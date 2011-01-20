There was one bit in the Sunak Q&A, not 100% sure now what the topic was (take your pick at the moment I guess) but the audience member had just finished a proper rant at him and he just sat there squirming saying "I agree, it hasn't been good enough" and then just stopped as if that was the full answer to the question, whilst the whole studio waited for him to elaborate in his capacity as *checks notes* the bloody Prime Minister!



It had the flat air of a staff appraisal where he knew a question about a serious cockup was coming and was resolved to say as little as possible about it, nod and hope to move on quickly.



Not that he's likely ever had to have an appraisal.



Oh yeah, quibbling about the 3 missed pledges earlier was a bad look. Cannot own a failure, can he?



"The debt is higher now but I was talking about it coming down over a longer term than this parliament apparently despite never making that clear previously"

"The waiting lists are longer but they've been even longer than that thanks to all the strikes so they're actually moving in the right direction thanks to me"

"There are more small boats but it's only because the Vietnamese are invading, before those people were coming over there were less people coming over"



Starmer was a little slippery at times, even if the questions were a bit loaded against him, but I'm glad he engaged with the substance of the schools question. I noticed a few nods from the audience at his answers which I didn't see Sunak get (I was cooking when his audience bit was so only had half an eye on it). The one bit I did see at the end was that young lad shaking his head at whatever answer he'd just gotten.



I can't imagine it will change any voting intentions or swing the undecideds massively either way, but that's all good news for Starmer who at this point just needs to play the electoral ball down into the corner to see out the stoppages.