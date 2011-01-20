

Look, Brexit happened. Bozo in 2019 happened.



Do you think a majority would have voted Brexit if they'd believed all was tickety-boo? Do you think more C1's, C2's & D's would have begun voting for Bozo's Tories than they did for Labour if they didn't feel desperate for a change?



Of course there's a difference between Labour and Tory governments. I've said that.



But people want their standard of living to be on a constant upwards curve. And the economic model - call it neoliberalism, corporate-capitalism, whatever - is failing, as was always going to inevitably do for two reasons: 1) too great - and growing - a proportion of the money generated by the collective labours of everyone are hoarded by those who own capital and land/property; and 2) the outsourcing of the manufacturing process to sweatshop economies has seen an immense transfer of wealth from the developed world 'eastwards'.



We cannot redress the latter, but the only way to keep people feeling positive and have their overall standard of living improve is via a redistribution of wealth from that 0.1% through spending on improved public services and into the wgeneral economy.



Labour will get a big majority this GE predominantly because people have seen how incompetent the Tories are, blame them for the strong dip in living standards over the past few years, there's no longer a buffoon leading them and promising some unicorns & rainbows Brexit dreamland - and, in fact, most now recognise that Brexit was a snakoil con.



And when people see Labour make only modest improvement tweaks, they will look for the next alternative that promises a brave new dawn.



Well I wasn't thinking of Brexit when I mentioned Clacton but I can understand why you think I meant Brexit.Yeah people voted for Brexit because their lives weren't ticket boo, it's actually the same situation Labour face, there were a few videos of people saying the EU did nothing for us in this area being told the EU did this and that for this area, the EU actually did a lot, the reaction was,, oohh I didn't know that. we all know about Cornwall but many of our citys enjoyed the benefits of EU funding. I don't think the majority actually believed their lives would improve after Brexit unless they thought stopping all those Muslims coming in. the vote was a negative vote, they voted leave for some basic stuff and looked for other arguments to justify their vote. Take back control.The Irony is the person who made all the arguments attacking Neo-liberalism. Corbyn looked at EU protectionism as a negative. that really pissed me off as he played a part in making Protectionism becoming a dirty word, Protectionism was about protecting the European standard of living from the sweat shops in the east.Your making economic arguments when very few people think like that.I understand the reasons why your making these points, change the economics and we will have more money to spend improving lives, that's the easy part. It's like the EUs ATD which was all about stopping all these big corporations finding loopholes in the tax laws to save billions in tax. same d/heads who were against Protectionism didn't think it was a priority so Neo-liberalism wins again. no money from tax to invest in improving lives.The problem is exploitation not Capitalism. the exploitation is low wages and poor working conditions while hoarding the money, unfair competition from outside the UK, I don't think anyone would disagree with that. we've always known that, doing something about it as a different thing altogether.I don't think this country is strong in isolation, that was the power of being in the EU, there was no point in any large company who didn't like what was happening in the UK pissing off to France or wherever. it didn't matter. all of Europe was the same. that makes the fight against the hoarders harder. having said that we are starting to hammer some of these companies with Windfall taxes. ending Nom doms, talking about Nationalisation without the ideology of clause for the right reason, the mood of the countrys definitely changed which makes me feel positive, then I watch a video of the average voter who supports Boris or Frottage or the ones who come with the same silly flawed arguments read in the Daily mail etc and think Labour might get 1 term in office and the knives will go in and out they go. makes me think we will never change. the only way change will come is when the majority see the Torys for what they are. evil bas.. same applies to Frottage.Leave the EU to save the NHS. yeaah brilliant, job done, now it's we have to privatise the NHS to save it. the change will only come when this all as bad as each other bullshit is seen as a stupid ignorant view of the gullible.