I think Sunak's plan at this point is to promise anything and everything to bait Starmer into promising more, so that anything he fails to achieve can be held against him later down the line.

I can't see Starmer falling for it however, it goes against his whole strategy.
I think you give him too much credit, its not about baiting Starmer or anything that clever, its just about promising things that cant be afforded to try and bribe voters as one final roll of the dice and then if they somehow win the election and have to deliver on any of this, theyll just figure it out then and not worry about it now.
That's another highly possible reason.
Going through the Candidate Lists at https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/election/2024/uk/constituencies (You cam also check by postcode at https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cw55nk6yn01o ) I see there is a candidate for the "UK Independence Party" as well as Reform UK in Keir Starmer's constituency Holborn & St Pancras.

Looked into this and apparently UKIP are still going as a rump party (pretty much like the SDP)
And in the end the Tories failed to field a candidate for Rotherham after their prospective candidate withdrew 'at short notice due to a change of circumstances' - https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c877068x382o
Yes, after Brexit and Frottage leaving, don't you remember such luminaries as bad bootle meff & Gerard Batten briefly taking over and being laughed out of the room? Nuttall was making all those fantastical claims, and Batten was such a controversial disaster that when his term ended UKIP banned him from standing for the leadership again. Oh yes, and Henry Bolton, he of the several Russian wives before leaving one for that glamour model , Jo Marney.

That was all 2017-19 and I suppose when Boris finally 'got Brexit done' they faded into further obscurity, apparently Neil Hamilton was leader for a few years which I think I may have been vaguely aware of but obviously forgotten.
Don't forget the Nazi Saluting Dog guy, hhe stood for them I think in 2019.
2p off NI. Well, theyve shaved 4p off and its made absolutely no difference.

So why bother?

Seriously, we just need things to work
Thanks. I was going to ask if many felt the impact of the last ni cut. I know I didn't.
I did see a headline grabbing tax cut for landlords. Which appears to be 0 cgt for those selling to tenants. So probably 2 a month.
  Ms Champion is fighting the seat again on 4 July and will be joined on the ballot paper by candidates from the Liberal Democrats, Reform UK, the Greens, the Yorkshire Party and the Workers Party of Great Britain and an Independent.   

That's a potential banana skin for Labour. In 2019, the combined vote of the Tories and Brexit parties comfortably outstripped the Labour incumbent's majority. That gives Reform a decent shot.

On the flip side, the turnout in 2019 was quite low, less than 58%. Labour need to hope a higher turnout counters the consolidated vote on the right.
