« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Down

Author Topic: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.  (Read 105773 times)

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5000 on: Today at 09:03:29 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:02:27 am
Dumb as a bag of rocks. You can see the penny dropping.

Its the knife analogy I find staggering, Goodall going "We're not going to Nuke ourselves" was priceless.
Logged

Online cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,666
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 09:06:04 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:46 am
Came across this this morning, its not just the Tories who are capable of car crash interviews

https://x.com/LBC/status/1799818739938127997?t=LM1mhYGsDx6r2-_o1VVlFw&s=03

Wait until it's pointed out the Wealth tax wouldn't raise £50bn pa
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,291
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 09:07:01 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:58:42 am
We shouldn't forget that Corbyn was the first politician of any calling for Article 50 to be enacted immediately after the referendum despite apparently campaigning for remain

Oh absolutely. But Corbyn didn't have the strength of will (or ability) to do what Bozo did - purge his party of everyone but sycophants and ideologues blindly loyal to his cause (and as I recall, certain allies of his within the party tried).

Whilst he was clearly for Brexit, Corbyn could have been manipulated, pressured and browbeaten into accepting a deal far less damaging to the UK than the one we got. The Tories just flat refused to compromise or negotiate in good faith.

The irony is that whatever deal Labour agreed to would have been the pretext for the Tories' return to power - Brexit betrayal, British values, cup o'tea etc etc. But the deal would have been done, and Bozo - or whoever was leading the Tories at that point - likely wouldn't have touched it.

Get Labour to do the hard work, use it as a weapon to get them ousted, then once in power claim credit for Brexit and say, "look, it's not so bad after all!"
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,077
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 09:15:50 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:46 am
Came across this this morning, its not just the Tories who are capable of car crash interviews

https://x.com/LBC/status/1799818739938127997?t=LM1mhYGsDx6r2-_o1VVlFw&s=03
she's absolutely hopeless
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,914
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 09:19:48 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:46 am
Came across this this morning, its not just the Tories who are capable of car crash interviews

https://x.com/LBC/status/1799818739938127997?t=LM1mhYGsDx6r2-_o1VVlFw&s=03

At times in that she sounded like some randomer rambling on in the pub about something they know very little about.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,077
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5005 on: Today at 09:19:51 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:55:03 am
If it wasn't for the fact that Frottage, Bozo, sections of the media et all were all lusting after a Hard Brexit - which even Corbyn would not have done - it would have been far better for the Tories to lose in 2019. Right now they'd likely be poised to return to power, instead of facing an ass-beating from a major political realignment.
with hindsight, 2019 was a good election to lose for Labour but not for the country. It was the same in 1992. If Labour had won, Kinnock and Smith would have taken the blame for falling out of the ERM and the Tories would have been back in after one term
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 09:22:54 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:55:03 am
it would have been far better for the Tories to lose in 2019.

Let's not forget either that there was no need to have an election in 2019 at all - Johnson had kicked his own majority out of the party and was begging Corbyn to put in a VoNC with all that 'chicken frit' stuff. Not sure how anything would have played out in that case, especially with Covid still hitting and Brexit still "unresolved". But long term maybe yes, it has been better for Labour. Corbyn's unintentional legacy might well turn out to have been giving Boris enough rope to hang the lot of them in one go.



Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5007 on: Today at 09:24:31 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:46 am
Came across this this morning, its not just the Tories who are capable of car crash interviews

https://x.com/LBC/status/1799818739938127997?t=LM1mhYGsDx6r2-_o1VVlFw&s=03

I dunno. I do think it's still an open question as to whether a nuclear arsenal makes you more or less of a target to a country mad enough  to "push the button". Nukes are are finite resource, do they fire a few at you to knock you out, or leave you alone so that you can be mopped up afterwards by threats and conventional forces?  There are strident viewpoints both ways but precious little actual data as they're still relatively new weapons and (almost, thanks America) unused in attacks between countries. And of course, any such attacks might leave a world unable to harvest such data anyway. I don't believe in ditching the deterrent myself, but it's a problem I do struggle with as I want to believe it's possible.

The wider point about Denyer not being a particularly convincing speaker I do agree with. It's one thing to stand in front of an audience who already believe the same things you do and get them onside (in terms of a leadership bid say), but a successful political leader has to be able to make their case to outsiders too.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • J.F.T.97
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 09:26:55 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:03:29 am
Its the knife analogy I find staggering, Goodall going "We're not going to Nuke ourselves" was priceless.

In fairness given that the Greens have zero chance of governing you can't hold their leaders to the same standards of Labour and The Tories.

