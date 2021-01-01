« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5880 on: Today at 10:51:01 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:42:10 am
I'd love even a small cut in VAT if possible. A token gesture perhaps, but one that could potentially have an instant impact on people's pockets. People need some hope.

I would like to see a targeted cut, not across the board. Hospitality sector is in desperate need of assistance, energy costs, rent costs, people staying home more due to cost of living, all on the back of covid. So many bars and restaurants have or are closing. If someone with a "name" like Simon Rimmer, in an affluent area like Didsbury has had to close, after years of being there, then I cannot imagine how difficult it is for a smaller neighbourhood restaurant.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5881 on: Today at 10:54:37 am
Those hoping that a large Labour majority would allow them to 'do what they want' should bear in mind that going against the manifesto would probably lead to a 1-term government with the next election being based upon 'broken promises'. You could argue about the positive effect of these changes working but it would be a bad look.

I'd be interested in the effects of having a Lib Dem Official Opposition pushing Rejoin or progressive tax changes though - this could give added impetus to proceed past the promises in the manifesto - especially if Labour avoids the question of Brexit in their manifesto.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5882 on: Today at 11:02:18 am
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 10:51:01 am
I would like to see a targeted cut, not across the board. Hospitality sector is in desperate need of assistance, energy costs, rent costs, people staying home more due to cost of living, all on the back of covid. So many bars and restaurants have or are closing. If someone with a "name" like Simon Rimmer, in an affluent area like Didsbury has had to close, after years of being there, then I cannot imagine how difficult it is for a smaller neighbourhood restaurant.

I'd agree with this, yes. If you can afford a three grand plasma screen TV from John Lewis then you can probably afford the vat that goes with it. But there are other, more mundane every day items that could perhaps lift spirits? And yeah, hospitality has suffered a great deal. Cuts in alcohol duty would likely have health groups livid though.

Ultimately I'm hoping that,  as the next parliament progresses, that Labour's confidence builds and they become bolder.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5883 on: Today at 11:08:24 am
Cut vat on meals out perhaps? (and diet drinks)
