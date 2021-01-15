Came across this this morning, its not just the Tories who are capable of car crash interviews



I dunno. I do think it's still an open question as to whether a nuclear arsenal makes you more or less of a target to a country mad enough to "push the button". Nukes are are finite resource, do they fire a few at you to knock you out, or leave you alone so that you can be mopped up afterwards by threats and conventional forces? There are strident viewpoints both ways but precious little actual data as they're still relatively new weapons and (almost, thanks America) unused in attacks between countries. And of course, any such attacks might leave a world unable to harvest such data anyway. I don't believe in ditching the deterrent myself, but it's a problem I do struggle with as I want to believe it's possible.The wider point about Denyer not being a particularly convincing speaker I do agree with. It's one thing to stand in front of an audience who already believe the same things you do and get them onside (in terms of a leadership bid say), but a successful political leader has to be able to make their case to outsiders too.