Just shows the selfish nature of older people. My dad being one of them. He's literally only bothered about what affects him (i.e pension), not a thought for young people.
Sorting out the Tory Press could be the most important thing that Starmer does because the UK PLC is being hamstrung by it. I think that much of the electorate have recognised that the country is in a right old state and would be happy with more radical ideas but politicians are running sh*t scared of a handful of non-dom newspaper barons (who may or may not be puppets of foreign operators).
He's at the G7. Invaded the personal space of the Italian PM but that's about it.
Sunak refuses to say if his parliamentary aide, Craig Williams, knew about election timing when he placed betRishi Sunak has refused to say whether Craig Williams, his parliamentary private secretary, knew that Sunak was going to call a July election when he placed a bet on that, three days before the announcement.In an interview with the BBCs Vicki Young at the G7 summit in Italy, asked if Sunak knew that announcement was coming, Sunak replied: It was very disappointing news. You will have seen Craig Williams say that it was a huge error of judgment. Now theres a independent inquiry that is ongoing, which is necessarily confidential, as well as independent, and youll appreciate that, given that, it wouldnt be appropriate for me to comment while thats ongoing.When it was put to him that he could easily clear the matter up by answering the question now, Sunak repeated the point about wanting to let the inquiry proceed. Asked if he had spoken to the inquiry, he said it would not be right to comment.
Old people hate their grandchildren.
He's such an idiot.What the fuck is there to inquire about if you just answer the fucking question? How much public money will be wasted when you can just say yes or no? It's his mistake - people might actually think a bit better of you if you gave a straight answer!
Im so sick of his smug reciting of avoidance lines to take.If he was a third as clever as he thinks he is hed win 700 seats.
No gaffes from Sunak today? Guess it's fridge clean day.
Deny everything, admit nothing, protect everyone. The guy has fucking admitted to placing the bet. Sunak would be justified throwing him under the bus. Instead he opts to let this stew for the rest of the campaign.
If they admit it they will have to surrender his seat. Its one of the few they hope to hold.What is right comes a distant second with these rats.
Starmer banging on about wealth creation as though it won't just stay at the top anyway
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Might as well just leave things as they are then.
BigCDumpSaid they'd be better off under the Tories, so would go for them - because Labour were no longer for him since Corbyn left as leader (plus inconsistent things that don't need bringing up to do with the understandably banned topic, but suffice to say the Tories are no different on)
The obsession with growth is weird, if it doesn't happen, what do they do then?
And if they cared about growth as much as they'd say, they'd be all for us going back into the single market and customs union.
Fuck me. The reform party election broadcast was just a power point slide saying Britain is broken its time for reform. Thats it, for 5 minutes No policies, no nothing. People ought to look at their policies, they are fucking insane.
I'm not so sure. Destroy the tories and risk Deform following kier's government. I'd rather see a good Labour government with enough of a majority to make bold choices.An unoppsed government trying to clear up the mess is an easy target for farrages lot. Admittedly it would be a harder battle when his policies are costed, but even so I'd fear his popular appeal would give him a shot at winning.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Lab: 37% (-1)Reform: 19% (+2)Con: 18% (nc)Lib Dem: 14% (-1)Green: 7 (-1)SNP: 3 (+1)Plaid: 1 (nc)Other: 2 (+1)
The demographic that vote reform, aren't interested in policies. They want to see Frottage pulling a pint.
Here we go
..Crossover has happened https://x.com/steven_swinford/status/1801329280858591268?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
Labour vote share in the last 5 YouGov polls is 47%, 46%, 40%, 41%, now 38%. They really are winning by default.
Labour vote share in the last 5 YouGov polls is 47%, 46%, 40%, 41%, now 38%. They really are winning by default.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]