« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142] 143   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 117188 times)

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,763
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5640 on: Today at 06:59:39 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:45:02 pm
Sir John Curtice: Damaged politics sees voter trust at record low
Mark Easton, Judith Burns

Voter confidence at record low, says report

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cv223kzq6r9o

Sir John Curtice summarising many of the points discussed in the last page or so (although Sangria will be disappointed he didn't mention the evil lefties among his reasons for a lack of trust in politics and politicians).
Funny old world. I think most of us are optimistic on the direction of the country. my confidence  in our politicians was at it lowest when the Charlatans and the incompetent ran the country. mind you I followed what actually happened during those years. 



 
Logged
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
10:42 PM · May 25, 2024
·

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,085
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5641 on: Today at 07:04:53 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clwe2wj01gjo


More examples of the Tory gerrymandering, allowing ex-pats who have lived abroad for 40 years to vote, up from 15, whilst making it harder for people in the UK To vote due to voter ID


I had no idea they had done this
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,334
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5642 on: Today at 07:09:10 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:04:53 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clwe2wj01gjo


More examples of the Tory gerrymandering, allowing ex-pats who have lived abroad for 40 years to vote, up from 15, whilst making it harder for people in the UK To vote due to voter ID


I had no idea they had done this

Meanwhile, if you've got a foreign passport, but live in the UK (and pay taxes etc), you can't vote in the GE, no matter how long you lived here.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5643 on: Today at 07:12:47 pm »
I too really wish I could spend more of my life in the supermarket if only I wasn't so busy.
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,197
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5644 on: Today at 07:15:01 pm »
I mean no fucking wonder voters trust is at a low when so many voted for Boris and Brexit.  And the rest of us left to trust in a system and electorate that brought us them two shitshows.  Im still not buying Labour even winning the election until i see it happen with so many stupid c*nts about.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5645 on: Today at 07:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:51:22 pm
Rishi is just a gift for Labour, all Starmer has had to do is not be Jeremy Corbyn




Everyone has turned on him now and the latest gaffe, "I did not have Sky TV as a kid" is made for the tabloid headlines.


30+ years later and 72% of the population do not have Sky, I would imagine every one of them is laughing at the comment.

Apparently his parents put aside the sky money to help pay the fees for Winchester College

Winchester school fees are £50k a year now so I doubt the money saved from not having Sky made that much difference.

It was more likely a lifestyle decision rather than a cost of living choice. 

The guy is just a smirky, condescending weasel who hasn't the first clue about hardship or going without.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,085
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5646 on: Today at 07:22:19 pm »
This interview, fucking hell 😳
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5647 on: Today at 07:24:23 pm »
This itv interviewers done a reasonable job, seems to know his stuff including numbers etc, despite Sunaks waffle.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,085
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 07:25:35 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:24:23 pm
This itv interviewers done a reasonable job, seems to know his stuff including numbers etc, despite Sunaks waffle.
He's the one who broke the lockdown parties scandal, you get the feeling that he can't stand the Tories
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,457
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 07:25:46 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:24:23 pm
This itv interviewers done a reasonable job, seems to know his stuff including numbers etc, despite Sunaks waffle.

Liked how he pressed him on his claims about Labour's tax rises.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 07:27:33 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:25:35 pm
He's the one who broke the lockdown parties scandal, you get the feeling that he can't stand the Tories

In that case the feeling will be mutual.  Now for the sky show 😁
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 07:28:38 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:25:46 pm
Liked how he pressed him on his claims about Labour's tax rises.

And asked him more than once wheres your plan?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 07:37:17 pm »
Beth Rigby pulling absolutely no punches on Starmer here, its quite painful.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,182
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5653 on: Today at 07:38:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:37:17 pm
Beth Rigby pulling absolutely no punches on Starmer here, its quite painful.

Yeah it's going to be a tricky interview. Rigby is talking over him. Hope she is strong with Sunak too.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,085
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5654 on: Today at 07:39:21 pm »
I think hes dealt with it pretty well
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5655 on: Today at 07:39:43 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 07:38:20 pm
Yeah it's going to be a tricky interview. Rigby is talking over him. Hope she is strong with Sunak too.

They both been taking over each other
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,182
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5656 on: Today at 07:40:15 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:39:43 pm
They both been taking over each other

Well yeah but she's asking questions and interrupting his answers.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5657 on: Today at 07:40:16 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:39:21 pm
I think hes dealt with it pretty well

Is that you Andy? :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5658 on: Today at 07:41:10 pm »
First round of applause, nice
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,085
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5659 on: Today at 07:43:29 pm »
He's coming across well despite the interruptions although she's very fucking annoying, it's the Beth Rugby show for sure
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5660 on: Today at 07:44:35 pm »
I think shes flogged the tax horse to death now, its getting boring.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,085
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5661 on: Today at 07:44:56 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:43:29 pm
He's coming across well despite the interruptions although she's very fucking annoying, it's the Beth Rugby show for sure
Its her job. Shell do the same for Sunak I trust.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,182
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5662 on: Today at 07:45:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:44:35 pm
I think shes flogged the tax horse to death now, its getting boring.

