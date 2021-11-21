If I was Starmer I would just point to NHS waiting times and ask people if this is the time for tax cuts or fixing the NHS?



Yeah that's the sensible way of looking at it but it's shocking what people will ignore if you dangle a carrot in front of them. that's all this is from the Torys. a Bribe, vote for us and we wail give you this so I think the only way to fight it is to tell those people these bribes will bring inflation and high interest rates. your pension fund will be under threat of collapsing. all this happened under the last Tory unfunded budget.