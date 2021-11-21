« previous next »
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 05:45:42 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:09:31 pm
Just shows the selfish nature of older people. My dad being one of them. He's literally only bothered about what affects him (i.e pension), not a thought for young people.

Sorry but thats bollocks. Have you considered the possibility that your dad is unrepresentative? All my friends and acqaintances over 70 - and many over 80 - wouldnt recognise your generalisation.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 05:48:56 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Today at 04:25:57 pm
Sorting out the Tory Press could be the most important thing that Starmer does because the UK PLC is being hamstrung by it. I think that much of the electorate have recognised that the country is in a right old state and would be happy with more radical ideas but politicians are running sh*t scared of a handful of non-dom newspaper barons (who may or may not be puppets of foreign operators).

Indeed. It pisses me of royally that its a subject very rarely explored during an election cycle, let alone generally.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 05:56:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 05:18:22 pm
He's at the G7. Invaded the personal space of the Italian PM but that's about it.

Wasnt Sunak stalking Meloni at some event last year?  Cant rem if it was here or abroad but recall news coverage
Logged

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 05:58:25 pm »
He's such an idiot.

Quote
Sunak refuses to say if his parliamentary aide, Craig Williams, knew about election timing when he placed bet

Rishi Sunak has refused to say whether Craig Williams, his parliamentary private secretary, knew that Sunak was going to call a July election when he placed a bet on that, three days before the announcement.

In an interview with the BBCs Vicki Young at the G7 summit in Italy, asked if Sunak knew that announcement was coming, Sunak replied:

    It was very disappointing news. You will have seen Craig Williams say that it was a huge error of judgment.

    Now theres a independent inquiry that is ongoing, which is necessarily confidential, as well as independent, and youll appreciate that, given that, it wouldnt be appropriate for me to comment while thats ongoing.

When it was put to him that he could easily clear the matter up by answering the question now, Sunak repeated the point about wanting to let the inquiry proceed. Asked if he had spoken to the inquiry, he said it would not be right to comment.

What the fuck is there to inquire about if you just answer the fucking question? How much public money will be wasted when you can just say yes or no? It's his mistake - people might actually think a bit better of you if you gave a straight answer!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

LuverlyRita

  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 06:03:48 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 04:08:08 pm
Old people hate their grandchildren.
I wonder how many of the next generation plus one will say the same about us?  How many of us are prepared to take the necessary measures to prevent a climate catastrophe? Fewer holidays overseas anyone? Fewer car journeys? Eat less beef? Thought not  ::) Unfortunately we're all prone to selfishness at times. 
Logged

Circa1892

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 06:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:58:25 pm
He's such an idiot.

What the fuck is there to inquire about if you just answer the fucking question? How much public money will be wasted when you can just say yes or no? It's his mistake - people might actually think a bit better of you if you gave a straight answer!

Im so sick of his smug reciting of avoidance lines to take.

If he was a third as clever as he thinks he is hed win 700 seats.
Logged

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 06:30:00 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:25:33 pm
Im so sick of his smug reciting of avoidance lines to take.

If he was a third as clever as he thinks he is hed win 700 seats.

Deny everything, admit nothing, protect everyone.

The guy has fucking admitted to placing the bet. Sunak would be justified throwing him under the bus. Instead he opts to let this stew for the rest of the campaign.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

KurtVerbose

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 06:55:07 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 05:16:14 pm
No gaffes from Sunak today? Guess it's fridge clean day.

Sometimes he has a day off and leaves that kind of stuff to others in his party.

Today it was Craig Williams turn.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Schmarn

  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 07:07:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:30:00 pm
Deny everything, admit nothing, protect everyone.

The guy has fucking admitted to placing the bet. Sunak would be justified throwing him under the bus. Instead he opts to let this stew for the rest of the campaign.

If they admit it they will have to surrender his seat. Its one of the few they hope to hold.

What is right comes a distant second with these rats.
Logged

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 07:13:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 07:07:07 pm
If they admit it they will have to surrender his seat. Its one of the few they hope to hold.

What is right comes a distant second with these rats.

But if he holds the seat they then have to pray he only gets a wrap on the knuckles from the investigation. And if it turns out Sunak DID tell him the date then staying quiet only damages him even more than coming clean now.

The guy's admitted he shouldn't have made the bet, which is fair enough - but equally it's going to be a hard sell convincing people it was just a lucky guess, which is clearly what Sunak is hoping to do.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 07:45:43 pm »
Starmer banging on about wealth creation as though it won't just stay at the top anyway
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 07:48:34 pm »
Read through as much as i could on the manifesto. Its quite dull and any good idea is just an idea with very little plan of how to do it. Classic being universities and their funding model, which Phillipson was quizzed on she said she needs to take stock.

