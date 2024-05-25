« previous next »
Online Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,407
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6080 on: Today at 09:08:26 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 08:45:59 pm
Mordaunt - "keep political dogma out of public services and listen to the professionals - the teachers, the doctors..."

Erm - the teachers and the doctors are striking because you're not listening to them...

Thought they'd had enough of experts?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Dr. Beaker

  Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,952
  I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6081 on: Today at 09:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 08:35:00 pm
It really is - Ive said it for the past 18 months though - Pragmatism has to be the order of the day at this point - thing is though - now Crossover has now happened, its on the Tories to try and swing it back - how they do that - with the manifestos all out there - I dread to think.
Tories are truly bollocksed here - try and win votes from the extreme right and they'll lose votes from their 'left' and vice versa. Which way will they go, and who will believe them. And who will even be left to carry this out? Or am I talking bollocks again?
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Anthony

  Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,420
  We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6082 on: Today at 09:16:57 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:31:04 pm
Frottage's next crusade will be changing the voting system after this election

Wonder if the Lib Dems will be so keen ;)

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:16:34 pm
Here we go..

Crossover has happened
https://x.com/steven_swinford/status/1801329280858591268?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Lab: 37% (-1)
Reform: 19% (+2)
Con: 18% (nc)
Lib Dem: 14% (-1)
Green: 7 (-1)
SNP: 3 (+1)
Plaid: 1 (nc)
Other: 2 (+1)

Not sure if I have done this correctly but

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/fcgi-bin/usercode.py?scotcontrol=Y&CON=18&LAB=37&LIB=14&Reform=19&Green=7&UKIP=&TVCON=&TVLAB=&TVLIB=&TVReform=&TVGreen=&TVUKIP=&SCOTCON=17&SCOTLAB=36.8&SCOTLIB=8.4&SCOTReform=1.9&SCOTGreen=1.4&SCOTUKIP=&SCOTNAT=31.1&display=AllMajoritySorted&regorseat=%28none%29&boundary=2019nbbase

Lab - 464
Con - 71 (Opposition - just!)
LD - 69
SNP - 14
Reform - 5
Plaid - 4
Green - 2
Others - 3 (Corbyn, Mahmood, Lloyd)

NI - 18
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,780
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6083 on: Today at 09:18:16 pm »
 This is not the way to debate problems. it's a row more than a debate. the politicians with the quick comes back answers come out of it the winners.
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,915
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6084 on: Today at 09:18:25 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 06:03:48 pm
I wonder how many of the next generation plus one will say the same about us?  How many of us are prepared to take the necessary measures to prevent a climate catastrophe? Fewer holidays overseas anyone? Fewer car journeys? Eat less beef? Thought not  ::) Unfortunately we're all prone to selfishness at times.

See, thats where you're going wrong.  It's failure of governmance, regards to climate, not inviduals.  Yes, we can all make choices, but the decision makers have been too weak.
Online jb2319

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 74
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6085 on: Today at 09:18:47 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:57:14 pm
And if they cared about growth as much as they'd say, they'd be all for us going back into the single market and customs union.

...and then they'd lose the election, and we'd be stuck with 5 more years of this utter shitshow.
Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,628
  La la la la la
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6086 on: Today at 09:21:14 pm »
Thoughts and prayers for the brexiters and other fascists who are torn between a rock and a hard place, watching the Tories being torn to pieces.
Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6087 on: Today at 09:21:49 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:18:16 pm
This is not the way to debate problems. it's a row more than a debate. the politicians with the quick comes back answers come out of it the winners.

yes it's a shit show, Etchingham is letting Mordaunt talk all over Raynor who is struggling to get her point across. I think Wes Streeting would have been better to be honest
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,407
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6088 on: Today at 09:23:39 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:12:38 pm
Tories are truly bollocksed here - try and win votes from the extreme right and they'll lose votes from their 'left' and vice versa. Which way will they go, and who will believe them. And who will even be left to carry this out? Or am I talking bollocks again?

The Tories are getting it wrong both ways - they're attacking Labour whilst espousing extreme right policies and losing both arguments. They need to pick a side and stick with it, regardless of the outcome.

I think they're in shock. This isn't supposed to happen to them. It's what happens when your party is full of self interested chancers who only jumped on the wagon to pad their resumes and network for some cushy business deals.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6089 on: Today at 09:26:29 pm »
Odd how Mordant is not criticising Frottage at all isn't it
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6090 on: Today at 09:28:19 pm »
Everyone is slagging off Labour despite them not being in power for 14 years, it's pathetic
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,474
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6091 on: Today at 09:29:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:28:19 pm
Everyone is slagging off Labour despite them not being in power for 14 years, it's pathetic

Mordant really put her foot in it when she said Labour have had 14 years to come up with their policies and gave Rayner an easy come back.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,658
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6092 on: Today at 09:30:35 pm »


Farmers Weekly
@FarmersWeekly
🗳️ We asked who you were voting for, and over 13,000 people responded...
Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6093 on: Today at 09:30:43 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:29:36 pm
Mordant really put her foot in it when she said Labour have had 14 years to come up with their policies and gave Rayner an easy come back.
yes that was a ridiculous thing for Mordant to say
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online smicer07

  Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,203
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6094 on: Today at 09:32:15 pm »
Frottage links literally everything to the 'growing population'. Honestly.
Online Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,407
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6095 on: Today at 09:32:19 pm »
Probably a good thing Sunak called the election when he did. There's no telling what state the Tories would have been in in four months.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6096 on: Today at 09:34:59 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:32:15 pm
Frottage links literally everything to the 'growing population'. Honestly.
of course, that's all he's got
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6097 on: Today at 09:39:24 pm »
Raynor is having a nightmare, the Plaid Cymru guy is coming over as a right oaf
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Red Beret

  Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,407
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6098 on: Today at 09:41:27 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:39:24 pm
Raynor is having a nightmare, the Plaid Cymru guy is coming over as a right oaf

I'm not watching it but it sounds like a proper pile on. Hard to defend yourself in a situation like that. If I were Labour, I'd be furious with how my representatives were being treated. More poor moderation again seemingly.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Elmo!

  Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,739
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6099 on: Today at 09:41:59 pm »
Going to be 6 questions for Raynor isn't it?  ;D
Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,780
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6100 on: Today at 09:43:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:21:49 pm
yes it's a shit show, Etchingham is letting Mordaunt talk all over Raynor who is struggling to get her point across. I think Wes Streeting would have been better to be honest
Yeah, I suppose this is good viewing for ITV but it's not the best way to judge and form a opinions on who looks the most competent.
I think Starmers picked his cabinet based on skills, Frottage and some of the Tory MPs might brow beat them in a debate making them look weak but those Labour MPs have far more understanding on what's gone wrong and how to solve it.
Streeting would hold his own in debates like this am sure but I don't think he's allowed to debate. it's the leaders and the deputy leaders I think. Streeting came up against Cleevley and a few others in interviews over the last week or so, never struggled for a reply.
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6101 on: Today at 09:45:02 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:41:27 pm
I'm not watching it but it sounds like a proper pile on. Hard to defend yourself in a situation like that. If I were Labour, I'd be furious with how my representatives were being treated. More poor moderation again seemingly.
yes it's exactly that, she's struggling but they are all ganging up on her and not letting her finish
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Elmo!

  Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,739
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6102 on: Today at 09:47:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:45:02 pm
yes it's exactly that, she's struggling but they are all hanging up on her and not letting her finish

To be fair, it's good practice for being in government.
Online Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,135
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6103 on: Today at 09:48:07 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:43:23 pm
Yeah, I suppose this is good viewing for ITV but it's not the best way to judge and form a opinions on who looks the most competent.
I think Starmers picked his cabinet based on skills, Frottage and some of the Tory MPs might brow beat them in a debate making them look weak but those Labour MPs have far more understanding on what's gone wrong and how to solve it.
Streeting would hold his own in debates like this am sure but I don't think he's allowed to debate. it's the leaders and the deputy leaders I think. Streeting came up against Cleevley and a few others in interviews over the last week or so, never struggled for a reply.

Although Starmer wouldn't have chosen Rayner, she was elected deputy. Streeting probably more his go to for this sort of format.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,780
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6104 on: Today at 09:48:31 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:32:15 pm
Frottage links literally everything to the 'growing population'. Honestly.
So where is that growing population coming from. France. Poland etc or outside the EU. Who argued to leave the EU.
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,780
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6105 on: Today at 09:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:48:07 pm
Although Starmer wouldn't have chosen Rayner, she was elected deputy. Streeting probably more his go to for this sort of format.
Yep.
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6106 on: Today at 09:49:18 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:43:23 pm
Yeah, I suppose this is good viewing for ITV but it's not the best way to judge and form a opinions on who looks the most competent.
I think Starmers picked his cabinet based on skills, Frottage and some of the Tory MPs might brow beat them in a debate making them look weak but those Labour MPs have far more understanding on what's gone wrong and how to solve it.
Streeting would hold his own in debates like this am sure but I don't think he's allowed to debate. it's the leaders and the deputy leaders I think. Streeting came up against Cleevley and a few others in interviews over the last week or so, never struggled for a reply.
surely it's up to Labour who they send, say she's ill or something, hopefully there won't be many watching this as she's not coming across well. I feel sorry for her and I hate that c*nt Mordant more by the day.

Etchingham is an awful moderator. I didn't see the first debate between Starmer and Sunak and I'm glad I didn't if this was the standard

Switch Moron's mike off FFS if she won't shut up
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Elmo!

  Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,739
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6107 on: Today at 09:50:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:43:23 pm
Yeah, I suppose this is good viewing for ITV but it's not the best way to judge and form a opinions on who looks the most competent.
I think Starmers picked his cabinet based on skills, Frottage and some of the Tory MPs might brow beat them in a debate making them look weak but those Labour MPs have far more understanding on what's gone wrong and how to solve it.
Streeting would hold his own in debates like this am sure but I don't think he's allowed to debate. it's the leaders and the deputy leaders I think. Streeting came up against Cleevley and a few others in interviews over the last week or so, never struggled for a reply.

These debates are just for "leading figures". It could have been Starmer, Raynor or really anyone in any sort of senior role in the party.
Online damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,251
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6108 on: Today at 09:53:01 pm »
ITV moving swiftly on from the Gaza question
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online west_london_red

  Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,368
  watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6109 on: Today at 09:53:07 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:49:18 pm
surely it's up to Labour who they send, say she's ill or something, hopefully there won't be many watching this as she's not coming across well. I feel sorry for her and I hate that c*nt Mordant more by the day.

Etchingham is an awful moderator. I didn't see the first debate between Starmer and Sunak and I'm glad I didn't if this was the standard

Switch Moron's mike off FFS if she won't shut up

Im surprised they let Etchingham present again, the first one was awfully moderated by her (and Im being polite as last time people got upset when I said what I actually thought)
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,119
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6110 on: Today at 09:53:40 pm »
Nice of Flynn to make a political point out of the deaths of innocent people, AR answered that well
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
