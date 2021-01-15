« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:09:50 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:04:16 pm
It's only a sample size of 1,611 people but that's the lowest Labour have polled since August/September 2022.  It's possibly just the timing of the poll with the Lib Dems and Tories both launching their manifestos but it will be interesting to see if any other pollsters have them below 40%.  Focaldata had them at 42% and Survation at 41% for similar periods (7-11 June and 5-11 June respectively).

I frequent another forum and the Lib Dems being pro-EU in their manifesto - admittedly still watered down from their 2019 manifesto - has hooked a lot of people.  The avoidance of the B-word by Labour is probably a sound strategy to avoid giving the Tories a bone but it's not very inspiring for the (presumed) majority that would favour much closer relations with the EU.

From a Tory perspective it must be a disaster.  Labour getting a bloody nose might lift their spirits slightly but they're not far off running neck and neck with Reform and the Lib Dems!

I assume, at this stage, few people switch ships, and it's just the undecideds that are giving various parties a little boost.
Farrage re-joining Reform is the only thing that made significant swtiches (from Tory:)) , and I imagine that's all baked in now.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:17:42 pm


The rolling averages are pretty much the same, if anything Labour's lead has increased slightly.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:18:47 pm
I fully expect labour to lose some ground before the election. Especially with manifestos flying all over the place. There will be interviews labour gives which will not go down well. But not enough to trouble anyone.

The don't knows and undecided, plus those voters embarrassed to admit they are switching parties will start showing through.

Reform are calling their manifesto a 'Contract' in keeping with their 'We're a business, not a political party' routine.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:23:26 pm
The pre election period seems to have been going on months and there are still 3 wks left.  Thats gonna seem like 3 months.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:28:18 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:03:49 pm
Sunak is a moron. Honestly, hes a guy without any strong ideologies, can wipe his arse on 100 dollar notes, doesnt have a clue what hes doing but hes taking lumps every single day for a reason I dont really know. He doesnt need politics so actually theres some begrudging respect that hes getting battered and still wont stand aside. His advisers clearly dont know what theyre doing or have his best interests in mind because hes been set up badly many times and been the punchline of some jokes that probably are a bit unfair.

Thing about Sunak is that he is ignoring experienced political operators who know how to campaign in favour of his own inner circle who clearly don't know what they're doing. It's like Tony Blair sidelining the likes of Mandelson and Campbell in favour of Abbot and Mister Blobby.

That's on Sunak. At the very least he's completely unsuited to be leading the country. A man with no ideas or ideology of his own is ripe for manipulation. There's no vision in there because he has no true life experience. None of these Etonian bellwhiffs of the past 14 years has.

Sunak is the culmination, the capstone of this brain rot. These aren't really Tory policies - it's what they think a Tory policy is. Like a 3 year old drawing a horse with a crayon.

Sunak won a competition to be Prime Minister - in fact he's not even a competition winner. He was runner up who got parachuted into the job because the actual winner was so bad. I'd say he was a fraud of a politician, but there are clearly worse out there in his party.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:43:28 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:28:18 pm
Thing about Sunak is that he is ignoring experienced political operators who know how to campaign in favour of his own inner circle who clearly don't know what they're doing. It's like Tony Blair sidelining the likes of Mandelson and Campbell in favour of Abbot and Mister Blobby.

That's on Sunak. At the very least he's completely unsuited to be leading the country. A man with no ideas or ideology of his own is ripe for manipulation. There's no vision in there because he has no true life experience. None of these Etonian bellwhiffs of the past 14 years has.

Sunak is the culmination, the capstone of this brain rot. These aren't really Tory policies - it's what they think a Tory policy is. Like a 3 year old drawing a horse with a crayon.

Sunak won a competition to be Prime Minister - in fact he's not even a competition winner. He was runner up who got parachuted into the job because the actual winner was so bad. I'd say he was a fraud of a politician, but there are clearly worse out there in his party.

I guess if Tory canvassers knock on your door, they should put you down as a Maybe?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:47:59 pm
Starmer just has to avoid a major fuck up.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:51:40 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:43:28 pm
I guess if Tory canvassers knock on your door, they should put you down as a Maybe?

Well if some Tory candidates on Merseyside are to be believed, most of our neighbours are voting Tory. ;)

Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:47:59 pm
Starmer just has to avoid a major fuck up.

Short of a photo coming out of Starmer bollock naked with a ballgag in his mouth as Jimmy Saville stands behind him in high heels and carrying a whip, things should be fine.

