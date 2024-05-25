« previous next »
Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 118789 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5800 on: Yesterday at 09:47:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:44:33 pm
There are other taxes to raise than the taxes Labour said they will lock.

Indeed and if you want to do them, do them early in the Parliament
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5801 on: Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 09:43:50 pm
Aye. Given the lies the Tories are chucking around about Labour's tax policies, I don't blame Starmer for trying to chop that discussion off at the knees. They will seize on anything that comes out of his mouth on the issue.

It's good to see that Starmer won this encounter. Some will say it was more a case than Sunak lost it, but the country is screaming out for someone competent to be in charge, so it's good to see that nothing Sunak does is moving the needle at all.

The Tories are full of rank amateurs cosplaying at being politicians.

There needs to be a desire for change. There are solutions for everything, NHS, energy bills, schools, and housing but you have to want to make that choice to change. The Tories have been in charge for 14 and nothing fucking works. Starmer's best line was if the country is in a worse state than when you took office you should be booted out and he is absolutely correct. The Tories have pandered to the rich and sent everyone else down the river. Rich people don't drive the economy, working people do but now the working class has no money to spend. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5802 on: Yesterday at 09:53:44 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:41:44 pm
He's painted himself into a corner, people will instantly call him a liar now if he raises any taxes.

That is the danger.  But, as I've said previously, I think Reeves will get all the bad news out, in one go.

I'll be analysing their manifesto, tomorrow. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5803 on: Yesterday at 09:53:53 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:49:17 pm
There needs to be a desire for change. There are solutions for everything, NHS, energy bills, schools, and housing but you have to want to make that choice to change. The Tories have been in charge for 14 and nothing fucking works. Starmer's best line was if the country is in a worse state than when you took office you should be booted out and he is absolutely correct. The Tories have pandered to the rich and sent everyone else down the river. Rich people don't drive the economy, working people do but now the working class has no money to spend.

People need change, and they deserve for things to improve. But sadly patience is needed. Too many people seem willing to turn on Labour if they can't turn things around in six months. This isn't 1997. The Tories have bled the country dry and left it near bankrupt. It's going to take years to fix.

I hope the Tories are made to suffer for this.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5804 on: Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm »
 The one question that annoyed me was the lad who insulted Stamer twice. first he tells him he admired him when he was a soclicitor and head of the CPS, now he's more like a political Robot. how are you going to convince people like me to vote for you.
The Question did throw Starmer as it wasn't really a question but a insult and the lad took delight from it but Starmer went onto explain how he saw what was wrong with the country during all those years outside politics as a solicitor and head of the CPS etc. how he realised he couldn't make the changes he thought the country needed to be done unless he came into politics , this is why he came into politics late in life so he could change these things. Starmer actually answered the lads main point well.
Smart arse had his pre prepared insult ready and waiting no matter what Starmer replied. how he hopes Stamer didn't answer the questions like that when he was solicitor because you didn't really answer the question.
 oh yeah, sure, that  insult wasn't planned at all.
It reminds me of some of the smart arse Brexit voter no win questions , person sitting back giggling made up with themselves as the audience laughed and cheered.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5805 on: Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm
The one question that annoyed me was the lad who insulted Stamer twice. first he tells him he admired him when he was a soclicitor and head of the CPS, now he's more like a political Robot. how are you going to convince people like me to vote for you.
The Question did throw Starmer as it wasn't really a question but a insult and the lad took delight from it but Starmer went onto explain how he saw what was wrong with the country during all those years outside politics as a solicitor and head of the CPS etc. how he realised he couldn't make the changes he thought the country needed to be done unless he came into politics , this is why he came into politics late in life so he could change these things. Starmer actually answered the lads main point well.
Smart arse had his pre prepared insult ready and waiting no matter what Starmer reply. how he hopes Stamer didn't answer the questions like that when he was solicitor because you didn't really answer the question.
 oh yeah, sure, that wasn't planned at all.
It reminds me of some of the smart arse Brexit voter no win questions , person sitting back giggling made up with themselves as the audience laughed and cheered.