She likes the sound of her own voice. She's the Mike Dean of interviewers. Let's hope she doesn't allow Sunak to get his own way.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,428
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5663 on: Today at 07:45:38 pm »
The price increase for a UK passport means it is now one the worst value for money in the continent, according to research. Leave your thoughts on any of the stories we cover in the box below.

https://news.sky.com/story/money-euro-holidays-interest-rates-mortgages-inflation-taxes-latest-sky-news-blog-13040934

It may not feel like it in the UK right now, but summer is under way and many will be dusting off their passports ahead of jetting away to warmer climes.

They're one of the most important documents we have - but how do passports rate when it comes to value?

According to the Passport Value Index by digital PR agency Tank, the UK passport has lost value for money since its 7% price increase in April.

Tank's research used the Henley Passport Index to find out the number of visa-free access each country's passport grants, and combined this with the passport price, number of years valid and average salaries to create an overall score.

It revealed that the UK has dropped four places from 31st to 35th out of 131 countries after its cost increased from £82.50 to £88.50.
Logged
#Sausages

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,085
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5664 on: Today at 07:46:13 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:44:56 pm
Its her job. Shell do the same for Sunak I trust.
I wouldn't bet on it but you would hope so
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5665 on: Today at 07:46:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:44:56 pm
Its her job. Shell do the same for Sunak I trust.

Id actually like to here from the person whose supposed to be answering the question.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,722
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5666 on: Today at 07:48:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:46:38 pm
Id actually like to here from the person whose supposed to be answering the question.

Meh, I don't mind when they interrupt when the interviewee is just repeating over and over the same things they've been saying all campaign (see "my dad was a toolmaker" which just got a big laugh from the crowd).
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,507
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5667 on: Today at 07:49:00 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:46:38 pm
Id actually like to here from the person whose supposed to be answering the question.

Spoiler: His Dad was a toolmaker.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,122
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5668 on: Today at 07:49:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:41:10 pm
First round of applause, nice

Not a Labour audience. Full of Brexit and Johnson voting red wallers from Grimsby probably.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,085
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5669 on: Today at 07:50:09 pm »
You asked him a question, fucking let him answer it
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5670 on: Today at 07:50:41 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:49:00 pm
Spoiler: His Dad was a toolmaker.

Guess what Sadiq Khans dad was a bus driver!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,182
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5671 on: Today at 07:50:41 pm »
It'll be very interesting to see the audience reaction to Sunak...
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,430
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5672 on: Today at 07:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 07:49:00 pm
Spoiler: His Dad was a toolmaker.
Someone needs to ban him from saying that ever again.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,785
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5673 on: Today at 07:51:21 pm »
Starmers doing well here I think (better than I expected).  Beths getting a bit peeved at Starmer
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,122
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5674 on: Today at 07:51:55 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:44:35 pm
I think shes flogged the tax horse to death now, its getting boring.

It's the problem with political interviewing nowadays. She just wants her gotcha. It's also why politicians never answer tge question. The question is designed to generate a headline and trip them up.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Just woke up......Member of the Committee for State Security. More Folkestone Fashionista than Sandon Sandanista......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,591
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5675 on: Today at 07:51:55 pm »
I think hes done OK.
Logged
Twitter: @atypicalbob

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,182
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5676 on: Today at 07:52:00 pm »
I think he's done well despite the interviewer interrupting. He's being very honest actually I think, especially on child care.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,343
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5677 on: Today at 07:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:48:41 pm
Meh, I don't mind when they interrupt when the interviewee is just repeating over and over the same things they've been saying all campaign (see "my dad was a toolmaker" which just got a big laugh from the crowd).

She asked the same question about tax 10 times
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,799
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5678 on: Today at 07:52:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:04:53 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clwe2wj01gjo


More examples of the Tory gerrymandering, allowing ex-pats who have lived abroad for 40 years to vote, up from 15, whilst making it harder for people in the UK To vote due to voter ID


I had no idea they had done this

Well, I live abroad and have done for over 20 years now. I was pleased they changed this. I can see two sides to the argument but at the end of the day I'm a British citizen. I have a right to return and someday I might. I have an interest in how the country is run for this reason and also I still have family there, I visit and even simple things like the administration of passports have an impact on me. Some things, like Brexit have had a big impact on me, yet I couldn't vote on this. I think I still have a right to some UK pension should I move back.

I have heard people say I don't pay UK tax so shouldn't vote. Well that argument is straight from the 19th century. Lots of people don't pay tax but still have a right to vote.

As for gerrymandering, well maybe. Labour didn't want this probably for the same reasons the Tories did, so you could say both sides were gerrymandering. Anyway, my vote won't be helping the Tories.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,939
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5679 on: Today at 07:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:51:55 pm
It's the problem with political interviewing nowadays. She just wants her gotcha. It's also why politicians never answer tge question. The question is designed to generate a headline and trip them up.

Agreed its kind of the same with all interviewing now, its a shame, just feels like we get more polished answers saying as little of substance as possible
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142] 143   Go Up
« previous next »
 