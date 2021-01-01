I would like to see a targeted cut, not across the board. Hospitality sector is in desperate need of assistance, energy costs, rent costs, people staying home more due to cost of living, all on the back of covid. So many bars and restaurants have or are closing. If someone with a "name" like Simon Rimmer, in an affluent area like Didsbury has had to close, after years of being there, then I cannot imagine how difficult it is for a smaller neighbourhood restaurant.
I'd agree with this, yes. If you can afford a three grand plasma screen TV from John Lewis then you can probably afford the vat that goes with it. But there are other, more mundane every day items that could perhaps lift spirits? And yeah, hospitality has suffered a great deal. Cuts in alcohol duty would likely have health groups livid though.
Ultimately I'm hoping that, as the next parliament progresses, that Labour's confidence builds and they become bolder.