That, or Starmer mysteriously falling out of a window.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:53:39 pm
Looking at the polling at the same stage of the campaign for the 97 election [which in 97 would be around 9th April] as that was a 6 week campaign, Labour were polling around the 50% mark, were as the Tories were polling around 30% mark, in the end Labour won with 43.2% Tories 30.7%,

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:55:04 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:53:39 pm
Looking at the polling at the same stage of the campaign for the 97 election [which in 97 would be around 9th April] as that was a 6 week campaign, Labour were polling around the 50% mark, were as the Tories were polling around 30% mark, in the end Labour won with 43.2% Tories 30.7%,



That campaign did close up throughout though, which this one hasn't shown much sign of doing so far
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:00:12 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:55:04 pm
That campaign did close up throughout though, which this one hasn't shown much sign of doing so far

Indeed, The Tories campaign this year is completely clusterfuck.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:00:29 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:55:04 pm
That campaign did close up throughout though, which this one hasn't shown much sign of doing so far
If anything it's widened as Labour have largely stayed where they were (one poll aside) whilst the Tories have continued their year-long slide.

If there's any closing up then it looks like Reform will be the ones doing it.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:02:18 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:51:40 pm
Well if some Tory candidates on Merseyside are to be believed, most of our neighbours are voting Tory. ;)

Short of a photo coming out of Starmer bollock naked with a ballgag in his mouth as Jimmy Saville stands behind him in high heels and carrying a whip, things should be fine.

That, or Starmer mysteriously falling out of a window.

Neither event would change my vote.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:02:46 pm
People shouldn't get complacent. I went to bed on the eve of the referendum feeling safe and woke up to the news the UK had voted for Brexit. Never underestimate the stupidity of some people in the country.
I saw an interview where two people were walking to a food bank and when interviewed they said the Tories are doing a good job and they will vote for them again. To reiterate, they were on their way to a FOOD BANK.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:06:03 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:02:46 pm
People shouldn't get complacent. I went to bed on the eve of the referendum feeling safe and woke up to the news the UK had voted for Brexit. Never underestimate the stupidity of some people in the country.
I saw an interview where two people were walking to a food bank and when interviewed they said the Tories are doing a good job and they will vote for them again. To reiterate, they were on their way to a FOOD BANK.

I won't be complacent at all, been burned too many times by the Great British public!

That said Brexit wasn't that big a shock, people genuinely were being complacent on that one given how difficult it was to poll and there was always a bit of an enthusiasm gap in the late campaign.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:08:37 pm
I won't believe labour are in power until Prescott chins someone again.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:32:57 pm
The Green Party has set out a vision which would see the size of the state increase on an unprecedented scale: by the end of the next parliament they want to increase taxes by over £170 billion per year to fund a £160 billion boost to day-to-day public service spending. They also plan to spend an additional £90 billion a year on capital spending, which would be a particularly big increase. Even taking their figures at face value, overall borrowing would end up around £80 billion a year higher and we could expect debt to be rising throughout the next Parliament." - IFS

Not a serious political party.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:38:19 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:00:29 pm
If anything it's widened as Labour have largely stayed where they were (one poll aside) whilst the Tories have continued their year-long slide.

If there's any closing up then it looks like Reform will be the ones doing it.

Apparently when you look at the averages, Labour's lead is rather static. But that's if you take the time to dig below the surface. But the impression that the Tories are sliding, whilst subjective, is resonating with voters.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:38:51 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:02:46 pm
People shouldn't get complacent. I went to bed on the eve of the referendum feeling safe and woke up to the news the UK had voted for Brexit. Never underestimate the stupidity of some people in the country.
I saw an interview where two people were walking to a food bank and when interviewed they said the Tories are doing a good job and they will vote for them again. To reiterate, they were on their way to a FOOD BANK.

Reminds me of an interview with a woman outside an American hospital. She was having chemo for cancer, she didn't have any money left because it was so expensive, so ahe was now living in a tent outside the hospital. They asked her what she thought of free healthcare and she was against it.


People are incredibly stupid.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:42:51 pm

Sunak interview is finally on tonight at 7pm followed by the Sunak/Starmer debate on Sky News (which presumably his own family won't be able to see).

It's not head to head as they each have separate interviews and separate Q&As with the audience. 
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:47:45 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:42:51 pm
Sunak interview is finally on tonight at 7pm followed by the Sunak/Starmer debate on Sky News (which presumably his own family won't be able to see).

It's not head to head as they each have separate interviews and separate Q&As with the audience.

