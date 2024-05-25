The price increase for a UK passport means it is now one the worst value for money in the continent, according to research. Leave your thoughts on any of the stories we cover in the box below.https://news.sky.com/story/money-euro-holidays-interest-rates-mortgages-inflation-taxes-latest-sky-news-blog-13040934
It may not feel like it in the UK right now, but summer is under way and many will be dusting off their passports ahead of jetting away to warmer climes.
They're one of the most important documents we have - but how do passports rate when it comes to value?
According to the Passport Value Index by digital PR agency Tank, the UK passport has lost value for money since its 7% price increase in April.
Tank's research used the Henley Passport Index to find out the number of visa-free access each country's passport grants, and combined this with the passport price, number of years valid and average salaries to create an overall score.
It revealed that the UK has dropped four places from 31st to 35th out of 131 countries after its cost increased from £82.50 to £88.50.