More examples of the Tory gerrymandering, allowing ex-pats who have lived abroad for 40 years to vote, up from 15, whilst making it harder for people in the UK To vote due to voter ID





I had no idea they had done this



Well, I live abroad and have done for over 20 years now. I was pleased they changed this. I can see two sides to the argument but at the end of the day I'm a British citizen. I have a right to return and someday I might. I have an interest in how the country is run for this reason and also I still have family there, I visit and even simple things like the administration of passports have an impact on me. Some things, like Brexit have had a big impact on me, yet I couldn't vote on this. I think I still have a right to some UK pension should I move back.I have heard people say I don't pay UK tax so shouldn't vote. Well that argument is straight from the 19th century. Lots of people don't pay tax but still have a right to vote.As for gerrymandering, well maybe. Labour didn't want this probably for the same reasons the Tories did, so you could say both sides were gerrymandering. Anyway, my vote won't be helping the Tories.