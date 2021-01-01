Those hoping that a large Labour majority would allow them to 'do what they want' should bear in mind that going against the manifesto would probably lead to a 1-term government with the next election being based upon 'broken promises'. You could argue about the positive effect of these changes working but it would be a bad look.



I'd be interested in the effects of having a Lib Dem Official Opposition pushing Rejoin or progressive tax changes though - this could give added impetus to proceed past the promises in the manifesto - especially if Labour avoids the question of Brexit in their manifesto.