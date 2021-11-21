Wow. So this guy has never experienced failure due to being handed everything on a plate in his 44 years on earth. Doctor and Pharmacist parents who paid for a very expensive private education at Winchester and then to study at Stanford, meets and marries a Billionaire, gets a job in the City, then decides to go into Politics and is given a safe seat, becomes Chancellor and then becomes Prime Minister outside an election all whilst his party never being in opposition.I think this is the universe making some small steps into correcting itself.