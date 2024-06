I think it just shows how complicated it all is when you start thinking about it for even a few seconds.



Absolutely. I pretty much avoid real life conversations about most of this stuff because I'm painfully aware of a)how little I know about most things, b) how little time I dedicate to thinking things through.It's why we need Parliament and Lords and the civil service to wargame all of this.Very much like football, no doubt half the country will be saying after the first England game what Southgate should have done, precious few will have anything like half the wealth of experience he has, but they'll be convinced he should have done something else.