm glad I didn't if this was the standard

Switch Moron's mike off FFS if she won't shut up
I agree. I get frustrated that they aren't prepared for the obvious attacks though that are certain to come.
 Mordaunt's doing it now, Cleevely and the rest are doing it constantly, they keep trying to scare voters with scary storys on what will happen if Labour win the election.
Honestly, I would  take the piss out of them to get the point over, stick my arms out and wiggle my fingers saying whooo, it's scary. whoo another very scary ghost story from the Torys, whooo Labour are going to bring doom. whoooooo higher taxes. then tell them it's all they know, same rubbish every election whoo don't vote Labour they will bring nothing but doom.
Its the same shit every election but people listen to it.
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:19:26 pm
Labour vote share in the last 6 YouGov polls is 47%, 46%, 40%, 41%, 38%, now 37%. They really are winning by default.

There's hope for you yet!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:02:02 pm
Well, talking of totally expected🤭😀

I'm not bvoting for them by the way. I decided that a few months ago.

It's just complete and utter arrogance and entitlement by Labour to think other parties should give them a free pass.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Mordant has totally lost the plot here 🤣
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 10:03:03 pm
I'm not bvoting for them by the way. I decided that a few months ago.

It's just complete and utter arrogance and entitlement by Labour to think other parties should give them a free pass.

 Nah - they like the Tories are genuinely scared of being made irrelevant- its as simple as that, and absolutely nothing to do with arrogance.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
I can't stand the bloke but Frottage came across well when he gave his summing up speech
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Starmer has his highest net favourability ratings in 2 years with Yougov, but Lab are down. Think their methodology is the outlier.
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 10:10:44 pm
Starmer has his highest net favourability ratings in 2 years with Yougov, but Lab are down. Think their methodology is the outlier.
their next MRP will be the one to watch
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:12:14 pm
their next MRP will be the one to watch

Redfield and Wilton are using 10k people in their samples and show Lab on 42. Think that's where they'll most likely be.
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
There have been 6 polls out today, Labour lead between 18 and 24 points, the scale of the lead is the key here rather than Labour being on 45% plus.

Any of the leads in today's polls will show a Labour super-majority and the Tories are running scared and in meltdown
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:15:42 pm
There have been 6 polls out today, Labour lead between 18 and 24 points, the scale of the lead is the key here rather than Labour being on 45% plus.

Any of the leads in today's polls will show a Labour super-majority and the Tories are running scared and in meltdown

Winning by default though...
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:16:51 pm
Winning by default though...
Who cares, winning and getting the shit show out of the way is the key
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:30:35 pm


Farmers Weekly
@FarmersWeekly
🗳️ We asked who you were voting for, and over 13,000 people responded...

In next week's edition:
"Can you feed beefburgers to swans?"
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:30:35 pm


Farmers Weekly
@FarmersWeekly
🗳️ We asked who you were voting for, and over 13,000 people responded...
Very telling.  I expect the shitshow of a Brexit that the Tories delivered has gone down like a lead balloon with farmers.

When I was growing up it always felt like farmers were true blue Tories, they certainly always seemed happy to have big Tory banners up on their farms.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:54:59 pm
The obsession with growth is weird, if it doesn't happen, what do they do then?

If it doesn't happen it will be an economic collapse. They know it, that's why they obsess over it. It's the nature of the debt-based system especially with the amount of derivatives in the financial markets.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:10:40 pm
I can't stand the bloke but Frottage came across well when he gave his summing up speech

I would happily lock him in a room with killer-heels and three weapons of her choice. But you are right, his 'persona' resonates with the public. It's all most Derren brown the way he links with people.  With great power comes great responsibility. He would do well to watch spiderman.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: shook on Today at 10:26:34 pm
If it doesn't happen it will be an economic collapse. They know it, that's why they obsess over it. It's the nature of the debt-based system especially with the amount of derivatives in the financial markets.
I think growth is expected too. Unless we get another covid or Ukraine we should see at least modest growth.  Global events, especially what happens over the pond are more in control of that than us!
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:10:40 pm
I can't stand the bloke but Frottage came across well when he gave his summing up speech

It helps when youve been saying the same thing consistently for 20 years.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:32:10 pm
It helps when youve been saying the same thing consistently for 20 years.

Never lies apparently.  ;D
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 10:10:21 pm
Nah - they like the Tories are genuinely scared of being made irrelevant- its as simple as that, and absolutely nothing to do with arrogance.

I've not seen anything to suggest Labour are taking anything for granted. Mystifying for people to call them arrogant. As I said before, you can only beat what's in front of you.

Some people will use any rationale for not supporting them I guess.im glad I don't follow this too closely. I'd hate to micro analyse everything.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Pity Wes Streeting isn't in some of these debates.
Wes Streeting saying like it is!

https://x.com/g_gosden/status/1801340435526287430
Chris Bryant

Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
"Yet the poll highlighted the challenge facing Tory strategists in converting this sentiment into votes. Only 22 per cent of Reform voters thought Labour would win any kind of majority."

Weird reality people live in.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:15:15 pm
Pity Wes Streeting isn't in some of these debates.
Wes Streeting saying like it is!

https://x.com/g_gosden/status/1801340435526287430
that's brilliant, exactly what we want to hear, taking no prisoners and telling it as it is.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 11:21:20 pm
"Yet the poll highlighted the challenge facing Tory strategists in converting this sentiment into votes. Only 22 per cent of Reform voters thought Labour would win any kind of majority."

Weird reality people live in.
to be fair, most Reform voters aren't particularly sharp or switched on or they wouldn't be voting for Reform, so it's not really that surprising
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:15:15 pm
Pity Wes Streeting isn't in some of these debates.
Wes Streeting saying like it is!

https://x.com/g_gosden/status/1801340435526287430

Impressive.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:15:15 pm
Pity Wes Streeting isn't in some of these debates.
Wes Streeting saying like it is!

https://x.com/g_gosden/status/1801340435526287430

Damn, he got absolutely stuck into her there. Came in off a long run up and bowled a 95 mile an hour bouncer.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:32:10 pm
It helps when youve been saying the same thing consistently for 20 years.
True and with very little challenge on the things that he says
