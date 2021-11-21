« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Online smicer07

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5280 on: Today at 11:45:10 am
Gillian Keegan 🙄
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5281 on: Today at 11:45:25 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:38:25 am
Starmer says the Tories have a Corbyn style manifesto :lmao

That is an absolutely epic troll and shows how strong his position is.

Thats exactly what Icarus thought
Online oldfordie

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5282 on: Today at 11:45:30 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:34:22 am
If I was Starmer I would just point to NHS waiting times and ask people if this is the time for tax cuts or fixing the NHS?
Yeah that's the sensible way of looking at it but it's shocking what people will ignore if you dangle a carrot in front of them. that's all this is from the Torys. a Bribe, vote for us and we wail give you this so I think the only way to fight it is to tell those people these bribes will bring inflation and high interest rates. your pension fund will be under threat of collapsing. all this happened under the last Tory unfunded budget.
Chris Bryant

It feels as if the major from Fawlty Towers has taken over the Tory campaign.
Online smicer07

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5283 on: Today at 11:46:12 am
Best readers in the western world. And 11th in maths.
Offline killer-heels

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5284 on: Today at 11:46:58 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:38:25 am
Starmer says the Tories have a Corbyn style manifesto :lmao

That is an absolutely epic troll and shows how strong his position is.

Odd line that. What exactly is the point of saying that?
Offline Schmarn

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5285 on: Today at 11:47:17 am
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 11:39:52 am
I do get a feeling that those remarks - and the almost sneering manner in which he's given them - are going to come back to bite him.

People are going to focus on the fact that this was a manifesto he campaigned for and will draw inferences that we are one about-turn from seeing them again. Even if he had prefaced that with 'I know Labour made mistakes with the manifesto at the last election but...' that might have come across better.

I take your point but it also underlines how much he has changed Labour and that he is now the grown up in the room.  He could have made the same point by referring to Truss, that's a fair challenge.
Online filopastry

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5286 on: Today at 11:48:04 am
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:45:30 am
Yeah that's the sensible way of looking at it but it's shocking what people will ignore if you dangle a carrot in front of them. that's all this is from the Torys. a Bribe, vote for us and we wail give you this so I think the only way to fight it is to tell those people these bribes will bring inflation and high interest rates. your pension fund will be under threat of collapsing. all this happened under the last Tory unfunded budget.

I think some do buy into the unofficial Tory line that the NHS gets loads of money already and throwing more at it won't solve anything
Online PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5287 on: Today at 11:48:16 am
The difficulty with that argument is that many people aren't using the NHS. But they are feeling the pinch on their pocket.
Doubtless they will need the NHS, but that's the future, not now.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5288 on: Today at 11:48:27 am
"I've known Rishi since he was first elected many, many years ago".
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5289 on: Today at 11:48:38 am
Twitter is a swamp. Blocked Frottage as he was popping up on my timeline and now I am inundated with Reform wronguns. Having to block loads and more keep appearing. Pretty sure that is how the blocking thing ISN'T meant to work.
Online PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5290 on: Today at 11:49:22 am
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:48:04 am
I think some do buy into the unofficial Tory line that the NHS gets loads of money already and throwing more at it won't solve anything
Or possibly that the sums we need to throw at it are so staggering it's not worth it. Similar to how we see young people not bothering to save to get onto house ladder
Online smicer07

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5291 on: Today at 11:49:43 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:48:38 am
Twitter is a swamp. Blocked Frottage as he was popping up on my timeline and now I am inundated with Reform wronguns. Having to block loads and more keep appearing. Pretty sure that is how the blocking thing ISN'T meant to work.

Loads of bots on Tiktok all with the exact same posts, word for word.
Online PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5292 on: Today at 11:50:29 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:48:38 am
Twitter is a swamp. Blocked Frottage as he was popping up on my timeline and now I am inundated with Reform wronguns. Having to block loads and more keep appearing. Pretty sure that is how the blocking thing ISN'T meant to work.
I sacked off twitter years ago. I think I followed three people and couldn't keep up with their content.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5293 on: Today at 11:51:02 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:55:06 am
Always had Garibaldi down as a Tory biscuit. Surprised by that.

A shocking turn of events considering it's namesake was heavily inspired by Marxist ideas, as well as international socialism.
Online smicer07

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5294 on: Today at 11:51:05 am
Isn't that a lie about free ports?
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5295 on: Today at 11:52:15 am
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Today at 11:48:38 am
Twitter is a swamp. Blocked Frottage as he was popping up on my timeline and now I am inundated with Reform wronguns. Having to block loads and more keep appearing. Pretty sure that is how the blocking thing ISN'T meant to work.

Thats why I deleted my account, they work out your politics and show you things that will piss you off just to trigger you.
Online west_london_red

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5296 on: Today at 11:52:41 am
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:51:05 am
Isn't that a lie about free ports?

If a Tories lips are moving the chances are its a lie.
