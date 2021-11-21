Wow. So this guy has never experienced failure due to being handed everything on a plate in his 44 years on earth. Doctor and Pharmacist parents who paid for a very expensive private education at Winchester and then to study at Stanford, meets and marries a Billionaire, gets a job in the City, then decides to go into Politics and is given a safe seat, becomes Chancellor and then becomes Prime Minister outside an election all whilst his party never being in opposition.



And yet at times we've heard his allies say "Rishi's a believer in getting the rewards for his hard work and doesn't understand why the polls don't reflect it" or some such. I'm not saying he's never had stressful days, either as PM or making some financial decision that could net him millions if he's right, but I honestly don't think he's capable of knowing what "hard work" is, the way millions of us ordinary plebs do. Sitting cramped on a bus for an hour heading towards a place you hate. Doing repetitive menial tasks all day and never feeling like a job is 'done'. Manual labour that leaves you physically exhausted. Dealing with an entitled public having to wear a smile the whole time. Cleaning up waste or bodily fluids. I'm sure many of us could add to this list from our own working lives."Hard work" takes on a new meaning when it drains you utterly and feels like its always in service to somebody else. It can impact your mental health as well when it feels like something you can't actually escape from - especially if you're only ever working to pay off bills and rent.