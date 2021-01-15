I'm not bothered how big a Labour majority is, I just want to see the Tories crushed, totally destroyed. I hope they lose every single seat they contest, if that means Labour get a majority in excess of 300, then sobeit



If Labour walk away with a super majority then that's really on the Tories, isn't it? To borrow the football adage, you can only beat what's in front of you.The longer this campaign goes on the more frantic the Tories are becoming. I know many on here don't believe in the Tory wipeout - but the Tories have certainly started to worry about it.So this is what the Tories are reduced to - begging the electorate to swallow their anger towards them and not hand Labour all their seats. They've tried threats, bargaining, and fear mongering. None of it has worked. They've been shit, they know their record is shit; they can't defend it, they can't campaign on it. By every metric the country is in a worse state. So all they can do is say, "we know you hate us, but PLEASE don't let Labour have so many seats!"It's not even for the good of the country though; it's not to have a strong opposition to hold the government to account. It's more because the "natural party of government", populated by those who feel they have a divine right to lose, are facing the reckoning of reality akin to the ice water bucket challenge. They're facing utter rejection, they're universally hated, and they realise that there might be no way back for them after this. Their best case scenario is a decade in the wilderness trying to rebuild - but even that is not guaranteed.As usual, they're only really thinking of themselves.