I predict that Sunak will talk about the threat of Labour, their taxes and not having a plan. Starmer will talk about the state of the country and the initial steps he is hoping to take to help people.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:47:54 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:38:51 pm
Reminds me of an interview with a woman outside an American hospital. She was having chemo for cancer, she didn't have any money left because it was so expensive, so ahe was now living in a tent outside the hospital. They asked her what she thought of free healthcare and she was against it.


People are incredibly stupid.
Warren Mitchell said that the funniest line he ever had to perform as Alf Garnett was when he said, "My dad walked ten miles, in his bare feet, to vote Tory".
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:48:46 pm
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 02:42:51 pm
Sunak interview is finally on tonight at 7pm followed by the Sunak/Starmer debate on Sky News (which presumably his own family won't be able to see).

It's not head to head as they each have separate interviews and separate Q&As with the audience.

I really hope this guy has a ticket, to give Sunak a right going over again


Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:55:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:06:48 am
I too didnt grow up with sky TV.

How I suffered these hardships as a child, I will never know.


Here we are, we have children not knowing where their next meal is coming from, and we have this absolute whopper saying that.

How out of touch do you have to be to say something as ill-judged, ill-thought and so utterly devoid of humanity.

4th July cannot come quick enough.

Just Go.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 03:01:22 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:02:46 pm
People shouldn't get complacent. I went to bed on the eve of the referendum feeling safe and woke up to the news the UK had voted for Brexit. Never underestimate the stupidity of some people in the country.
I saw an interview where two people were walking to a food bank and when interviewed they said the Tories are doing a good job and they will vote for them again. To reiterate, they were on their way to a FOOD BANK.

Yeah well, how many food banks were there under Labour? Exactly none. It'll be like that again. That's why I'm voting Tory.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 03:06:19 pm
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 02:55:56 pm
Here we are, we have children not knowing where their next meal is coming from, and we have this absolute whopper saying that.

How out of touch do you have to be to say something as ill-judged, ill-thought and so utterly devoid of humanity.

4th July cannot come quick enough.

Just Go.


Its not his fault he grew up affluent. He doesnt have to pretend he went without. Just hold your hands up and say youve been so lucky not to experience that. I want everyone to have the chances I had etc etc
Hes just so fucking terrible at politics
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 03:13:16 pm
Galloway has a meltdown and hangs up on an interview from PoliticsUK, the last three minutes or so are where he loses it, going all Trump and calling the polling data fake.

https://x.com/PolitlcsUK/status/1800863974931800306?t=mYE7DIOsr5F1JrHey6-QEQ&s=19
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 03:16:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:06:19 pm
Its not his fault he grew up affluent. He doesnt have to pretend he went without. Just hold your hands up and say youve been so lucky not to experience that. I want everyone to have the chances I had etc etc
Hes just so fucking terrible at politics

This is so true.

There are enough people in this country who love a toff to make it possible for a rich man to win elections. It's always been this way. But the toff has to play the toff. Being in denial is not a vote-winner. Pretending to be a victim erases the glamour. Sunak should have embraced his toff-ness. This isn't a matter of gloating at your good fortune or parading your wealth or advertising your snobbery. The successful toff keeps this stuff for his private life. But it is a matter of admitting your high-falutin' status, implying it makes you fit to govern and promising - as ludicrous as the promise sounds to rational people - that you'll spread a bit of your fairy dust on everyone else. And if a socialist criticises you for your wealth simply accuse them of envy. It works with at least 30 per cent of the British voting population. You can make up another 15 per cent by gerrymandering, lying, spending excessive amounts of money and owning the press.     
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 03:16:55 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 02:32:57 pm
The Green Party has set out a vision which would see the size of the state increase on an unprecedented scale: by the end of the next parliament they want to increase taxes by over £170 billion per year to fund a £160 billion boost to day-to-day public service spending. They also plan to spend an additional £90 billion a year on capital spending, which would be a particularly big increase. Even taking their figures at face value, overall borrowing would end up around £80 billion a year higher and we could expect debt to be rising throughout the next Parliament." - IFS

Not a serious political party.

I said a few pages ago that their whole manifesto is based upon fantasy. The fact the IFS say this just confirms it.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:06:19 pm
Its not his fault he grew up affluent. He doesnt have to pretend he went without. Just hold your hands up and say youve been so lucky not to experience that. I want everyone to have the chances I had etc etc
Hes just so fucking terrible at politics

Its not even hard to think of what you said either is it?
