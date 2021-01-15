« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5840 on: Today at 08:16:15 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:29:12 am

They didn't have a problem with a super-majority when the Conservatives had it. They are worried that Labour may finally introduce a wealth tax.
the Tories didn't win a "super-majority" though
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5841 on: Today at 08:20:50 am »
I'm not bothered how big a Labour majority is, I just want to see the Tories crushed, totally destroyed. I hope they lose every single seat they contest, if that means Labour get a majority in excess of 300, then sobeit
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5842 on: Today at 08:29:25 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 07:18:03 am
Daily mail headlines today

How a Tory wipeout risks a one-party socialist state

Perils of Sir Keir Starmer and a super-majority

They are running scared

"SOCIALIST PUPPET LABOUR BEING RUN BY SECRET INDEPENDENT CORBYN CABAL CONTROLLED BY PUTIN COMING FOR YOUR BREXIT!!!"
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5843 on: Today at 08:31:20 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:34:50 am
I watched a program where someone got all of the data for NHS waiting lists going back decades. The idea is the more prosperous society is the more less that will need the NHS. This makes sense, right? Every time the Tories are in power the waiting list goes up and every time Labour are in power the waiting list comes down. Causation does not equal correlation but that is a huge coincedence.

100% there is this great lie that the Uk has no money, its simply not true, there is money its just currently being funnelled into the 1% rather than into public services. All supported by the right wing media telling the uneducated masses the problems with struggling public services is immigrants overwhelming them, again a lie.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5844 on: Today at 08:39:08 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:20:50 am
I'm not bothered how big a Labour majority is, I just want to see the Tories crushed, totally destroyed. I hope they lose every single seat they contest, if that means Labour get a majority in excess of 300, then sobeit

If Labour walk away with a super majority then that's really on the Tories, isn't it? To borrow the football adage, you can only beat what's in front of you.

The longer this campaign goes on the more frantic the Tories are becoming. I know many on here don't believe in the Tory wipeout - but the Tories have certainly started to worry about it.

So this is what the Tories are reduced to - begging the electorate to swallow their anger towards them and not hand Labour all their seats. They've tried threats, bargaining, and fear mongering. None of it has worked. They've been shit, they know their record is shit; they can't defend it, they can't campaign on it. By every metric the country is in a worse state. So all they can do is say, "we know you hate us, but PLEASE don't let Labour have so many seats!"

It's not even for the good of the country though; it's not to have a strong opposition to hold the government to account. It's more because the "natural party of government", populated by those who feel they have a divine right to lose, are facing the reckoning of reality akin to the ice water bucket challenge. They're facing utter rejection, they're universally hated, and they realise that there might be no way back for them after this. Their best case scenario is a decade in the wilderness trying to rebuild - but even that is not guaranteed.

As usual, they're only really thinking of themselves.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5845 on: Today at 08:39:10 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:16:15 am
the Tories didn't win a "super-majority" though

Theres no such thing as a super majority. Where do you suppose that begins?

A majority of 1 with a well whipped and cohesive party means you can get anything you want through.

Their majority of 80 have them carte blanche to do anything. They fucked it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5846 on: Today at 08:39:34 am »
If I read one more thing about the private school VAT thing Ill scream.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5847 on: Today at 08:41:04 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:20:50 am
I'm not bothered how big a Labour majority is, I just want to see the Tories crushed, totally destroyed. I hope they lose every single seat they contest, if that means Labour get a majority in excess of 300, then sobeit
I'm not so sure. Destroy the tories and risk Deform following kier's government. I'd rather see a good Labour government with enough of a majority to make bold choices.
An unoppsed government trying to clear up the mess is an easy target for farrages lot.  Admittedly it would be a harder battle when his policies are costed, but even so I'd fear his popular appeal would give him a shot at winning.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5848 on: Today at 08:45:33 am »
Labour manifesto launch at 11am. What are we excepting/hoping?
Higher min wage?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5849 on: Today at 08:46:11 am »
After the election in 2019, a labour majority of 1 will feel like a super-majority.

