I'm not really a follower of UK politics but can someone tell me what are the chances of a Labour win in the next election is it over 90% and how big an effect is Frottage going to have on the outcome. He's obviously a cnut i know that from listening to him on various interviews but is there enough idiots in the UK to give him a realistic chance of power at some stage?
There are 2 possible outcomes in a Labour win.
Most seats
Majority.
Most seats doesn't mean you can run the country as other partys could form a coalition that would give them a majority to form a government.
Obviously a majority means just that, they have the majority of votes to run the country and pass the laws they want.
The bookies have Labour as low as 1/100 for most seats. which would put the chances at 99%
A Majority is as low are 1/20- 1/40 which would put a Majority Labour government at 95%- 98%,
Ive followed politics betting for as long as i can remember, ive never seen nothing like it before, I remember Corbyns Labour being mocked for being as big as 10/1 going into the last election, how can they be 10/1 in a 2 horse race, terrible.
The Torys are 25/1 (4%) to win most seats at this election and the price is getting bigger daily, Tory majority 2%