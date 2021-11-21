« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 114237 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 77,412
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5480 on: Today at 05:00:28 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 04:01:34 am
https://x.com/politlcsuk/status/1800668636606312481?s=46

Hes so done.

Wow. So this guy has never experienced failure due to being handed everything on a plate in his 44 years on earth. Doctor and Pharmacist parents who paid for a very expensive private education at Winchester and then to study at Stanford, meets and marries a Billionaire, gets a job in the City, then decides to go into Politics and is given a safe seat, becomes Chancellor and then becomes Prime Minister outside an election all whilst his party never being in opposition.

I think this is the universe making some small steps into correcting itself.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,867
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5481 on: Today at 05:11:10 am »
Logged

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,793
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5482 on: Today at 06:09:24 am »
What an empathy devoid chancer that man is, much like the rest of his party. Although I reckon the tories will accuse ITV of election interference for releasing this clip.drawing more attention to it in the process  ;D
Logged
Believer

Offline damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5483 on: Today at 06:09:29 am »
The Tories couldnt do much worse if they axed him. I dont think Labour could have imagined so many gaffes from Sunak this campaign, and theres still 3 weeks to go!
Logged
You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,328
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5484 on: Today at 06:12:45 am »
The gift that keeps on giving
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,425
  • Kloppite
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5485 on: Today at 06:35:24 am »
When this is shown 7pm tonight, most people watching are going to be saying in anger, "you left the D-Day commemorations early for that, you are so done".
 
Logged
#Sausages

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,366
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5486 on: Today at 06:36:42 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 11:45:25 pm
It does as far as am concerned, yes it does it entitle you to a full state pension if you have paid in for so many years. from memory I think it's 35 yrs but the original reasoning behind NI was the cradle to the grave cover which brought in welfare and the NHS. this is the way I always looked at why we paid NI when I first started work and paid a NI stamp, I never heard anyone argue any different all my working life, now Frottage want's to dismiss all those years on why we paid NI. it is insurance, he cant turn around and say nahh it doesn't cover you for free health when that was what we told when we paid for the NI stamp for decades.  Don't get me wrong, I know paying NI won't cover the cost of the NHS but we can't let Frottage dismiss that argument casually so his lies to privatise the NHS are easier to make. 
Currently, the ni 'stamp' is a token payment toward state pension, nevermind NHS. To take the view  'I've paid my stamp, I'm owed this' seems wrong.  Unless there's a massive hike in the payment. I've no Idea how to square that circle, especially in a cost of living crisis.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,998
  • ....mmm
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5487 on: Today at 06:48:35 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:00:56 pm
Sam Coates Sky
@SamCoatesSky
Sky News / YouGov exclusive poll

** Tories joint lowest VI share in Parliament
** Reform just ONE point behind
** Lab down 3; LD up 4

LAB 38% (-3),
CON 18% (-1),
RefUK 17% (+1),
LDEM 15% (+4),
GRN 8% (+1)

Ed Davey doing bits here.
Logged
:D

Online Redbonnie

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 684
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5488 on: Today at 07:02:14 am »
Maria Eagle knocking on my door last night. I cant wait to see people of her calibre back in govt and these lightweight chancers out on their arses. She said the feedback on the doorsteps was positive for labour.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,079
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5489 on: Today at 07:06:48 am »
I too didnt grow up with sky TV.

How I suffered these hardships as a child, I will never know.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,707
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5490 on: Today at 07:12:16 am »
I so want Nige to get interviewed and the interviewer to straight up ask if he plans to privatise the NHS. Don't let him dodge the question. Let the country know what you're planning and then they can decide if immigration is more important to them than free health care.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,079
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5491 on: Today at 07:13:02 am »
GDP back down to 0% again. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,117
  • IFWT
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5492 on: Today at 07:13:05 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:06:48 am
I too didnt grow up with sky TV.

How I suffered these hardships as a child, I will never know.

He was 9 when it first launched and they didn't have subscriptions when it first launched either.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,079
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5493 on: Today at 07:14:54 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:13:05 am
He was 9 when it first launched and they didn't have subscriptions when it first launched either.
Im so sorry for your suffering. 
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,117
  • IFWT
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5494 on: Today at 07:15:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:14:54 am
Im so sorry for your suffering. 

 ;D
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,079
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5495 on: Today at 07:16:09 am »
I think a good question for Sunak is to ask him if he thinks hed be worth a fortune and be primeminister if he parents hadnt sent him to Winchester.

Maybe hed realise his advantage then?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,716
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5496 on: Today at 07:35:07 am »
I grew up without a TV completely.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,345
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5497 on: Today at 07:39:02 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 07:35:07 am
I grew up without a TV completely.

You didn't miss anything.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,328
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5498 on: Today at 07:42:55 am »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 07:13:05 am
He was 9 when it first launched and they didn't have subscriptions when it first launched either.

Exactly what I was thinking, Im about the same age as Sunak and we got cable and broadband at home at the same time, which was about 2000.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,328
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5499 on: Today at 07:43:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:13:02 am
GDP back down to 0% again. 

Turned a corner
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 133 134 135 136 137 [138]   Go Up
« previous next »
 