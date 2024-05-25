I'm not really a follower of UK politics but can someone tell me what are the chances of a Labour win in the next election is it over 90% and how big an effect is Frottage going to have on the outcome. He's obviously a cnut i know that from listening to him on various interviews but is there enough idiots in the UK to give him a realistic chance of power at some stage?



According to pretty much every polling company Labour are locked in at around 45% of the vote and have been for the best part of a year now. It seems very unlikely that they will shift much between now and 4th July.Johnson's Tories claimed an 80-seat majority with 43.6% of the vote - albeit where those votes are spread can make a big difference. Theresa May had a higher vote share in 2017 (42.3%) than either Cameron in 2015 (36.8%) or Blair in 2005 (35.2%) but ended up with a minority government. The difference in 2017 was that the opposition also took a high vote share (40%).The Tories are heading towards about a 20% vote share which is unprecedented, certainly in modern times. Corbyn's Labour picked up 32.1% in 2019 as a comparison. Labour expecting a relatively high share of the vote and the Tories such a low share of the vote means, as it stands, it's a 100% victory for Labour, the only uncertainty is the winning margin. That could all change in the next few weeks but nothing so far suggests it will.As for Frottage, there's effectively no chance that he could ever get to power in the UK due to our FPTP voting system. Far right parties have occasionally polled quite well (UKIP had 12.6% in 2015 which equated to one out of 650 seats) but the centre right party has always manoeuvred to absorb most of those voters with the very real observation that voting for such parties is a waste of a vote. Reform UK are currently polling at around 13% but that will realistically only result in one or maybe two seats. It's almost impossible for such parties to ever build a foundation to kick on from and voters get bored of wasting their votes.