I like the Lib Dems and agree with a lot of what they say. If they are in opposition I think it'd be great and they may well hold Labour to account on EU membership. Or am I just too thick/hopeful? I'll still be voting Labour in my constituency though.
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:21:01 pm

Inject to my veins....




Is there a site where we can enter the numbers and get predicted results?
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:00:56 pm
Sam Coates Sky
@SamCoatesSky
Sky News / YouGov exclusive poll

** Tories joint lowest VI share in Parliament
** Reform just ONE point behind
** Lab down 3; LD up 4

LAB 38% (-3),
CON 18% (-1),
RefUK 17% (+1),
LDEM 15% (+4),
GRN 8% (+1)

Bring it on!
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 05:21:01 pm

Inject to my veins....




I think the critical meltdown threshold for the Tories has been passed. Probably won't know for sure until the weekend, once the electorate has had a chance to chew on all the manifestos.
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:26:43 pm
I like the Lib Dems and agree with a lot of what they say. If they are in opposition I think it'd be great and they may well hold Labour to account on EU membership. Or am I just too thick/hopeful?

Don't really give a toss what their manifesto says. In my constituency, they're the party left of the Tories that's most likely to beat the Tory, and that's enough of a manifesto for me.
The Lib Dems will not win 100 seats.

If they do, you can cut my knackers off and call me Veronica
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:31:06 pm
The Lib Dems will not win 100 seats.

If they do, you can cut my knackers off and call me Veronica

Quoting for posterity.

Quote from: TepidT2O on May 22, 2024, 12:55:28 pm
There will not be an election called.

Why not? Because that would mean making a decision, something at which the government are dreadful at.  It will be in December or January at a point where they have little to no other choice

Quote from: TepidT2O on May 22, 2024, 01:40:09 pm
I am notoriously awful at making predictions this is why I dont bet!
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:26:45 pm
Is there a site where we can enter the numbers and get predicted results?

I think that one is from the FT (got it from twitter). Electoral Calculus do one as well.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:00:56 pm
Sam Coates Sky
@SamCoatesSky
Sky News / YouGov exclusive poll

** Tories joint lowest VI share in Parliament
** Reform just ONE point behind
** Lab down 3; LD up 4

LAB 38% (-3),
CON 18% (-1),
RefUK 17% (+1),
LDEM 15% (+4),
GRN 8% (+1)

Interesting one. The Tory collapse still sees Labour getting close-ish to 500 seats and the Lib Dem march puts them in 2nd as we've seen in quite a few polls last week or so. Reform end up with 5 seats and Labour even drop 2 to independents (Corbyn and Akhmed Yakoob).

Edit: I had this reply open for about 30 minutes before posting and am a bit behind!
Was looking forward to the beebs Nick Robinson grilling Frottage later, esp after one of Frottages colleagues was waxing lyrical about the nazis yesterday.  However Frottage is dodging scrutiny

https://www.thenational.scot/news/24379279.nigel-Frottage-cancels-bbc-party-leader-interview-last-minute/
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:24:33 pm

Look, Brexit happened. Bozo in 2019 happened.

Do you think a majority would have voted Brexit if they'd believed all was tickety-boo? Do you think more C1's, C2's & D's would have begun voting for Bozo's Tories than they did for Labour if they didn't feel desperate for a change?

Of course there's a difference between Labour and Tory governments. I've said that.

But people want their standard of living to be on a constant upwards curve. And the economic model - call it neoliberalism, corporate-capitalism, whatever - is failing, as was always going to inevitably do for two reasons: 1) too great - and growing - a proportion of the money generated by the collective labours of everyone are hoarded by those who own capital and land/property; and 2) the outsourcing of the manufacturing process to sweatshop economies has seen an immense transfer of wealth from the developed world 'eastwards'.

We cannot redress the latter, but the only way to keep people feeling positive and have their overall standard of living improve is via a redistribution of wealth from that 0.1% through spending on improved public services and into the wgeneral economy.

Labour will get a big majority this GE predominantly because people have seen how incompetent the Tories are, blame them for the strong dip in living standards over the past few years, there's no longer a buffoon leading them and promising some unicorns & rainbows Brexit dreamland - and, in fact, most now recognise that Brexit was a snakoil con.

And when people see Labour make only modest improvement tweaks, they will look for the next alternative that promises a brave new dawn.
Well I wasn't thinking of Brexit when I mentioned Clacton but I can understand why you think I meant Brexit.
Yeah people voted for Brexit because their lives weren't tickety boo, it's actually the same situation Labour face,  there were a few videos of people saying the EU did nothing for us in this area being told the EU did this and that for this area, the EU actually did a lot, the reaction was,, oohh I didn't know that. we all know about Cornwall but many of our citys enjoyed the benefits of EU funding.   I don't think the majority actually believed their lives would improve after Brexit unless they thought stopping all those Muslims coming in. the vote was a negative vote, they voted leave for some basic stuff and looked for other arguments to justify their vote. Take back control.
The Irony is the person who made all the arguments attacking Neo-liberalism. Corbyn looked at EU protectionism as a negative. that really pissed me off as he played a part in making Protectionism becoming a dirty word, it was the same argument the far right were making who loved those sweat shops and cheap imports.  Protectionism was about protecting the European standard of living from the sweat shops in the east.