I thought he was a tory stooge but the more I thought of it especially the 'robot' part the more i definitely feel he's a Corbynista.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5806 on: Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm
The one question that annoyed me was the lad who insulted Stamer twice. first he tells him he admired him when he was a soclicitor and head of the CPS, now he's more like a political Robot. how are you going to convince people like me to vote for you.
The Question did throw Starmer as it wasn't really a question but a insult and the lad took delight from it but Starmer went onto explain how he saw what was wrong with the country during all those years outside politics as a solicitor and head of the CPS etc. how he realised he couldn't make the changes he thought the country needed to be done unless he came into politics , this is why he came into politics late in life so he could change these things. Starmer actually answered the lads main point well.
Smart arse had his pre prepared insult ready and waiting no matter what Starmer replied. how he hopes Stamer didn't answer the questions like that when he was solicitor because you didn't really answer the question.
 oh yeah, sure, that  insult wasn't planned at all.
It reminds me of some of the smart arse Brexit voter no win questions , person sitting back giggling made up with themselves as the audience laughed and cheered.
He should just start owning the whole boring thing. Like, yeah I'm boring but who gives a fuck. We've had too many characters in politics lately and it's time for a grown up.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5807 on: Yesterday at 10:03:35 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm

I thought he was a tory stooge but the more I thought of it especially the 'robot' part the more i definitely feel he's a Corbynista.

The insidious far left, hey.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5808 on: Yesterday at 10:04:50 pm »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 09:59:13 pm

I thought he was a tory stooge but the more I thought of it especially the 'robot' part the more i definitely feel he's a Corbynista.
I was actually going to comment on that Patriot by saying I wonder if something will pop up on twitter but decided to leave it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5809 on: Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm »
I didnt really pick up on the broken Sunak line. He just seemed to be his normal shite self.

Starmer walked it for me because of his optimism, and eagerness to get on with the tasks ahead. He didnt seem the least bit daunted by the prospect. Looked like a case of 'cometh the hour, cometh the man', to me anyway.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5810 on: Yesterday at 10:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
He should just start owning the whole boring thing. Like, yeah I'm boring but who gives a fuck. We've had too many characters in politics lately and it's time for a grown up.
I agree that could be a answer to a genuine question when people accuse him of not being charismatic or funny but not to that lad, he was just taking the opportunity to be a smart arse at Starmers expense. he had it all planned out.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5811 on: Yesterday at 10:17:35 pm »
I did think he was being a little presumptuous when he said, 'when I get into office'. The next time he caught himself and said 'if I get into office'.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5812 on: Yesterday at 10:17:44 pm »
Half way through the campaign. The first three weeks seem to have flown by, but I suspect the next three weeks will drag like a ball and chain.

I'm only really in this for the opinion polls so I hope the next batch show the Tories continuing to implode.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5813 on: Yesterday at 10:30:11 pm »
BBC news at ten also led with the investigation into Sunaks aide who laid bets at the bookies on the election date 3 days before it was announced.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c722eyxxknro

Tories may not have hit rock bottom yet.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5814 on: Yesterday at 10:43:29 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:03:33 pm
He should just start owning the whole boring thing. Like, yeah I'm boring but who gives a fuck. We've had too many characters in politics lately and it's time for a grown up.

It's easy to come off as boring when you're surrounded by clowns.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5815 on: Yesterday at 10:45:11 pm »
There was one bit in the Sunak Q&A, not 100% sure now what the topic was (take your pick at the moment I guess) but the audience member had just finished a proper rant at him and he just sat there squirming saying "I agree, it hasn't been good enough" and then just stopped as if that was the full answer to the question, whilst the whole studio waited for him to elaborate in his capacity as *checks notes* the bloody Prime Minister!

It had the flat air of a staff appraisal where he knew a question about a serious cockup was coming and was resolved to say as little as possible about it, nod and hope to move on quickly.