Ultimately its all about getting power. But once Labour get in, patience and benefit of the doubt can get to fuck.
Logged

west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6052 on: Today at 07:49:24 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:45:43 pm
Starmer banging on about wealth creation as though it won't just stay at the top anyway

Might as well just leave things as they are then.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 07:54:59 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:49:24 pm
Might as well just leave things as they are then.
The obsession with growth is weird, if it doesn't happen, what do they do then?
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6054 on: Today at 07:56:09 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:06:43 pm
BigCDump

Said they'd be better off under the Tories, so would go for them - because Labour were no longer for him since Corbyn left as leader (plus inconsistent things that don't need bringing up to do with the understandably banned topic, but suffice to say the Tories are no different on)

A very entertaining poster.  I often wonder if it's a real account.
Logged

koptommy93

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6055 on: Today at 07:57:14 pm »
And if they cared about growth as much as they'd say, they'd be all for us going back into the single market and customs union.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6056 on: Today at 07:57:31 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:54:59 pm
The obsession with growth is weird, if it doesn't happen, what do they do then?

He wouldn't answer that question, on C4 news.

It's about getting the win first, then unloading the shit, later.
Logged

west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6057 on: Today at 07:58:04 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:54:59 pm
The obsession with growth is weird, if it doesn't happen, what do they do then?

Put up taxes, borrow or cut spending Id guess.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6058 on: Today at 07:58:15 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 07:57:14 pm
And if they cared about growth as much as they'd say, they'd be all for us going back into the single market and customs union.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6059 on: Today at 08:00:50 pm »
Fuck me. The reform party election broadcast was just a power point slide saying Britain is broken its time for reform.  Thats it, for 5 minutes


No policies, no nothing. People ought to look at their policies, they are fucking insane.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Red-Soldier

  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6060 on: Today at 08:04:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:00:50 pm
Fuck me. The reform party election broadcast was just a power point slide saying Britain is broken its time for reform.  Thats it, for 5 minutes


No policies, no nothing. People ought to look at their policies, they are fucking insane.

The demographic that vote reform, aren't interested in policies.  They want to see Frottage pulling a pint.
Logged

Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6061 on: Today at 08:16:33 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:41:04 am
I'm not so sure. Destroy the tories and risk Deform following kier's government. I'd rather see a good Labour government with enough of a majority to make bold choices.
An unoppsed government trying to clear up the mess is an easy target for farrages lot.  Admittedly it would be a harder battle when his policies are costed, but even so I'd fear his popular appeal would give him a shot at winning.
if there's a God you would hope he would have called up on dear Nigel by the time of the next election
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6062 on: Today at 08:16:34 pm »
Here we go..

Crossover has happened
Quote
Lab: 37% (-1)
Reform: 19% (+2)
Con: 18% (nc)
Lib Dem: 14% (-1)
Green: 7 (-1)
SNP: 3 (+1)
Plaid: 1 (nc)
Other: 2 (+1)

https://x.com/steven_swinford/status/1801329280858591268?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6063 on: Today at 08:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:04:37 pm
The demographic that vote reform, aren't interested in policies.  They want to see Frottage pulling a pint.
Whereas I was to see him drinking a pint.

Of strychnine
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart
W

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,074
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6064 on: Today at 08:19:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:16:34 pm
Here we go..

Crossover has happened
https://x.com/steven_swinford/status/1801329280858591268?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

Labour vote share in the last 6 YouGov polls is 47%, 46%, 40%, 41%, 38%, now 37%. They really are winning by default.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6065 on: Today at 08:20:51 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:19:26 pm
Labour vote share in the last 5 YouGov polls is 47%, 46%, 40%, 41%, now 38%. They really are winning by default.

Isn't that what happens with elections though? Your don't knows become your do knows and vote share falls as they crystalize
Logged

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,599
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: UK General Election - CLACTON
« Reply #6066 on: Today at 08:22:38 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:19:26 pm
Labour vote share in the last 5 YouGov polls is 47%, 46%, 40%, 41%, now 38%. They really are winning by default.

The key aspect is that the vote is falling towards the Lib Dems and Greens.

In a way its even more cataclysmic for the Tories, never mind Reform capturing those supporters on the right - theyre losing support in the blue wall to the Lib Dems - and Labour supporters in those same seats are looking to potentially vote tactically.

It really could happen.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt
