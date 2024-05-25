« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 122 123 124 125 126 [127]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 106514 times)

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5040 on: Today at 11:34:57 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:00:47 am
Absolutely right.

There are in fact legitimate arguments why having nukes is a bad idea. I don't agree with them, but they're not entirely stupid. It beggars belief that the Green Party doesn't know what they are and has a leader who can't articulate them. Over the years we've become used to seeing Green Party leaders flail around and collapse at the first sign of questioning. But not being able to defend what should be their First Commandment is embarrassing.

They should say, this is who we are, we do what it says on the tin. People are either going to vote for you or not and you certainly aren't going to change the minds of people who want a strong nuclear deterrent.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5041 on: Today at 11:37:31 am »
I'm not really a follower of UK politics but can someone tell me what are the chances of a Labour win in the next election is it over 90% and how big an effect is Frottage going to have on the outcome. He's obviously a cnut i know that from listening to him on various interviews but is there enough idiots in the UK to give him a realistic chance of power at some stage?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5042 on: Today at 11:42:41 am »
For me, the Greens are now basically a one-issue protest party. A way to put pressure on left-on-centre parties like Labour to live up to (or expand upon) their Green commitments.

Perhaps one day they will have the funding and organisational skills to properly vet their candidate, pick a decent leader, and not fall apart in car crash interviews. But ultimately I don't think any of that really  matters outside of the 2 to 3 seats in which they have any chance of actually electing an MP. They still serve their purpose.

I will definitely be voting Labour this election, but if after the first Labour term they have not shown sufficient committment to the climate issue, I would have no hesitation of voting Green the second time round, despite all the absolute fruit-loops and student-politics-standard candidates they put forward.

I vote in a safe seat so none of it matters anyway. Although with the recent boundary changes I will for the first go from voting in one of the safest Labour seats in the country (Riverside) to a slightly less safe, but still very safe, Labour seat (Wavertree). So I'm sadly utterly irrelevant.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5043 on: Today at 11:49:46 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:37:31 am
I'm not really a follower of UK politics but can someone tell me what are the chances of a Labour win in the next election is it over 90% and how big an effect is Frottage going to have on the outcome. He's obviously a cnut i know that from listening to him on various interviews but is there enough idiots in the UK to give him a realistic chance of power at some stage?

Honestly at the moment higher than 90% even for Labour, but no votes cast yet so we still need to do the work!

I think the real threat from the populist right will be the next election, we have to see how things shake out on the right of British politics after this election.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5044 on: Today at 11:54:47 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:37:31 am
I'm not really a follower of UK politics but can someone tell me what are the chances of a Labour win in the next election is it over 90% and how big an effect is Frottage going to have on the outcome. He's obviously a cnut i know that from listening to him on various interviews but is there enough idiots in the UK to give him a realistic chance of power at some stage?

The betting markets odds imply a 95% chance of a Labour Majority.
Reform will most likely win in Clacton, where NF is standing. Maybe one or 2 more seats, they won't come anywhere close to power in this next parliamentary term.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5045 on: Today at 11:54:51 am »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:42:41 am
For me, the Greens are now basically a one-issue protest party. A way to put pressure on left-on-centre parties like Labour to live up to (or expand upon) their Green commitments.

Perhaps one day they will have the funding and organisational skills to properly vet their candidate, pick a decent leader, and not fall apart in car crash interviews. But ultimately I don't think any of that really  matters outside of the 2 to 3 seats in which they have any chance of actually electing an MP. They still serve their purpose.

I will definitely be voting Labour this election, but if after the first Labour term they have not shown sufficient committment to the climate issue, I would have no hesitation of voting Green the second time round, despite all the absolute fruit-loops and student-politics-standard candidates they put forward.

I vote in a safe seat so none of it matters anyway. Although with the recent boundary changes I will for the first go from voting in one of the safest Labour seats in the country (Riverside) to a slightly less safe, but still very safe, Labour seat (Wavertree). So I'm sadly utterly irrelevant.


I'll be voting Green

I'm not a devout eco-warrior, and oddly it's not their environmentalism that attracts me. Their economic policy - especially a wealth tax - attracts me most.

If I lived in any sort of Tory marginal, I'd vote for the candidate that had the best chance to beat the Tory. But I'm in a safe-as-houses Labour seat so have the freedom to vote with my conscience.

Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5046 on: Today at 11:56:27 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:37:31 am
I'm not really a follower of UK politics but can someone tell me what are the chances of a Labour win in the next election is it over 90% and how big an effect is Frottage going to have on the outcome. He's obviously a cnut i know that from listening to him on various interviews but is there enough idiots in the UK to give him a realistic chance of power at some stage?

Most of the psephologists (polling experts) I've seen are currently rating the chances of a Labour majority somewhere around 99% (with a chance of them being the largest party without a majority filling in the missing 1%). No serious pundit give the Tories even a whiff of a chance of clinging to power, as things stand. At this point Starmer would either need a D-Day scale gaffe to put a dent in those odds, or some sort of personal scandal emerging.

If F'rage has any effect in 2024 it's going to be in terms of shrinking the Tory vote share from 25% to 20% (arbitrary numbers), and handing Labour an extra 100 marginal seats. All eyes though are what Reform and the Tories do after the election though. It's not impossible he somehow ends up as Tory leader after jumping ship to them, and from that position there's always a chance at power if the timing is right and Labour have a catastrophic meltdown ahead of a 2029 election. No way to know how likely this is though until we're in the 'fallout' phase of this one.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5047 on: Today at 12:06:53 pm »
Will be voting Labour obviously, seat was marginal last time IDS majority has been coming down for a while now, should really be a relatively comfortable Labour pickup with the national picture, but with Faiza Shaheen running as an independent it is probably a bit more uncertain than it should be.

IDS may yet survive for another parliament
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5048 on: Today at 12:10:55 pm »
Given the far right votes European MPs seem to be facing , I bet Frottage wishes now he'd stayed as a Euro MP :)
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5049 on: Today at 12:11:20 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:37:31 am
I'm not really a follower of UK politics but can someone tell me what are the chances of a Labour win in the next election is it over 90% and how big an effect is Frottage going to have on the outcome. He's obviously a cnut i know that from listening to him on various interviews but is there enough idiots in the UK to give him a realistic chance of power at some stage?
According to pretty much every polling company Labour are locked in at around 45% of the vote and have been for the best part of a year now.  It seems very unlikely that they will shift much between now and 4th July.

Johnson's Tories claimed an 80-seat majority with 43.6% of the vote - albeit where those votes are spread can make a big difference.  Theresa May had a higher vote share in 2017 (42.3%) than either Cameron in 2015 (36.8%) or Blair in 2005 (35.2%) but ended up with a minority government.  The difference in 2017 was that the opposition also took a high vote share (40%).

The Tories are heading towards about a 20% vote share which is unprecedented, certainly in modern times.  Corbyn's Labour picked up 32.1% in 2019 as a comparison.  Labour expecting a relatively high share of the vote and the Tories such a low share of the vote means, as it stands, it's a 100% victory for Labour, the only uncertainty is the winning margin.  That could all change in the next few weeks but nothing so far suggests it will.

As for Frottage, there's effectively no chance that he could ever get to power in the UK due to our FPTP voting system.  Far right parties have occasionally polled quite well (UKIP had 12.6% in 2015 which equated to one out of 650 seats) but the centre right party has always manoeuvred to absorb most of those voters with the very real observation that voting for such parties is a waste of a vote.  Reform UK are currently polling at around 13% but that will realistically only result in one or maybe two seats.  It's almost impossible for such parties to ever build a foundation to kick on from and voters get bored of wasting their votes.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5050 on: Today at 12:17:23 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:37:31 am
I'm not really a follower of UK politics but can someone tell me what are the chances of a Labour win in the next election is it over 90% and how big an effect is Frottage going to have on the outcome. He's obviously a cnut i know that from listening to him on various interviews but is there enough idiots in the UK to give him a realistic chance of power at some stage?
There are 2 possible outcomes in a Labour win.
Most seats
Majority.
Most seats doesn't mean you can run the country as other partys could form a coalition that would give them a majority to form a government.
Obviously a majority means just that, they have the majority of votes to run the country and pass the laws they want.
The bookies have Labour as low as 1/100 for most seats. which would put the chances at 99%
A Majority is as low are 1/20- 1/40 which would put a Majority Labour government at 95%- 98%,
Ive followed politics betting for as long as i can remember, ive never seen nothing like it before, I remember Corbyns Labour being mocked for being as big as 10/1 going into the last election, how can they be 10/1 in a 2 horse race, terrible.
The Torys are 25/1 (4%) to win most seats at this election and the price is getting bigger daily, Tory majority 2%
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5051 on: Today at 12:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:17:18 am
Not just a lack of talent - a lack of that fake charm and smooth talking snake oil salesman that usually serves the Tories so well. They're a bad tempered wreck right now; every interview is like they've not had their morning coffee yet. They snap and bite. They're on the back foot and the media aren't giving them a break, so that veneer or respectability has been burned off - they're acting like arrogant, petulant cnuts a lot of the time.

Didn't know I had one, but by all means make us of it! ;D

I know a Canadian woman (found her on YT years ago) who has been in the UK on various visas for the past eight years, and hopefully on the cusp of achieving the coveted "indefinite leave to remain" status. I'm guessing by "immigrants" what the Tories really mean is targeting people like this - people here perfectly legally, and earning a living. She's already facing a hike in her visa costs, and she's even had to deal with abuse in the streets to go back home. And this is a white, western woman who runs her own business and is reasonably successful.

Throwing an "immigrant tax" at such people might be red meat for the base, but you risk chasing people out of the country that the economy fucking needs.
The similarities between Johnson and Trump aren't co- incidental, they both had the same political mentor. all been covered, Never admit your wrong or apologise etc. both prepared to go into the gutter to attack and smear opponents.
Both couldn't give a shit about their countries, they are both selfish narcissistic corrupt liars.
I think some of the Torys have thought themselves very clever over the last 8 yrs or so, many more Tory MPs were added after Johnson took over. they've felt very smug fobbing off criticisms on everything that's gone wrong with bullshit and soundbites. they looked at the US and believed the UK electorate is just as stupid and thought they had politics cracked, lets be honest many of us were extremely angry and worried over the country heading in the same direction as the US.
They now face a country who have taken the blinkers off and see them for what they are, they are unable to defend themselves with stupid soundbites and insulting childish propaganda anymore.
You had to be a selfish c.. to sit back and watch everything go to shit and cheer when the criticisms were fobbed off by Johnson & co so it's not surprise to see those same people showing their true nasty colours.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5052 on: Today at 12:25:44 pm »
Thought experiment; if you lived in Clacton, who would you vote for?  I think I'd be forced to vote Conservative you know.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5053 on: Today at 12:28:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:25:44 pm
Thought experiment; if you lived in Clacton, who would you vote for?  I think I'd be forced to vote Conservative you know.

I wouldn't go that far but I would just vote Labour, I think.

If I lived in a Tory/Libdem marginal I would vote Libdem. Same if it was the SNP.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5054 on: Today at 12:31:19 pm »
Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke.

Douglas Ross to resign as leader of Scottish Conservatives

Quote
Douglas Ross has announced he will resign as leader of the Scottish Conservatives.

He will carry on in the role until after the election and will also resign as an MSP if he is re-elected to Westminster.

It follows a row over Mr Ross standing as a candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East instead of David Duguid, who has been in hospital and was in effect de-selected.

Mr Ross said he originally thought he could continue to serve as an MSP and MP as well as party leader, but said "on reflection, that is not feasible".

He was the only MSP to also serve as an MP in the current Holyrood session before the UK Parliament dissolved.

Mr Duguid, who had held the Banff and Buchan seat since 2017, had already been adopted by local party members and has disputed suggestions that he is "seriously ill".

Last week a senior Tory said Mr Ross's position was not tenable and that his judgement over the situation had been "sorely lacking".

On Monday, a Scottish Conservative source told BBC News that Mr Ross had come to the realisation that the party's MSPs would not "put up" with him serving as both an MP and an MSP.

They added that the reaction to him announcing plans to stand in place of Mr Duguid was another factor.

Mr Ross said he was committed to "fighting and winning" the Westminster seat, the boundary for which has been newly drawn.

He said: "Should I be given the honour to represent the people and communities of this new seat, they should know being their MP would receive my complete focus and attention.

I will therefore stand down as leader following the election on 4 July, once a successor is elected. Should I win the seat, I will also stand down as an MSP to make way for another Scottish Conservative representative in Holyrood."

Mr Ross also came under pressure at the weekend when the Sunday Mail reported that his own advisers had raised concerns over 28 parliamentary travel claims which may have been combined with his work as a football linesman.

He said the expenses claims were approved by the independent parliamentary body IPSA and he would have "no issue" with the expenses being examined for a second time.

In 2016, Mr Ross became the MSP for Highlands and Islands via the list system.

Following the unexpected resignation of Jackson Carlaw, he quickly became the leader of the Scottish Conservatives in August 2020.

Mr Carlaw said that a "younger and fresher voice" was needed to lead the party into the next Scottish Parliament election.

At the time Mr Ross was seen as a close ally of Prime Minister Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson - who spoke to him shortly after he was confirmed as leader - despite opposing Brexit in the EU referendum.

However he was also at times critical of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's leadership.

Before leading the Scottish Conservatives, he had resigned as a Scotland Office minister when the PM's adviser Dominic Cummings refused to quit for making a trip from London to Durham during lockdown.

In January 2022, Mr Ross withdrew his support for Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson saying his position had become "untenable" over lockdown parties, and he called for a no-confidence vote.

He then reversed that position when the war in Ukraine started, arguing that political upheaval at home would play into the hands of Vladimir Putin.

In a double U-turn, Mr Ross later voted for the motion of no confidence in Mr Johnson's leadership.

When a party leader announces their resignation in the middle of an election campaign, you know something has gone very wrong.

For Douglas Ross, it was replacing the hospitalised David Duguid as his partys candidate in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East at the general election.

Some were uneasy about the optics of the party leader swooping in when a colleague was ill.

But what had gone down really badly with Conservative MSPs at Holyrood was the plan to continue to try and carry on as both an MP and an MSP.

Douglas Ross had previously promised he wouldnt do that.

One of his Scottish Tory colleagues told me last week it had been received "like a bucket of cold sick".

So Mr Ross will leave Holyrood if re-elected to Westminster. Some of his colleagues feel that's where his heart has always really been.

Pressure piled up on him over the weekend and may well have intensified with the newspaper story about his expenses.

His decision will impact on the UK-wide campaign too. Rishi Sunak wont have factored in his Scottish leader calling it a day in the run-up to polling.

Following Mr Ross' announcement, the SNP's candidate for Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, Seamus Logan, called on him to resign as an MSP.

He said: "It's clear he's been forced out as Scottish Tory leader after his shameful behaviour over David Duguid and his growing expenses scandal. Voters deserve a dedicated MSP - not one who is hedging his bets in case he loses the election."

Alba leader Alex Salmond said it was the "first case of a rat deserting a sinking ship while simultaneously trying to clamber aboard a gravy train".

He called on him to resign as a candidate for the Westminster seat, adding that Mr Ross was "totally devoid of honour".

Scottish Labour's deputy leader Jackie Baillie wished Mr Ross luck in the future, reserving her criticism for the Conservative party and UK government.

She said: "Voters know that this rotten Tory government has nothing to offer Scotland  its no wonder Douglas Ross has given up on trying to resuscitate the Scottish Tories flailing campaign."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said the move was proof the party was in "abject disarray".

Just like the SNP, the Tories have been in power for too long, breaking rules and taking you for granted," he said.

And Lorna Slater, co-leader of the Scottish Greens, told BBC News it has "never been clear" what Mr Ross' focus was between working as an MSP, an MP and a football linesman.

She said: I think its clear that the Tory party, UK-wide including in Scotland is toast. Theyre on their way out so whoever takes on that role for the Scottish Tories, its going to be a pretty thankless task.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ceddenl8xz4o
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5055 on: Today at 12:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:31:19 pm
Couldn't happen to a nicer bloke.

Douglas Ross to resign as leader of Scottish Conservatives

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ceddenl8xz4o

That's hilarious  ;D
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5056 on: Today at 12:41:16 pm »
Not going well for Esther McVey  :D

Esther McVey: "The Tory Party always gets the country back on its feet."
Audience :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://x.com/Haggis_UK/status/1799889041317388348
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5057 on: Today at 12:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:37:31 am
I'm not really a follower of UK politics but can someone tell me what are the chances of a Labour win in the next election is it over 90% and how big an effect is Frottage going to have on the outcome. He's obviously a cnut i know that from listening to him on various interviews but is there enough idiots in the UK to give him a realistic chance of power at some stage?

Zero chance currently.  His party will eat into whatever is left of the Tory vote and he may get elected in the constituency hes standing in, although thats not a given.  Of course there are still a few weeks to the GE, but barring some unforeseen disaster (from labour perspective) the current trajectory aint changing.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5058 on: Today at 12:47:33 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:41:16 pm
Not going well for Esther McVey  :D

Esther McVey: "The Tory Party always gets the country back on its feet."
Audience :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

https://x.com/Haggis_UK/status/1799889041317388348

Its a complete detachment from reality with this lot now, if this is us on our feet I dont even want to imagine what us on our arses is.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5059 on: Today at 12:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 12:28:36 pm
I wouldn't go that far but I would just vote Labour, I think.

If I lived in a Tory/Libdem marginal I would vote Libdem. Same if it was the SNP.
Would a vote for Labour not be a vote for Reform in that situation though?

I mean, obviously the right thing to do in that situation is to move house, but still, had me wondering what I'd do.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5060 on: Today at 12:52:17 pm »
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5061 on: Today at 12:53:33 pm »
I obviously like the Greens' commitment to the Green Deal but I most like their wealth tax plan to plough money into the crumbling services. You always hear the same rebuttable, 'the rich will leave'. Well, fuck off then, they exploit every loophole going, hoard wealth and funnel it out of the country in their many tax havens. I wish someone would call the rich's bluff and see if they actually pull out of the country en masse after a wealth tax.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5062 on: Today at 12:54:20 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:47:47 pm
Would a vote for Labour not be a vote for Reform in that situation though?

I mean, obviously the right thing to do in that situation is to move house, but still, had me wondering what I'd do.

Labour have a chance of winning Clacton.

Election Maps - 33% Reform, 31% Tory, 25% Lab
Britain Elects - 29% Reform, 28% Tory, 22% Lab
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5063 on: Today at 12:55:09 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:53:33 pm
I obviously like the Greens' commitment to the Green Deal but I most like their wealth tax plan to plough money into the crumbling services. You always hear the same rebuttable, 'the rich will leave'. Well, fuck off then, they exploit every loophole going, hoard wealth and funnel it out of the country in their many tax havens. I wish someone would call the rich's bluff and see if they actually pull out of the country en masse after a wealth tax.

Their calculations that it'll raise £50bn yearly are complete fantasy.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5064 on: Today at 12:55:36 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 12:47:47 pm
Would a vote for Labour not be a vote for Reform in that situation though?

I mean, obviously the right thing to do in that situation is to move house, but still, had me wondering what I'd do.

Probably , your only hope,  is to beg for K-H to put you out of your misery with some cruel and slow death.
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5065 on: Today at 12:56:29 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:53:33 pm
I obviously like the Greens' commitment to the Green Deal but I most like their wealth tax plan to plough money into the crumbling services. You always hear the same rebuttable, 'the rich will leave'. Well, fuck off then, they exploit every loophole going, hoard wealth and funnel it out of the country in their many tax havens. I wish someone would call the rich's bluff and see if they actually pull out of the country en masse after a wealth tax.

Like calling the country's bluff and holding a brexit referendum?
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5066 on: Today at 12:57:56 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:55:09 pm
Their calculations that it'll raise £50bn yearly are complete fantasy.

The devil is in the detail isn't it? They've literally plucked a number out of thin air and used it.
