Good point.

Actually, thinking Rishi is one of them. Maybe it's better if they do fuck off and stop interfering!



That's my view as well. If they don't want to make a fair contribution then fuck off - they're not wanted!My guess is they will still be hear moaning in the right wing media about how much they love their country and how the UK has turned into Soviet Russia etc etc. In their case, I wouldn't mind the UK being more like Putin's Russia and seeing some of these rich bastards falling from windows...