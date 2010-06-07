I assume you mean short term.
I think the last few years have shown us raising taxes doesn't necessarily mean things improve either.
It's all about competency and the choices made.
This government have blown billions due to incompetency, sleaze, propaganda. EG Stop the boats. Rwanda. the incompetency has not only blown billions it's made our services worse, so yeah. I expect things to improve long term without taxes rising when Labour sort the mess the Torys left us in.
That's under a Tory government, so it's hardly a fair comparison.
If things are to be funded properly and improve, the government will have to tax or borrow, it's that simple. Yes, the Tories have wasted billions, but Labour cannot improve things, without proper funding/investment.
Like I said, I've got some magic beans to sell you.