UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.

Riquende

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:45:36 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:52:17 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cjmmrwexv4ko

Didn't take long...
A Reform UK candidate claimed the country would be "far better" if it had "taken Hitler up on his offer of neutrality" instead of fighting the Nazis in World War Two.

Ian Gribbin, the party's candidate in Bexhill and Battle, also wrote online that women were the "sponging gender" and should be "deprived of health care".


Ian "Incel" Gribbin

In posts from 2022 on the Unherd magazine website, seen by the BBC, he said Winston Churchill was "abysmal" and praised Russian President Vladimir Putin.

For completeness, here's how Incel Ian describes himself on LinkedIn

Passionate about the world of finance and economics from an early age I have pursued careers at pension funds, hedge funds and investment banks, in capacity of both investor and advisor. With an expert knowledge of capital markets and client service I have successfully increased revenue and wallet share throughout my career.

Extremely literate and communicative, I have won the trust of sophisticated investors consistently by understanding their differing demands and processes. With an analytically minded approach, I have improved research and marketing products and over the years, developed keen insights into investment and sales strategies. I enjoy all levels of customer engagement from conference speaking to discrete 1:1 discussions with C suite executives.

Ray K

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:46:24 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 01:38:24 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6feF4BTPf98" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6feF4BTPf98</a>

Tory car crash interview, again.
https://x.com/jasemonkey/status/1799909139050537135
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:48:48 pm
Ah yes, but the BBC are now involved in "offence archeology".
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:49:43 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:47:33 pm
Its a complete detachment from reality with this lot now, if this is us on our feet I dont even want to imagine what us on our arses is.

In 2010 the country was on its arse. Now it's lying in the gutter with the shit kicked out of it. And they're responsible.

It's like someone claiming credit for painting your living room ceiling after burning your house down.
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 01:52:01 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 01:35:21 pm
So, I googled.

Seems the internet agrees with you

https://www.lse.ac.uk/News/Latest-news-from-LSE/2024/a-January-2024/super-rich-unlikely-to-leave-uk-for-boring-and-culturally-barren-tax-havens

the majority of the links I saw seemed to be broadly in line with them staying.
Lets tax the fuck out of the bastards ( until their accountants find a way to avoid the taxes)

For how many of them is "leaving" just a technical term? ie, they will continue to spend almost as much time in the UK as they currently do, but can just shift their domicile to a different country, solely for tax purposes?
PaulF

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:07:19 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:52:01 pm
For how many of them is "leaving" just a technical term? ie, they will continue to spend almost as much time in the UK as they currently do, but can just shift their domicile to a different country, solely for tax purposes?

Good point.
Actually, thinking Rishi is one of them. Maybe it's better if they do fuck off and stop interfering!
Red Beret

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:18:10 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:07:19 pm
Good point.
Actually, thinking Rishi is one of them. Maybe it's better if they do fuck off and stop interfering!

That's my view as well.  If they don't want to make a fair contribution then fuck off - they're not wanted!

My guess is they will still be hear moaning in the right wing media about how much they love their country and how the UK has turned into Soviet Russia etc etc. In their case, I wouldn't mind the UK being more like Putin's Russia and seeing some of these rich bastards falling from windows...
Indomitable_Carp

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:21:32 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:55:09 pm
Their calculations that it'll raise £50bn yearly are complete fantasy.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:57:56 pm
The devil is in the detail isn't it? They've literally plucked a number out of thin air and used it.

Plucked out of thin air is not entirely correct. The stuff of fantasy might be more on the mark, however.

The most extensive report done on this was by the Wealth Tax Commission: https://www.wealthandpolicy.com/wp/WealthTaxFinalReport.pdf

It explored two different types of wealth tax - a regular annual tax (which it found to be less effective than other forms of taxation) and a one-off tax spread over five years, which it concluded has much more scope to be a success.

Regarding the one-off tax, at the extreme end it investigated a one-off tax at 5% over five years (payable at 1% a year) on every individual with a total wealth of £500,000+ (minus mortgage and debt). It says that, theoretically, this could bring in up to £260 billion over the five years. My guess is the Greens stuck onto this figure, averaged it out to £50 billion a year over the course of a Parliamentary term, and then ignored the rest of the findings of the Commission. Of course, a tax at that threshold would ultimately drag in millions of people in the South whose homes have increased in value over the decades.

The Commission also put forward a more realistic proposal of a 5% tax on every individual valued at over £2 milllion, which it claims could bring in at least £80 billion over the five years. Nothing to be sniffed at.


Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:54:51 am
I'll be voting Green

I'm not a devout eco-warrior, and oddly it's not their environmentalism that attracts me. Their economic policy - especially a wealth tax - attracts me most.

If I lived in any sort of Tory marginal, I'd vote for the candidate that had the best chance to beat the Tory. But I'm in a safe-as-houses Labour seat so have the freedom to vote with my conscience.

If I lived in a Tory marginal there would be no question of voting for whoever is best placed to kick the Tories out.

But this time, I want to know how it feels to vote for a winning party, or even result. In my adult life, I have voted for the losing proposition in every national referendum (AV & Brexit), every local election (because I don't vote Labour locally as one-party rule has not been good for this city) and have never known how it feels to vote for a party that wins a national majority.

I'm still counting on Labour being more bold and radical in power than they are willing to admit pre-election. Maybe it's a fools hope. But it's some kind of hope nonetheless.
spider-neil

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
Today at 02:24:55 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 02:21:32 pm
Plucked out of thin air is not entirely correct. The stuff of fantasy might be more on the mark, however.

The most extensive report done on this was by the Wealth Tax Commission: https://www.wealthandpolicy.com/wp/WealthTaxFinalReport.pdf

It explored two different types of wealth tax - a regular annual tax (which it found to be less effective than other forms of taxation) and a one-off tax spread over five years, which it concluded has much more scope to be a success.

Regarding the one-off tax, at the extreme end it investigated a one-off tax at 5% over five years (payable at 1% a year) on every individual with a total wealth of £500,000+ (minus mortgage and debt). It says that, theoretically, this could bring in up to £260 billion over the five years. My guess is the Greens stuck onto this figure, averaged it out to £50 billion a year over the course of a Parliamentary term, and then ignored the rest of the findings of the Commission. Of course, a tax at that threshold would ultimately drag in millions of people in the South whose homes have increased in value over the decades.

The Commission also put forward a more realistic proposal of a 5% tax on every individual valued at over £2 milllion, which it claims could bring in at least £80 billion over the five years. Nothing to be sniffed at.


If I lived in a Tory marginal there would be no question of voting for whoever is best placed to kick the Tories out.

But this time, I want to know how it feels to vote for a winning party, or even result. In my adult life, I have voted for the losing proposition in every national referendum (AV & Brexit), every local election (because I don't vote Labour locally as one-party rule has not been good for this city) and have never known how it feels to vote for a party that wins a national majority.

I'm still counting on Labour being more bold and radical in power than they are willing to admit pre-election. Maybe it's a fools hope. But it's some kind of hope nonetheless.

I'm voting Labour. I don't care how much of a done deal the polls say it is, it isn't done till it's done.