Your making economic arguments when very few people think like that.
I understand the reasons why your making these points, change the economics and we will have more money to spend improving lives, that's the easy part. It's like the EUs ATD which was all about stopping all these big corporations finding loopholes in the tax laws to save billions in tax. same d/heads who were against Protectionism didn't think it was a priority so Neo-liberalism wins again. no money from tax to invest in improving lives.

The problem is exploitation not Capitalism. the exploitation is low wages and poor working conditions while hoarding the money, unfair competition from outside the UK,  I don't think anyone would disagree with that. we've always known that, doing something about it as a different thing altogether.
 I don't think this country is strong in isolation, that was the power of being in the EU, there was no point in any large company who didn't like what was happening in the UK pissing off to France or wherever. it didn't matter. all of Europe was the same. leaving the EU makes the fight against the hoarders harder. having said that we are starting to hammer some of these companies with Windfall taxes. ending Nom doms, talking about Nationalisation for the right reasons without the ideology of clause 4,  the mood of the countrys definitely changed which makes me feel positive, then I watch a video of the average voter who supports Boris or Frottage or the ones who come with the same silly flawed arguments read in the Daily mail etc and think Labour might get 1 term in office and the knives will go in and out they go. makes me think we will never change. the only way change will come is when the majority see the Torys for what they are. evil bas.. same applies to Frottage.
Leave the EU to save the NHS. yeaah brilliant, job done, now it's we have to privatise the NHS to save it. the change will only come when this all as bad as each other bullshit is seen as a stupid ignorant view of the gullible.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:39:48 pm by oldfordie »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:26:45 pm
Is there a site where we can enter the numbers and get predicted results?

https://www.electoralcalculus.co.uk/userpoll.html
Stop saying Clacton in there
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:35:51 pm
Interesting one. The Tory collapse still sees Labour getting close-ish to 500 seats and the Lib Dem march puts them in 2nd as we've seen in quite a few polls last week or so. Reform end up with 5 seats and Labour even drop 2 to independents (Corbyn and Akhmed Yakoob).

Edit: I had this reply open for about 30 minutes before posting and am a bit behind!

I imagine with decent tactical voting those kind of numbers would see the Tories on very low numbers of seats. That said still a fair few polls showing them in mid 20s on vote share
Tightening up a bit in Scotland (you can ignore the change figures on this one as they are comparing to very old poll. Labour would still win most seats on these figures as the SNP vote is more spread out.

Quote from: filopastry on Today at 06:16:35 pm
I imagine with decent tactical voting those kind of numbers would see the Tories on very low numbers of seats. That said still a fair few polls showing them in mid 20s on vote share

For me it's mostly about seeing if the Lib Dems can outstrip the Tories. The most important thing is that the Tories are defeated so heavily that there's no way back for them.
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:23:40 pm
Tightening up a bit in Scotland (you can ignore the change figures on this one as they are comparing to very old poll. Labour would still win most seats on these figures as the SNP vote is more spread out.



Not seen enough polling to read anything much anywhere, but maybe a little bit of slippage for Labour generally, worth keeping an eye on it, of course could just be MoE and methodology stuff, or DKs breaking to other parties
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:40:22 pm
You said it!

And I know its not very socialist but I dont give a fuck about the people of Clacton either. They flock to the snake oil of charlatans like Frottage at every chance even when they are the ones who will feel the fullest brunt of his policies because all their woes are down to fault of immigrants apparently when they live in a town that that has hardly any immigrants, even people coming from living hells like Afghanistan and Syria swerve Clacton.
I posted a video of a couple of their way to the foodbanks saying they were going to vote Tory, both in bad health living off foodbanks and voting Tory, I thought they lived in Clacton but maybe wrong might be somewhere else.
Interesting to see how much Sunak loved the self employed when it was the pandemic and self employed workers got fuck all in furlough
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:40:58 pm
Interesting to see how much Sunak loved the self employed when it was the pandemic and self employed workers got fuck all in furlough

You mean the hard working self employed people who wake up each morning like the rest of either dont work hard or spend all day in bed.
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:40:58 pm
Interesting to see how much Sunak loved the self employed when it was the pandemic and self employed workers got fuck all in furlough

To Balance that , Im self employed and got a payment of 80% of my previous years  income as did any sole trader , limited company owners only got 80% of what they paid themselves as a wage if I recall that bit correctly
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 06:12:37 pm
Stop saying Clacton in there

You have no plan for stopping saying Clacton, I have a plan for stopping saying Clacton.
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 06:52:39 pm
To Balance that , Im self employed and got a payment of 80% of my previous years  income as did any sole trader , limited company owners only got 80% of what they paid themselves as a wage if I recall that bit correctly

The issue as I understood it is a lot of self employed people paid themselves very low wages and took most of their money out of their business as profits and dividends as this is means they pay less tax. When the pandemic struck it backfired on them because the government would only pay the self employment what they paid themselves in wages, not the profit part. If they didnt game the system they would have been ok.
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 05:32:21 pm
Quoting for posterity.

:lmao you utter bastard!

(Fair point!)
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:54:38 pm
You have no plan for stopping saying Clacton, I have a plan for stopping saying Clacton.
Tough on Clacton, tough on the causes of Clacton.
Clacton Clacton Clacton.
A week in Clacton is a long time.
Ch4 news questioning Mel Stride on how will self employed folk qualify for the state pension in future if they dont have to pay NI.  No response beyond waffle on that. 
Mel Stride getting hammered on Channel 4 News.
Darren Jones has developed a fantastic knack of bullshit.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:11:59 pm
:lmao you utter bastard!

(Fair point!)

You're welcome, Vera. ;)