But I dont want this labour government to be a 1 term parliament. Not just because it will take longer than 5 years to turn this dumpster fire that is a country into something that seems normal again. I want this to be an extinction level event for the Conservative and Unionist Party. I want their opposition to be so insignificant that you just point and laugh at them even thinking they are a credible source of politics.

I also want there to be enough of a majority that if the tories do swing far-right after the election, then they only get the smallest possible platform to build from. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5850 on: Today at 08:52:25 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:39:34 am
If I read one more thing about the private school VAT thing Ill scream.

Starmar's answer to this was great. A child should have equal opportunities to succeed regardless of the school so why should private schools escape tax? The parent who asked the question moaning about tax who are you looking for sympathy from? You're sending your child to a private school so you obviously have money.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:53 am by spider-neil »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5851 on: Today at 08:52:58 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:45:33 am
Labour manifesto launch at 11am. What are we excepting/hoping?
Higher min wage?

Nothing stupid.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5852 on: Today at 08:53:41 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 08:39:34 am
If I read one more thing about the private school VAT thing Ill scream.

Is School VAT the new Clacton?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5853 on: Today at 08:54:16 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 08:46:11 am
After the election in 2019, a labour majority of 1 will feel like a super-majority.

But I dont want this labour government to be a 1 term parliament. Not just because it will take longer than 5 years to turn this dumpster fire that is a country into something that seems normal again. I want this to be an extinction level event for the Conservative and Unionist Party. I want their opposition to be so insignificant that you just point and laugh at them even thinking they are a credible source of politics.

I also want there to be enough of a majority that if the tories do swing far-right after the election, then they only get the smallest possible platform to build from. 

100% I want to see a referendum back on the table in the manifesto for the second term.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5854 on: Today at 09:02:39 am »
One of the clips the Guardian are using as an example of where Starmer struggled is in response to some arse saying he can't afford to send his kids to private school. I think he'll take that one on the chin.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5855 on: Today at 09:16:44 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:45:33 am
Labour manifesto launch at 11am. What are we excepting/hoping?
Higher min wage?

I don't think there'll be many surprises.

Apparently, it's 23,000 words long, and has 34 pictures of Starmer, in it.
Quote
The manifesto will build on Keir's first steps for change:

    Deliver economic stability
    Cut NHS waiting times
    Launch a new Border Security Command
    Set up Great British Energy
    Crack down on antisocial behaviour
    Recruit 6,500 new teachers


I'm looking forward to the new Countryside Protection Plan, that's be one of the surprises.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:24:41 am by Red-Soldier »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5856 on: Today at 09:20:04 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:45:33 am
Labour manifesto launch at 11am. What are we excepting/hoping?
Higher min wage?

Some token dog whistle policies to appease the honey roast ham amongst us and a lot more sensible policies I hope.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5857 on: Today at 09:25:49 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:52:25 am
Starmar's answer to this was great. A child should have equal opportunities to succeed regardless of the school so why should private schools escape tax? The parent who asked the question moaning about taa who are you looking for sympathy from? You're sending your child to a private school so you obviously have money.
I wish he's start asking why it's such a given that private schools have to pass the VAT cost onto the parents.  They've been putting the fees up well ahead of inflation for years, if they can't find 20% efficiency savings (which state schools have had to do) then I think the parents are angry at the wrong people.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5858 on: Today at 09:33:42 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:54:16 am
100% I want to see a referendum back on the table in the manifesto for the second term.
Hopefully if we end up with a party in favour of Remain as His Majesty's official opposition, anything can happen. :scarf
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5859 on: Today at 09:35:23 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 09:25:49 am
I wish he's start asking why it's such a given that private schools have to pass the VAT cost onto the parents.  They've been putting the fees up well ahead of inflation for years, if they can't find 20% efficiency savings (which state schools have had to do) then I think the parents are angry at the wrong people.
:thumbup
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5860 on: Today at 09:35:39 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:16:44 am
I don't think there'll be many surprises.

Apparently, it's 23,000 words long, and has 34 pictures of Starmer, in it.

I'm looking forward to the new Countryside Protection Plan, that's be one of the surprises.

No rail nationalisation?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5861 on: Today at 09:39:59 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:35:39 am
No rail nationalisation?

Yes, that'll be in it, I think.