That's the problem we gave with FPTP, it makes most parties irrelevant
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 09:29:50 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:26:55 am
In fairness given that the Greens have zero chance of governing you can't hold their leaders to the same standards of Labour and The Tories.

That's the problem we gave with FPTP, it makes most parties irrelevant

If they want to be considered a serious party then their leaders should be held to the same standards of Labour and the Tories.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 09:33:35 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:22:54 am
Let's not forget either that there was no need to have an election in 2019 at all - Johnson had kicked his own majority out of the party and was begging Corbyn to put in a VoNC with all that 'chicken frit' stuff. Not sure how anything would have played out in that case, especially with Covid still hitting and Brexit still "unresolved". But long term maybe yes, it has been better for Labour. Corbyn's unintentional legacy might well turn out to have been giving Boris enough rope to hang the lot of them in one go.





There was no VONC because neither Swinson or Corbyn would back down over who would lead a coalition interim govt.  So both were ousted in the end.

Once Johnson and Cummings purged the semi sensible Tories ahead of Covid it was never going to end well (for the Tories).
Logged

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,696
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5011 on: Today at 09:34:25 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:29:50 am
If they want to be considered a serious party then their leaders should be held to the same standards of Labour and the Tories.
Agree. It's an election campaign. The leader of any party has to come across as a credible alternative to Sunak or Starmer, otherwise what's the point campaigning for votes?
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,661
  • J.F.T.97
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5012 on: Today at 09:38:10 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 09:34:25 am
Agree. It's an election campaign. The leader of any party has to come across as a credible alternative to Sunak or Starmer, otherwise what's the point campaigning for votes?

I guess it's to possibly try and win a seat or two and try and effect change.

I'd have more respect if they said stuff like that. But it's going to be increasingly difficult for any "small" party, even more so if some of those polls are even close to being correct.

What difference are a couple of Green MP's going to make if Labour have a 200+ majority?
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,291
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5013 on: Today at 09:38:31 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:22:54 am
Let's not forget either that there was no need to have an election in 2019 at all - Johnson had kicked his own majority out of the party and was begging Corbyn to put in a VoNC with all that 'chicken frit' stuff. Not sure how anything would have played out in that case, especially with Covid still hitting and Brexit still "unresolved". But long term maybe yes, it has been better for Labour. Corbyn's unintentional legacy might well turn out to have been giving Boris enough rope to hang the lot of them in one go.

Bozo didn't have a majority in 2019? Theresa May blew it back in 2017 and the Tories were being propped up by the DUP. Bozo goaded Corbyn into an election because he was counting on Brexit fatigue to win a majority.

But as we've often seen with this particular breed of Tory, it's all short term thinking. Johnson did what was good for him in the moment; but as hindsight shows it was a tactical victory, not a strategic one.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,077
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5014 on: Today at 09:44:13 am »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 09:22:54 am
Let's not forget either that there was no need to have an election in 2019 at all - Johnson had kicked his own majority out of the party and was begging Corbyn to put in a VoNC with all that 'chicken frit' stuff. Not sure how anything would have played out in that case, especially with Covid still hitting and Brexit still "unresolved". But long term maybe yes, it has been better for Labour. Corbyn's unintentional legacy might well turn out to have been giving Boris enough rope to hang the lot of them in one go.




there was a need for an election as there was political stalemate as the Tories had no majority (lost in 2017 by May) and Corbyn had to agree in the end as the SNP also called for an election and under the Fixed Term Parliament Act at the time, Johnson couldn't just call one on his own, he needed the support and by the SNP breaking ranks Corbyn was left with no choice.

Say what you like about the SNP but they played political games with Brexit in order to try to create the possibility of a second independence referendum. It's a price that didn't work out for them and hopefully they pay the price at the ballot box in a few weeks time
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5015 on: Today at 09:45:59 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:38:31 am
Bozo didn't have a majority in 2019?

Yes you're right. It wasn't an outright majority but the DUP relationship keeping them above the theshold for office. I think he jettisoned about 20 MPs and even with the DUP suddenly couldn't govern at all.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5016 on: Today at 09:46:47 am »
Are the tories ever going to drop the £2,000 lie? It's been debunked. Repeating it at every opportunity is now making you look stupid.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,695
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5017 on: Today at 09:50:30 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:03:29 am
Its the knife analogy I find staggering, Goodall going "We're not going to Nuke ourselves" was priceless.

Apparently, America almost did nuke themselves.
Anyway, what do people expect from the Green Party when it comes to weapons of mass destruction? They want to make the world greener rather than blow it up.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,703
Re: UK General Election - July 4th, here we go folks.
« Reply #5018 on: Today at 09:52:16 am »
Technically the US has nuked themselves, they've dropped nukees on their own land for testing.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Up
« previous next »
 