Not that he's likely ever had to have an appraisal.

Oh yeah, quibbling about the 3 missed pledges earlier was a bad look. Cannot own a failure, can he?

"The debt is higher now but I was talking about it coming down over a longer term than this parliament apparently despite never making that clear previously"
"The waiting lists are longer but they've been even longer than that thanks to all the strikes so they're actually moving in the right direction thanks to me"
"There are more small boats but it's only because the Vietnamese are invading, before those people were coming over there were less people coming over"

Starmer was a little slippery at times, even if the questions were a bit loaded against him, but I'm glad he engaged with the substance of the schools question. I noticed a few nods from the audience at his answers which I didn't see Sunak get (I was cooking when his audience bit was so only had half an eye on it). The one bit I did see at the end was that young lad shaking his head at whatever answer he'd just gotten.

I can't imagine it will change any voting intentions or swing the undecideds massively either way, but that's all good news for Starmer who at this point just needs to play the electoral ball down into the corner to see out the stoppages.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5816 on: Yesterday at 10:51:36 pm »
Starmers response to backing Corbyn but not thinking he would win was stupid. Cant these politicians just show a bit of backbone rather than pandering to the mob?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5817 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:51:36 pm
Starmers response to backing Corbyn but not thinking he would win was stupid. Cant these politicians just show a bit of backbone rather than pandering to the mob?

Im not sure what the right answer was to that question but what he said wasnt it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5818 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 09:55:40 pm
The one question that annoyed me was the lad who insulted Stamer twice. first he tells him he admired him when he was a soclicitor and head of the CPS, now he's more like a political Robot. how are you going to convince people like me to vote for you.
The Question did throw Starmer as it wasn't really a question but a insult and the lad took delight from it but Starmer went onto explain how he saw what was wrong with the country during all those years outside politics as a solicitor and head of the CPS etc. how he realised he couldn't make the changes he thought the country needed to be done unless he came into politics , this is why he came into politics late in life so he could change these things. Starmer actually answered the lads main point well.
Smart arse had his pre prepared insult ready and waiting no matter what Starmer replied. how he hopes Stamer didn't answer the questions like that when he was solicitor because you didn't really answer the question.
 oh yeah, sure, that  insult wasn't planned at all.
It reminds me of some of the smart arse Brexit voter no win questions , person sitting back giggling made up with themselves as the audience laughed and cheered.

Good post.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5819 on: Yesterday at 10:59:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm
Im not sure what the right answer was to that question but what he said wasnt it.

He could have just said that he felt this government was bad for this country and its proven as much before and since, and that whilst he may have not agreed with everything, he could have had some influence in making a difference when in power. But his answer was dog shit.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5820 on: Yesterday at 11:33:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:51:36 pm
Starmers response to backing Corbyn but not thinking he would win was stupid. Cant these politicians just show a bit of backbone rather than pandering to the mob?
It's Starmers Achilles heel. he could of said he tried to influence Corbyns Labour from within and it worked so I had no problem backing him as Brexit was the main threat to the country back then. that's the honest answer as I think this is why Starmer stayed in his cabinet, he wanted to influence Labours stance on Brexit. problem for Starmer is he would have had to argue Brexit was a threat to the countrys future and bringing up Brexit might have caused him even more problems.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5821 on: Yesterday at 11:39:27 pm »

Resounding win for Starmer. Job done.

Need a good manifesto launch tomorrow then the Euros begin. The public will likely check out till the final week.

Debate format was so much better. I hope the BBC adopt it for the final debate on June 26.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5822 on: Today at 12:05:43 am »
For anyone interested I looked it up last night and 4th of July is the same date that Bevan delivered his 'lower than vermin' speech.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5823 on: Today at 12:26:21 am »
Quote from: Wilmo on Today at 12:05:43 am
For anyone interested I looked it up last night and 4th of July is the same date that Bevan delivered his 'lower than vermin' speech.
I dread to think what he'd say about the 2019-24 class of Tory
