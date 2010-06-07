« previous next »
UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5120 on: Today at 05:55:40 pm
Nick is right!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5121 on: Today at 06:02:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:55:40 pm
Nick is right!

It's the 2010 debates all over again!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5122 on: Today at 06:05:56 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:53:02 pm
If anyone thinks that taxes will be lower, while things will get better, I've got some magic beans to sell you.
I assume you mean short term.
I think the last few years have shown us raising taxes doesn't necessarily mean things improve either.
It's all about competency and the choices made.
This government have blown billions due to incompetency, sleaze, propaganda. EG Stop the boats. Rwanda. the incompetency has not only blown billions it's made our services worse, so yeah. I expect things to improve long term without taxes rising when Labour sort the mess the Torys left us in.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5123 on: Today at 06:11:39 pm
Labour leads by 26%.

Tied-lowest ever Conservative %.

Joint-highest ever Reform UK %.

🇬🇧 Westminster VI (7/6-10/6):

Labour 45% (+3)
Conservative 19% ()
Reform UK 17% ()
Lib Dem 10% (-2)
Green 5% (-1)
SNP 3% ()
Other 1% (-1)

Changes +/- 5/6-6/6

Redfield & Wilton
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5124 on: Today at 06:12:59 pm
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5125 on: Today at 06:16:16 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:11:39 pm
Labour leads by 26%.

Tied-lowest ever Conservative %.

Joint-highest ever Reform UK %.

🇬🇧 Westminster VI (7/6-10/6):

Labour 45% (+3)
Conservative 19% ()
Reform UK 17% ()
Lib Dem 10% (-2)
Green 5% (-1)
SNP 3% ()
Other 1% (-1)

Changes +/- 5/6-6/6

Redfield & Wilton

All just margin of error movements still. The polls have barely shifted since the election was called.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5126 on: Today at 06:18:26 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 06:05:56 pm
I assume you mean short term.
I think the last few years have shown us raising taxes doesn't necessarily mean things improve either.
It's all about competency and the choices made.
This government have blown billions due to incompetency, sleaze, propaganda. EG Stop the boats. Rwanda. the incompetency has not only blown billions it's made our services worse, so yeah. I expect things to improve long term without taxes rising when Labour sort the mess the Torys left us in.

That's under a Tory government, so it's hardly a fair comparison.

If things are to be funded properly and improve, the government will have to tax or borrow, it's that simple.  Yes, the Tories have wasted billions, but Labour cannot improve things, without proper funding/investment.

Like I said, I've got some magic beans to sell you.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5127 on: Today at 06:27:58 pm
Ive seen three shit Tory party political broadcasts after the news on the BBC. Nothing from anyone else Gibb at work.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5128 on: Today at 06:29:40 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 06:27:58 pm
Ive seen three shit Tory party political broadcasts after the news on the BBC. Nothing from anyone else Gibb at work.

Shooting their load early, they only get a certain number each.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5129 on: Today at 06:29:43 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:11:39 pm
Labour leads by 26%.

Tied-lowest ever Conservative %.

Joint-highest ever Reform UK %.

🇬🇧 Westminster VI (7/6-10/6):

Labour 45% (+3)
Conservative 19% ()
Reform UK 17% ()
Lib Dem 10% (-2)
Green 5% (-1)
SNP 3% ()
Other 1% (-1)

Changes +/- 5/6-6/6

Redfield & Wilton

Tory wipe out.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5130 on: Today at 06:31:03 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:18:26 pm
That's under a Tory government, so it's hardly a fair comparison.

If things are to be funded properly and improve, the government will have to tax or borrow, it's that simple.  Yes, the Tories have wasted billions, but Labour cannot improve things, without proper funding/investment.

Like I said, I've got some magic beans to sell you.
Am not making a comparison. am explaining the reasons why taxes don't need to go up for things to improve,
 The reasons are Labour will save billions bringing back competency, they won't blow billions due to sleaze and propaganda policys.
If you disagree with Labour over revenue from growth then fine but that's where part of the future funding will come as well.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5131 on: Today at 06:31:45 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:29:43 pm
Tory wipe out.

:lmao

Thank you for that!
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5132 on: Today at 06:37:09 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:16:16 pm
All just margin of error movements still. The polls have barely shifted since the election was called.
This is widening for Starmer tho


Largest EVER lead for Starmer over Sunak.

Highest % to pick Starmer.

Joint-lowest % to pick Sunak.

Which of the following do Britons think would be the better PM for the UK? (7-10 June)

Keir Starmer 47% (+3)
Rishi Sunak 26% (-1)

Changes +/- 5-6 June
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5133 on: Today at 06:42:47 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:37:09 pm
This is widening for Starmer tho


Largest EVER lead for Starmer over Sunak.

Highest % to pick Starmer.

Joint-lowest % to pick Sunak.

Which of the following do Britons think would be the better PM for the UK? (7-10 June)

Keir Starmer 47% (+3)
Rishi Sunak 26% (-1)

Changes +/- 5-6 June

Again, those are margin of error movements since their last poll from the 5th/6th June. I'd have to see what the figures were at the start of the campaign to see if there's any trend.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5134 on: Today at 06:43:57 pm
Tories repeating the tax claims in their Election Broadcast - adding in different sources for the figures but still putting up a large banner that these were Treasury checked. (Well, mainly...)

Surely sailing too close to the wind now to avoid an OFCOM investigation??
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5135 on: Today at 06:48:54 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 06:29:43 pm
Tory wipe out.

Imagine it. Torys 24. Lib Dems 55, Lib Dems are the opposition.
24 Tory MPs walk up into the back benches looking for a place to sit down and the DUP tell them f... off you loons aren't sitting next to us. :)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Reply #5136 on: Today at 06:53:01 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 04:57:55 pm
The fact the leader of the Scottish Tories resigning mid-campaign barely even registers as a scandal in your mind tells the story of the Tory campaign so far ;D

In my defence, it's REALLY low down on the Guardian news page. ;D
