We shouldn't forget that Corbyn was the first politician of any calling for Article 50 to be enacted immediately after the referendum despite apparently campaigning for remain
Oh absolutely. But Corbyn didn't have the strength of will (or ability) to do what Bozo did - purge his party of everyone but sycophants and ideologues blindly loyal to his cause (and as I recall, certain allies of his within the party tried).
Whilst he was clearly for Brexit, Corbyn could have been manipulated, pressured and browbeaten into accepting a deal far less damaging to the UK than the one we got. The Tories just flat refused to compromise or negotiate in good faith.
The irony is that whatever deal Labour agreed to would have been the pretext for the Tories' return to power - Brexit betrayal, British values, cup o'tea etc etc. But the deal would have been done, and Bozo - or whoever was leading the Tories at that point - likely wouldn't have touched it.
Get Labour to do the hard work, use it as a weapon to get them ousted, then once in power claim credit for Brexit and say, "look, it's not so bad after all!"