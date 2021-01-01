« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5560 on: Today at 01:09:50 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:04:16 pm
It's only a sample size of 1,611 people but that's the lowest Labour have polled since August/September 2022.  It's possibly just the timing of the poll with the Lib Dems and Tories both launching their manifestos but it will be interesting to see if any other pollsters have them below 40%.  Focaldata had them at 42% and Survation at 41% for similar periods (7-11 June and 5-11 June respectively).

I frequent another forum and the Lib Dems being pro-EU in their manifesto - admittedly still watered down from their 2019 manifesto - has hooked a lot of people.  The avoidance of the B-word by Labour is probably a sound strategy to avoid giving the Tories a bone but it's not very inspiring for the (presumed) majority that would favour much closer relations with the EU.

From a Tory perspective it must be a disaster.  Labour getting a bloody nose might lift their spirits slightly but they're not far off running neck and neck with Reform and the Lib Dems!

I assume, at this stage, few people switch ships, and it's just the undecideds that are giving various parties a little boost.
Farrage re-joining Reform is the only thing that made significant swtiches (from Tory:)) , and I imagine that's all baked in now.
cornishscouser92

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5561 on: Today at 01:17:42 pm


The rolling averages are pretty much the same, if anything Labour's lead has increased slightly.
gazzalfc

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5562 on: Today at 01:18:47 pm
I fully expect labour to lose some ground before the election. Especially with manifestos flying all over the place. There will be interviews labour gives which will not go down well. But not enough to trouble anyone.

The don't knows and undecided, plus those voters embarrassed to admit they are switching parties will start showing through.

Reform are calling their manifesto a 'Contract' in keeping with their 'We're a business, not a political party' routine.
TSC

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5563 on: Today at 01:23:26 pm
The pre election period seems to have been going on months and there are still 3 wks left.  Thats gonna seem like 3 months.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5564 on: Today at 01:28:18 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:03:49 pm
Sunak is a moron. Honestly, hes a guy without any strong ideologies, can wipe his arse on 100 dollar notes, doesnt have a clue what hes doing but hes taking lumps every single day for a reason I dont really know. He doesnt need politics so actually theres some begrudging respect that hes getting battered and still wont stand aside. His advisers clearly dont know what theyre doing or have his best interests in mind because hes been set up badly many times and been the punchline of some jokes that probably are a bit unfair.

Thing about Sunak is that he is ignoring experienced political operators who know how to campaign in favour of his own inner circle who clearly don't know what they're doing. It's like Tony Blair sidelining the likes of Mandelson and Campbell in favour of Abbot and Mister Blobby.

That's on Sunak. At the very least he's completely unsuited to be leading the country. A man with no ideas or ideology of his own is ripe for manipulation. There's no vision in there because he has no true life experience. None of these Etonian bellwhiffs of the past 14 years has.

Sunak is the culmination, the capstone of this brain rot. These aren't really Tory policies - it's what they think a Tory policy is. Like a 3 year old drawing a horse with a crayon.

Sunak won a competition to be Prime Minister - in fact he's not even a competition winner. He was runner up who got parachuted into the job because the actual winner was so bad. I'd say he was a fraud of a politician, but there are clearly worse out there in his party.
Ray K

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5565 on: Today at 01:43:28 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:28:18 pm
Thing about Sunak is that he is ignoring experienced political operators who know how to campaign in favour of his own inner circle who clearly don't know what they're doing. It's like Tony Blair sidelining the likes of Mandelson and Campbell in favour of Abbot and Mister Blobby.

That's on Sunak. At the very least he's completely unsuited to be leading the country. A man with no ideas or ideology of his own is ripe for manipulation. There's no vision in there because he has no true life experience. None of these Etonian bellwhiffs of the past 14 years has.

Sunak is the culmination, the capstone of this brain rot. These aren't really Tory policies - it's what they think a Tory policy is. Like a 3 year old drawing a horse with a crayon.

Sunak won a competition to be Prime Minister - in fact he's not even a competition winner. He was runner up who got parachuted into the job because the actual winner was so bad. I'd say he was a fraud of a politician, but there are clearly worse out there in his party.

I guess if Tory canvassers knock on your door, they should put you down as a Maybe?
spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5566 on: Today at 01:47:59 pm
Starmer just has to avoid a major fuck up.
