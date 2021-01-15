Sunak is a moron. Honestly, hes a guy without any strong ideologies, can wipe his arse on 100 dollar notes, doesnt have a clue what hes doing but hes taking lumps every single day for a reason I dont really know. He doesnt need politics so actually theres some begrudging respect that hes getting battered and still wont stand aside. His advisers clearly dont know what theyre doing or have his best interests in mind because hes been set up badly many times and been the punchline of some jokes that probably are a bit unfair.



Thing about Sunak is that he is ignoring experienced political operators who know how to campaign in favour of his own inner circle who clearly don't know what they're doing. It's like Tony Blair sidelining the likes of Mandelson and Campbell in favour of Abbot and Mister Blobby.That's on Sunak. At the very least he's completely unsuited to be leading the country. A man with no ideas or ideology of his own is ripe for manipulation. There's no vision in there because he has no true life experience. None of these Etonian bellwhiffs of the past 14 years has.Sunak is the culmination, the capstone of this brain rot. These aren't really Tory policies - it's what they think a Tory policy is. Like a 3 year old drawing a horse with a crayon.Sunak won a competition to be Prime Minister - in fact he's not even a competition winner. He was runner up who got parachuted into the job because the actual winner was so bad. I'd say he was a fraud of a politician, but there are clearly worse out there in his party.